Tilly Lucas-Rodd says they didn't feel like they'd be valued at the Hawks going forward, prompting a switch to the Giants last off season

Tilly Lucas-Rodd poses for a photo during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

RIDING the highs and lows of footy has taught 2024 All-Australian Tilly Lucas-Rodd their worth.

So, when their worth didn't quite feel valued at Hawthorn, particularly with an eye to the future, they sought a trade in November's player movement period.

Now donning the orange and charcoal of Greater Western Sydney, Lucas-Rodd has found themselves at home out of the Melbourne bubble.

"I've been at the very bottom, and then at the top, so I think doing that, you kind of learn your value as a player, and like, bless the Hawks, love the girls, love the team, but I think (there) comes a point in your career where you have to reassess that value, and I just didn't feel like going forward I was going to be valued at the Hawks where I needed to be, where (it) would inspire me to keep playing good footy," Lucas-Rodd told AFL.com.au.

"So, I think selfishly, to value myself, and live by my values and morals, you should – if someone's not valuing you – probably walk away, and that was kind of the decision."

Emily Bates (left) and Tilly Lucas-Rodd lead Hawthorn players onto the field ahead of their qualifying final against Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Once word got out that Lucas-Rodd was interested in a move, there was interest from several clubs, but it was the Giants that landed them.

Having made their name as a rebounding half-back, setting up attacking plays from the back side of stoppage, Lucas-Rodd was exactly the kind of player the Giants wanted to add in order to better execute their fast, attacking game plan.

A meeting with head coach Cam Bernasconi and head of footy Alison Zell sold Lucas-Rodd on the dream.

"They sold the club really well in terms of where they want to go. So, obviously the Giants haven't been performing well historically, but they've worked with the AFL," Lucas-Rodd explained.

"And having watched some of the Giants' footy, they're fast and exciting, they defend, but then that counterattack is super exciting. So, I've seen their game plan, I'm like 'That does work if you have the right pieces', and 'Berna' and 'Zelly' sold that, and they really believe in what the team can do."

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Lucas-Rodd sees their rebounding strength as something to add to a developing backline, which already boasts 2025 All-Australian Cambridge McCormick, and underrated teenager Grace Martin.

"I was looking at their game plan and talking to the coaches from the program, I saw my worth there as well, I knew that I could provide something on field," they said.

"They obviously have Cambridge, who's incredible, All-Australian last year and she plays similar, that attacking run. She's probably more of a tall, intercepting marking player too, but knowing that we could both play that role, one-two punch, so I saw my strength being able to be utilised in their game plan."

The added bonus of the Giants is the soft landing they have had in Sydney. Partner Kath already had an apartment in Bondi, so all it took was a relocation of some clothes and beloved dog, Bonnie.

"I commend the players that move when they don't know anyone or don't have anything set up. I think, good on them for being able to do it … I moved straight into my partner's place. It was fully furnished, everything was kind of done for me, I just had to pack my clothes and that was it. And my dog," Lucas-Rodd said.

Combining that fresh start in a new state, the environment at the Giants, and a total focus on footy this year - without working as a teacher on the side - has Lucas-Rodd enthusiastic about the broader impact on their life.

"I also have never left Melbourne or experienced any other lifestyle. Like, I grew up in Camberwell and Hawthorn, and then never moved out of the inner-city Melbourne bubble. So, it's been nice, personally," Lucas-Rodd said.

"Hopefully (this) is the best version of me, hopefully (you'll) see that on the field, and I think being valued at Giants like I am, I guess helps you to be a better person, but also to be able to give back, whether it's mentoring other players or bringing my knowledge into that program. Hopefully, yeah, I can be a better person."