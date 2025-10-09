Every AFLW club will take to the field in a specially designed Pride-themed guernsey across rounds nine and 10

Jodie Hicks, Bri Davey, Sophie Van De Heuvel, Olivia Purcell, Darcy Vescio, Jas Fleming, Kyla Forbes, Issy Grant and Alice O’Loughlin. Picture: AFL Photos

PRIDE, respect, love and inclusion are the themes clubs are celebrating during AFLW Pride Round this year.

For the first time, Pride Round will span two weeks in rounds nine and 10, with all teams having the opportunity to wear their Pride guernseys for a home game.

The Western Bulldogs kick off the celebrations against Essendon on Friday night at Mission Whitten Oval – the venue of the first Pride game in 2018 – with all 18 clubs set to don special Pride-themed guernseys when they take to the field across the two rounds.

Check out each club's Pride Round guernsey design and story below.

Learn More 05:26

Pride round fixtures:

West Coast @ Norwood Oval, Saturday, October 11 at 12.35pm ACDT

North Melbourne @ Arden Street Oval, Saturday, October 18 at 3.05pm AEDT

Adelaide's design centres around inclusivity. The jumper features the colours of the Progressive Pride Flag which includes light blue, pink and white stripes to represent trans and non-binary individuals, as well as brown and black stripes to represent people of colour in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Port Adelaide @ Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, October 11 at 4.05pm AEST

Essendon @ Windy Hill, Sunday, October 19 at 1.05pm AEDT

TBC

Pride round fixtures:

Sydney @ Henson Park, Sunday, October 12 at 1.05pm AEDT

St Kilda @ Ikon Park, Friday, October 17 at 7.15pm AEDT

Carlton's Pride guernsey was designed by proud queer Vietnamese illustrator and graphic designer Zo Lam.

"The colours of the progress pride flag ripple beside one another on the guernsey to amplify the power of unity in the LGBTQIA+ community in football," Lam said.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

St Kilda @ RSEA Park, Sunday, October 12 at 3.05pm AEDT

Richmond @ Victoria Park, Sunday, October 19 at 3.05pm AEDT

Collingwood's Pride guernsey features a bright gradient rainbow down the middle strip, sitting alongside the Pies' iconic black and white stripes, with fingerprints depicted in the white stripes of the jumper to represent that all members of the community have their own unique identity.

Vice-captain Jordy Allen shared the excitement of wearing the guernsey in celebration of Pride Round.

"For me, Pride means community and creating a safe space where you can show up as whoever you want to be," Allen said.

"Having a Pride Round game is greater than a game of football, it sparks deeper conversations in this space and strengthens diversity."

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Western Bulldogs @ Mission Whitten Oval, Friday, October 10 at 7.15pm AEDT

Brisbane @ Windy Hill, Sunday, October 19 at 1.05pm AEDT

Essendon Pride guernsey has been designed in partnership with the club's official LGBTQIA+ supporter group, the Purple Bombers.

Central to the design are the symbols representing the LGBTQIA+ community, including non-binary, asexual, bisexual, intersex, transgender, gay male, and lesbian communities provided by the Purple Bombers. The symbols have been incorporated into the Bombers' iconic red sash, blending tradition with a bold message of inclusion.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Melbourne @ Fremantle Oval, Sunday, October 12 at 2.05pm AWST

Greater Western Sydney @ Henson Park, Saturday, October 18 at 3.05pm AEDT

Fremantle's 2025 Pride design features 120 hand-drawn hearts - each drawn by Fremantle players and staff - making up a rainbow version of the classic white chevrons.

It's a design that builds upon the foundation of Fremantle's original Pride design first worn in 2022, honouring the club's legacy while embracing a powerful show of unity and inclusion.

"It represents our very first Pride jumper, the same sort of style - but this time we have the hearts that have been drawn by players and staff here at Freo to all be included for it to be a special jumper," Kiara Bowers said.

"It's special, obviously. Being part of the community myself, it's a place where my family can come down, feel included, feel recognised and is just a place where we can all feel loved and feel special."

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Greater Western Sydney @ GMHBA Stadium, Saturday, October 11 at 3.05pm AEDT

West Coast @ Sullivan Logistics Centre, Friday, October 17 at 6.15pm AWST

Geelong's guernsey, which was debuted last season, features the colours of the Pride Progress Flag intertwined with the Cats' blue and white hoops, as well as a rainbow Cats logo.

Midfielder Mikayla Bowen was involved in the design of the guernsey.

The middle blue hoop features key words, phrases and concepts that players and staff at the club, as well as the Cats' Pride Supporters Group, contributed as representing what Pride means to them.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Hawthorn @ Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 11 at 3.05pm AEDT

Western Bulldogs @ Great Barrier Reef Arena (Mackay), Sunday, October 19 at 4.05pm AEST

Gold Coast's Pride guernsey has been designed to champion respect, embrace authenticity, enhance inclusion and celebrate the diversity that strengthens the game.⁣

Pride round fixtures:

Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium, Saturday, October 11 at 3.05pm AEDT

Fremantle @ Henson Park, Saturday, October 18 at 3.05pm AEDT

The Giants' Pride guernsey has been designed by Giants vice-captain Katherine Smith.

The jumper is inspired by the themes of all-embracing, confidence, togetherness, inclusivity and love, all of which are printed on the outside of the neckline on the back of the jumper.

The jumper also features the Giants' 'G' outlined by colours of the Pride flag, while the shoulders of the jumper features the Trans + Non-Binary BBI PoC flag to show support to the entire rainbow community.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Gold Coast @ Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 11 at 3.05pm AEDT

Hawthorn @ Alberton Oval, Friday, October 17 at 6.45pm ACDT

Hawthorn Pride guernsey is a bold celebration of inclusivity, unity and pride.

It builds on the foundations of the club's 2023 and 2024 designs and features the signature rainbow hawk across the front, symbolising courage and belonging.

The design honours the LGBTQIA+ community and showcases Hawthorn's commitment to creating a safe, welcoming and supportive environment for all.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Fremantle @ Fremantle Oval, Sunday, October 12 at 2.05pm AWST

Sydney @ Casey Fields, Saturday, October 18 at 1.05pm AEDT

Melbourne's Pride guernsey has been designed in partnership with major sponsor Zurich's PrideZ Employee Resource Group and features the traditional Melbourne chevron with the addition of the Progress Pride Flag colours.

The flag was designed by Daniel Quasar in 2018 to reflect the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community, with a clear representation for people of colour and the trans community.

The back of the jumper features the emblem of the PrideZ Group.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Richmond @ Ikon Park, Saturday, October 11 at 7.15pm AEDT

Adelaide @ Arden Street Oval, Saturday, October 18 at 3.05pm AEDT

Premiership Roo Sarah Wright designed North Melbourne's guernsey, which celebrates the unique identities, cultures, and personalities of the players.

The jumper features several symbols of community and identity, along with the words 'Proud to Be' and 'Be You', showing that football and the guernsey is for everyone.

It also has the iconic royal blue Bounding Roo emblem as its centrepiece, lined with the vibrant colours of the Progress Pride Flag.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Brisbane @ Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, October 11 at 4.05pm AEST

Hawthorn @ Alberton Oval, Friday, October 17 at 6.45pm ACDT

The guernsey honours Port Adelaide's traditional strip while introducing a third chevron filled with a colourful wave pattern inspired by the Progress Flag.

Adding to the design’s personal touch, a rainbow on the front lower left of the strip features words chosen by the club’s AFLW players.

Inclusivity, belonging, love, kindness, respect, freedom and celebration come together to form the rainbow, reflecting the values that the players and club hold dear.

Pride round fixtures:

North Melbourne @ Ikon Park, Saturday, October 11 at 7.15pm AEDT

Collingwood @ Victoria Park, Sunday, October 12 at 3.05pm AEDT

Richmond Pride guernsey has been designed by Tigers player Kate Dempsey, who said designing the jumper was the "highlight of my career so far".

"The black part of the jumper, I wanted it to be strong and bold this year and really stripping it back and being a really simple design. I think that's what Richmond do really well, the simple things," Dempsey said.

"The black was meant to represent the parts of us that are all quite similar, or the things that we have in common with other people.

"The tiger mark with the beautiful rainbow colour through the middle was the parts of us that are maybe different, and maybe we haven't always accepted or felt like we belonged because of those parts, but identifying that everyone has those parts and that everyone does belong."

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Collingwood @ RSEA Park, Sunday, October 12 at 3.05pm AEDT

Carlton @ Ikon Park, Friday, October 10 at 7.15pm AEDT

St Kilda's guernsey embraces a more traditional representation of the Pride and Progress flag, with the design weaved seamlessly into the club’s iconic red, white and black home strip.

The jumper proudly features the Saints’ new club crest for the first time on a Pride design, complemented by a striking pride-coloured taping detail across the back.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Carlton @ Henson Park, Sunday, October 12 at 1.05pm AEDT

Melbourne @ Casey Fields, Saturday, October 18 at 1.05pm AEDT

The AFLW team will wear the same guernsey as the men’s side, which was worn in Round 21 against Essendon at Pride Game at the SCG.

The guernsey features the colours of the Progress Pride Flag in the outline of the Sydney Opera House, echoing the form of swan feathers.

Pride round fixtures:

Adelaide @ Norwood Oval, Saturday, October 11 at 12.35pm ACDT

Geelong @ Sullivan Logistics Centre, Friday, October 17 at 6.15pm AWST

Designed by artist Taylor Evans, who also created last year's guernsey, the 2025 Pride design is a bold and vibrant tribute to identity, inclusion and community.

Inspired by the spirit and unity of the playing group, the guernsey features a striking rainbow eagle head front and centre, symbolising strength, pride and the vibrancy of the LGBTQIA+ community, while the phrase 'West Coast Pride' is inscribed across the guernsey.

Read the full story behind the design here.

Pride round fixtures:

Essendon @ Mission Whitten Oval, Friday, October 10 at 7.15pm AEDT

Gold Coast @ Great Barrier Reef Arena (Mackay), Sunday, October 19 at 4.05pm AEST

The Bulldogs' Pride guernsey design centres around fluidity and water.

It was designed by Latino transgender LGBTQIA+ contemporary artist Jay Kulbardi, a Ballarat local, and features number of LGBTQIA+ flags.

"It was an interesting base point to think of the vast possibilities for gender identities and sexual orientations," Kulbardi said.

"In the Ballarat area, Lake Wendouree is a key land icon that I wanted to draw some inspiration from on one hand. On the other hand, I wanted to depict the ever-changing and evolving concepts of gender and sexuality, especially those that are fluid, and how identities are as vast and different as the drops of water in the ocean."

Read the full story behind the design here.