Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Mackenzie Eardley celebrate victory after Hawthorn's win over Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in week five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TILLY Lucas-Rodd is finally themself, both inside and out, and is breathing freely again.

The respected Hawthorn leader, who is non-binary, underwent top surgery over the off-season, a gender-affirming operation which reshapes the chest.

Prior to this, Lucas-Rodd wore incredibly restrictive chest binders both in day-to-day life, and while playing football.

A well-fitting sports bra supports breasts but doesn't affect breathing, while a chest binder is much firmer against the ribcage.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd in action during the match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at Box Hill City Oval in round two (S7), 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I first developed breasts, as you do when you're going through puberty, it was always something I was uncomfortable with," Lucas-Rodd told AFL.com.au.

"So that was long before I knew about even what non-binary was or knew anything about top surgery. I was always like, 'Oh God, I wish I didn't have these, it'd be so much nicer if I didn't have them.'

"It was something I was so uncomfortable with, whether it was wearing t-shirts or like, especially like putting on my football jumper. I hated the way my chest looked. I hated it, it didn't really align with what I felt inside. If I put it simply, it was hatred of my chest.

"I used to wear two sports bras when I was younger, always, to kind of flatten it. Then when I started binding outside of football, I [found what are marketed] as sports binders, and they're definitely not – you should not wear a binder playing sport. It's really, really hard. You compress your rib cage, and you give yourself back pain and things like that.

"[But] I bought a sports binder, and that's what I've spent the last two years playing in. I didn't realise until now, the effect it was having – [I] wouldn't be able to breathe properly. It was a sore back. It was always compressing on [my] rib cage.

"I hated putting a football jumper on … the material of these is so tight. It's like, almost like a rash vest/wetsuit material. So I hated wearing this, so I had no other option except to wear a binder and then play in a jumper that was a size medium or large. That's what I felt. I had no other option. But now, having to wear nothing, I'm like, 'wow, now I can breathe again and run around', and it's great."

Lucas-Rodd made the decision to have the operation in late 2024, working with Hawthorn's strength and conditioning team, the club doctor and an AFLPA-facilitated psychiatrist.

The operation itself was on January 22, and their mum moved in with them to look after them for two weeks while they recovered. From there, they went back to work as a teacher, before a very gradual eight-week return to exercise – a tough ask for the active Lucas-Rodd.

"It's been so incredible. When I woke up and saw myself and was able to experience things for the first time, it was such joy. It was like, 'oh, this is truly me'. Like I felt home in my body for the first time in a long time," they said.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd ahead of the match between Hawthorn and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Cazaly's Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"My mental health and my emotional wellbeing has skyrocketed. I'm so stoked with everything. I'm so happy in my body and with the way I look.

"You get to do things for the first time – I went to the beach for the first time and swam topless. We did a running session on camp, and we're doing these repeat 400s, and it was really hard. It was really hot. Some of the girls took their singlets off and ran in sports bras, so I thought I'd do the same, and I took my top off and ran topless for the first time.

"Those little things like that, unless you've been through it, you can't understand how much elation and joy it brings you. It's been really incredible."

Lucas-Rodd first shared their story publicly in June in an interview with the ABC, and said the feedback had been touching.

"I've had so many people message me, whether it be people with children that are trans or gender-diverse, saying how incredible it is that their children have role models and that they can see that there is no limit on what they can be, regardless of any part of their gender or sexuality," they said.

"For people that are gender-diverse, that are looking at surgery themselves – I've had people reach out and say that their parents read the article, and now they have a greater understanding of what it means for them. I had one that was amazing. They messaged being like, 'My parents, after reading it, messaged me saying that they're so proud of me and they think I'm really brave for what I'm about to do'.

"For me, it was a no-brainer because I had the support around me, and that's a position of privilege to be able to have that support in my life. I kind of did it for the people that don't have that.

"I think sports are a really scary place for trans and gender-diverse people, and it's not a really welcoming and accepting space. And I wanted to show them that for me, it is (welcoming), and I'm someone that they can kind of look to and advocate for them to make sport a place for all."