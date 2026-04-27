All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Stevie-Lee Thompson celebrates a win during round five, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photo/Getty Images

REIGNING premiers flexed their muscles across the country over the weekend, with each of South Adelaide, Claremont, and Southport claiming victory in their respective state leagues.

Former fan-favourite AFLW player Sarah Perkins had her say up north, while a host of draft prospects not involved in the AFLW Academy showcase game showed their stuff locally.

SANFLW

Sturt 9.4 (58) def. Glenelg 6.6 (42)

Georgia King got busy in attack to help Sturt to its first win of the season.

King kicked four goals from 10 disposals, while Madeline Nuss kicked two of her own majors, and Isobel Kuiper led the way through the middle with 22 disposals and seven clearances.

For Glenelg, Asha Dufour was the star, finishing with 23 disposals and 12 clearances in the loss, meanwhile draft prospect Georgie Fielder (21 disposals, six tackles, six inside 50s) was also impressive.

North Adelaide 7.3 (45) def. by Norwood 7.5 (47)

Father-daughter prospect Polly Turner kicked an important goal in North Adelaide’s narrow loss to Norwood on Saturday. Turner is linked to both Adelaide and Carlton via her father Peter.

Another young gun eyeing off December’s draft is Charlee Brooksby – sister of Port Adelaide’s Molly – who recorded 14 disposals for Norwood.

Central District 1.6 (12) def. by South Adelaide 5.6 (36)

Reigning premier South Adelaide broke away from Central District late in the piece to land a second-straight win to start the season.

Hope Taylor was handy in attack with a game-high three goals from her nine disposals, and Layla Vizgaudis led the pack for disposals with 25. Both players are eligible for December’s AFLW draft.

In an inaccurate outing for the Bulldogs, Shelby Smith was the side’s sole goalkicker.

West Adelaide 0.6 (6) def. by Woodville-West Torrens 13.11 (89)

Klaudia O’Neill put West Adelaide to the sword, with six goals in Woodville-West Torrens’ first win of the season.

Draft hopefuls Lucy Moore (22 disposals, seven tackles) and Julia Faulkner (13 disposals, three clearances) also played important roles in the victory.

Retired Adelaide utility Stevie-Lee Thompson proved to be a bright spark for West Adelaide in the loss, with 11 disposals and seven tackles.

QAFLW

Bond University 1.4 (10) def. by Coorparoo 4.2 (26)

Premiership Crow Sarah Perkins kicked three of Coorparoo’s four goals in Saturday’s win over Bond University, while Lucy Schneider (26 disposals) and Grace Roberts-White (25) saw plenty of the ball.

Kendra Blattman kicked Bond’s only goal for the day.

Wilston Grange 2.3 (15) def. Morningside 1.5 (11)

In a low scoring affair, Wilston Grange edged out last year’s grand finalist Morningside.

Siobhan Senior (21 disposals, five clearances) was important, as Tshinta Kendall kicked both of Wilston Grange’s goals. Laura Roy worked hard for Morningside, finishing with 19 disposals and six tackles.

Maroochydore 4.6 (30) def. Moreton Bay 2.1 (13)

Gabi Simpson (31 disposals, eight inside 50s, eight tackles) was the standout for Maroochydore in its win over Moreton Bay.

Former Gold Coast speedster Taya Oliver hit the scoreboard from 17 disposals, and Jenna Burke (13 disposals, seven inside 50s, one goal) was a crucial link in attack.

Jessiva Davy (31 disposals, six tackles) led the way for Moreton Bay.

Broadbeach 0.1 (1) def. by Aspley 6.6 (42)

It was a tough day at the office for Broadbeach, but Alicia Withers (17 disposals, four tackles) and Makayla Sekac (17 disposals, four clearances) acquitted themselves well.

Ella Smith starred for Aspley, with 31 disposals and a goal, while Lucia Liessi (25 disposals, four inside 50s) was impressive.

University of Queensland 1.3 (9) def. by Southport 11.9 (75)

Southport returned to the winners list in a big way, helped enormously by Tayla Christensen’s five goals, and Stephanie O’Brien’s 27 disposals.

Former AFLW-listed players Giselle Davies (14 disposals, 20 hitouts), Ella Maurer (25 disposals, seven clearances), and Caitlin Miller (11 disposals, one goal) were also important.

University of Queensland’s sole goalkicker was Elka Barnett.

WAFLW

Perth 1.11 (17) def. by Subiaco 4.7 (31)

Perth struggled to convert in front of goal on Friday, ultimately falling to Subiaco by 14 points despite registering more scoring shots. The Swans now sit a game clear atop the ladder, with five wins from five starts.

Former West Coast and Fremantle defender Evangeline Gooch had 16 disposals and five tackles in the losing affair, while Poppy Stockwell kicked the club’s sole goal for the day.

Summer Adjuk – who is draft eligible this year – was handy for Swan Districts with 13 disposals and four inside 50s.

Subiaco 6.10 (46) def. Peel Thunder 6.2 (38)

Subiaco edged out Peel Thunder on Saturday, with great help from former Sydney paid Paige Sheppard (41 disposals, 13 tackles) and Lisa Steane (36 disposals, eight tackles), while Caitie Smith kicked three of the side’s six goals.

Heidi Ireland (16 disposals) was strong for Peel despite the loss, as another player eligible for this year’s AFLW draft.

West Perth 5.8 (38) def. South Fremantle 4.6 (30)

Without exciting young duo Cara Dziegielewski and Lexi Strachan, who were in Melbourne featuring for the AFLW Academy, West Perth ground out an important win over South Fremantle.

They weren’t without any handy top-agers, however, as Lunay Van Den Heever kicked a goal from her nine touches.

South Fremantle’s most encouraging potential draftee, Marie Polimeno recorded 11 disposals, five tackles, and three inside 50s.

Claremont 10.6 (66) def. East Perth 6.4 (40)

Overlooked in last year’s draft, Juliet Kelly has continued her ball-winning ways, with 36 disposals and a goal in Claremont’s commanding win over East Perth, while this year’s prospect India Bonadeo had 13 touches. Eagles defender Belinda Smith finished her three-game run at Claremont with 21 disposals.

Elissa Price kicked two goals for East Fremantle in the loss, and West Coast ruck Liz McGrath finished with 32 hitouts and seven tackles.

The VFLW kicks off on Saturday May 16.