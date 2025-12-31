What can each club take from its 2025 journey – good or bad – to launch into another season?

L-R: Eden Zanker, Sophie McKay, and Amy Gaylor. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the 2025 NAB AFLW season done and dusted, and plenty of lessons learned, focus now turns to priorities for the new year.

Don't slip too far into a rebuild

It's fair to say that 2025 didn't quite go to plan for Adelaide. Its lofty standards of being there at the pointy end of the season – reaching a Grand or Preliminary Final – meant that a semi-final exit was unders. Although still going a couple of weeks into finals, there were some real vulnerabilities exposed particularly in terms of list depth.

"What can happen (is) the game can sometimes outrun you. I don't think it's completely outrun them … They need to make sure they don't slip into an area where they're like 'Oh, we're going to have to build back up again'. I think they need to stay in that finals contention and see if they can do it with a new coach as well," Kaitlyn Ferber said the W Download podcast.

Adelaide players look dejected after a preliminary final loss against Brisbane on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Reliance on stars has always worked for the Crows, with them bringing the rest of the list along with them, but as the AFLW grows and evolves, a handful of stars is no longer enough. As Adelaide's depth was tested, and the need to lean on others increased, some rose to the challenge, but others struggled to rise.

"You can't just carry players when they're not up to it, and we've seen them delist a couple of fan favourites in Rachelle Martin and Abbie Ballard. So, there are ruthless decisions being made, but I think it's a real shot across the competition that one good season doesn't mean you're always going to be picked anymore," Gemma Bastiani said.

Forward cohesion

Brisbane reached yet another Grand Final in 2025, its seventh across the nine deciders in AFLW history, but fell by 40 points despite recording five more inside 50s than opponent North Melbourne. Forward efficiency was a persistent concern for the Lions throughout the year, without a reliable capacity to turn those entries into scores.

It was a two-pronged issue: the way they went forward, and the ability of the personnel close to goal. Courtney Hodder had a career-best season, Neasa Dooley found her feet at the level quickly, and Ruby Svarc enjoyed a turn of form, but there was an inconsistency emanating from the Lions' attack all year.

Courtney Hodder celebrates a goal during the preliminary final against Carlton on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"Their goalkicking has been such an issue for them this year, and I think that's why I'm a little bit concerned about getting rid of someone like Taylor Smith, because I do worry about what that will do to their forward line, which is already sort of lacking," Ferber said.

"I mean, if you just look at the Grand Final game… they only kicked two goals and four behinds our of 38 inside 50s. That was plus five to North Melbourne's – they only had 33 and they kicked nine goals. So, it's like, what are you doing in that inside 50? You're not able to capitalise at all, whether it's just getting the ball in and what you do with it inside, or whether it's shots at goal."

Develop a regenerative list

A stunning surge up the ladder in 2025, culminating in a preliminary final berth from Carlton, was in part built on the exuberance of youth injected into the side. Top draft picks Poppy Scholz and Abbie McKay caught the eye not just with their excitement, but their clean skill and class with ball in hand. It compounded the uptick in form from senior players like Harriet Cordner, Dayna Finn, Darcy Vescio, and recruit Tara Bohanna, and together everything clicked.

From here, however, the club simply cannot go backwards. It was very healthy throughout the season, but otherwise coach Mathew Buck had his best team at his disposal. Should that change in 2026, things could get dicey, so ensuring an even contribution, and bringing in players to build underneath those already established players will be crucial.

Keeley Sherar and Sophie McKay celebrate a goal during Carlton's elimination final against West Coast on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I do think the number one priority for next year is getting their younger brigade, who did an incredible job this year and did so much good not just for Carlton, but for the AFLW in general, getting them to a point where they are the players that can be leaned upon, not the ones that are leaning on others," Bastiani said.

"Because these players aren't going to be around forever, and the Poppy Scholzs, the Sophie McKays and a few of those other younger players coming through, they need to develop quick smart in anticipation of change."

Establish a genuinely dangerous attack

Historically, Collingwood hasn't been a high scoring team. Some of this is because of the personnel lost over time – Jasmine Garner and Emma King joined North Melbourne upon its entry into the AFLW in 2019, Chloe Molloy was Sydney's boom recruit ahead of the 2023 season – but it has also been a result of system.

In its second season under coach Sam Wright, the club worked to play an attacking style, but broke down when it came to turning that style into points on the scoreboard. It's decision making going inside 50, and it's the players at disposal close to goal that is lacking.

"(Collingwood) averaged its highest inside 50 count ever this season with 29.9, but its third lowest score. They only scored 26.2 points per game this year, with its highest inside 50 count, so that tells you just how poor they are in the front half of the ground," Bastiani said.

Ash Centra in action during the match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

There are some solutions already on the list – should they remain fit – with strong midfielders Brianna Davey and Ash Centra capable of playing as lead-up targets, and the addition of rookie Liv Lewis has the potential to add more options inside 50. But it must also come through the composure and system of those sending the ball forward.

"I see (Centra) and (Davey) as that rotation with each other, right? One is forward, one is mid, and then they swap… the thing with (Centra), though, is the desire to have her kicking the ball inside because her kick is so elite," Bastiani said.

Fix the midfield

The Bombers had fan-favourite midfielders Georgia Nanscawen and Maddy Prespakis starting on the ball week in, week out in 2025 but unfortunately it didn't prove to be the damaging line one might expect. The club recorded a middling clearance count, and failed to turn that first possession into the control shown in the past.

Much of Essendon's midfield in 2025 was a similar ilk – physical ball winners but lacking the power and agility to move out of the line. Nanscawen and Prespakis were often joined by co-captain Steph Cain, while second-year player Amy Gaylor could offer a point of difference, but was often tasked with defending the most dangerous opposition midfielder to open space for her own teammates.

Amy Gaylor celebrates during the AFLW Round seven match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Windy Hill, September 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"The youth is exciting, but the moment that those senior players had a down year – and let's be fair, outside of Georgia Nanscawen, I don't think any of their senior players had a better year than last year – they were totally exposed," Bastiani said.

"They really lacked that power out of stoppage this year, so yeah, the midfield mix doesn't work. Alex Morcom was used in there a little bit as well, I liked her, but she generally was used as a tag, like a defensive option."

Anchor the forward line

At her best, Aine Tighe can be the most dominant player on the ground, and can be the north star of a forward line, but her repeat injuries in recent seasons have left the Dockers wanting up forward. Hayley Miller has worked hard to be the organiser ahead of the ball – and was the club's leading goalkicker in 2025 – and youngsters Georgie Brisbane and Tunisha Kikoak have plenty of potential.

But finding someone to lead that line, and release Miller a little higher up the field, was always going to be a priority for Fremantle. Bringing in Eden Zanker during December's trade period was a coup for the club, and exactly the player to fill that need going forward.

Hayley Miller in action during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"A key forward, that's what they need, that's what they've gone for. Georgie Brisbane is going to take a few years. That's absolutely fine, she's an 18-year-old key forward. Tunisha Kikoak will be better with a full pre-season under her belt, came in after shoulder surgery and was restricted," Sarah Black said.

"Bella Smith hasn't worked out… that can happen sometimes and look, they tried for a key forward and that was what they could get at the time, hasn't worked, let's go again. Eden Zanker, far superior player. No disrespect to Bella, but Eden's a competition leading goalkicker."

Develop the kids

The big shift at Geelong has taken place. Coach Dan Lowther has been replaced by Melbourne premiership coach Mick Stinear. Captain Meghan McDonald and senior pair Kate Darby and Shelley Scott have retired. Now the next phase required to make all that change worthwhile is to develop the young contingent on the list to be part of a rise back up the ladder.

Lexi Gregor, Bryde O'Rourke, Chantal Mason, Emma Kilpatrick, and Sienna Tallariti all got a real taste of the top level in 2025, and now must go to a new level in 2026.

L-R: Bryde O'Rourke, Emma Kilpatrick and Chantal Mason celebrate a win during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's a big gap (on the list). I think some of the kids looked promising. I really liked Lexi Gregor's first season, it's really tough to come in as an 18-year-old key back… Chantal Mason also took a few really positive steps forward, too. So, I think that's great, but it's going to take them a couple of years," Black said.

Notably, Gregor and Kilpatrick have been locked away until at least the end of the 2027 season, signalling the Cats' commitment to their long-term growth, and 20-year-old Alissa Brook was added via the delisted free agency process after being let go by Port Adelaide.

Finding balance in the list profile

A host of exciting teenaged talents have come into the club in the last two seasons, taking up nearly half of the playing list for the 2026 season. The talent and long-term buoyancy is important for the Suns to finally establish a foothold in the AFLW, but crucial to their development is the support of older heads on the list. Players who can help to carry that load and lead the way as the teenagers find their feet.

Tara Bohanna, Jac Dupuy, Claudia Whitfort and Lauren Bella have all left in the past two seasons – three of whom held leadership roles in their later years at Gold Coast – but the addition of Lily Mithen for the 2025 season, and Anne Hatchard in December will certainly assist in leading the young brigade.

Lily Mithen in action during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"(Adding so many academy players), that's going to be really tricky for them, because it's going to be a rare person, rare 19-year-old who's going to be able to play every single game… I'm afraid that by the end of the year they're going to get pretty tired," Black said.

"So, it's going to be a matter of balancing things out."

Nailing their top draft picks

The Giants have been the poorest performers of the inaugural batch of eight teams, with just 27 wins from 90 games, and another finish down the bottom of the ladder. Part of this has been the unique challenges that a short season in western Sydney presents when it comes to player recruitment, and the state-based draft that dictated that recruitment for the early seasons of the AFLW.

So, with top draft picks Kaitlyn Srhoj and Sara Howley already into the club from the 2023 and 2024 Telstra AFLW drafts, the Giants were given a leg up with pick No.3 as a priority selection, joining their No.2 pick already established with their 17th-placed finish. Identifying and developing the right talent with those selections is crucial to Greater Western Sydney's desire to move up the ladder.

Kiera Yerbury (left) and Scarlett Johnson pose for a photo at the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"I think that's something that you can talk about at the end of (2026), it's hard to say whether they got it right or not until you get to the end (of the season)," Ferber said.

The club has already added former All-Australian defender Tilly Lucas-Rodd and premiership Lion Poppy Boltz to its stocks, but identifying and then retaining top-end talent needs to be a key focus for the Giants in 2026.

Support for Aine McDonagh

Hawthorn's leading goalkicker and best and fairest winner in 2025, Aine McDonagh had a stunning season that culminated in a maiden All Australian selection. The problem was, she was too often caught holding up the Hawks' attacking structure alone. The club's reliance on her was made glaringly obvious in its semi-final against Carlton, in which McDonagh was hobbled, carrying a knee injury from the week prior, and found it hard to impose herself on the game.

"It was really heartbreaking, because she's had a great year, All Australian, she just got named club best and fairest as well. It's so deserved for her, because you could watch every single game she played, she was putting the work rate in, not even just kicking goals in that area as well, but even just the tackles she would do. She's so tall and lanky, and yet she's pulling up (with) these massive tackles," Ferber said.

Aine McDonagh in action during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jac Dupuy has been traded in from Gold Coast, bringing her clunking marking and reliable kick to the Hawks' attack, which is already a huge step toward building out that forward line and taking some pressure off McDonagh.

Now, with the added firepower into the club, building the chemistry between the pair, as well as those sending the ball to them, is key to making the recruitment of Dupuy work.

Adjust to life without Mick

As was widely speculated throughout the 2025 season, long-serving Melbourne coach Mick Stinear stepped down following its brave 10-point loss to North Melbourne in the preliminary final. Since then, Stinear has taken up the post as Geelong's head coach, and Melbourne now must discover its new identity without Stinear, inaugural captain Daisy Pearce – who retired following the club's season seven, 2022 premiership – and long-time list manager Todd Patterson – who is now heading up Tasmania's recruiting efforts.

It means that the Melbourne of 2026 looks very different to its previous versions.

Tahlia Gillard looks dejected after Melbourne's preliminary final loss to North Melbourne on November 22, 2025. PictureL AFL Photos/Getty Images

"They've had one voice for a very long time. A really good voice, but yeah, everyone needs change… but it is a turnover in Melbourne's history," Black said.

"Things are going to change for Melbourne, managing that change while still remaining in contention, that's really their number one priority."

It comes at a time where former AFLW leading goalkicker Eden Zanker has been traded to Fremantle, and young Blue Mia Austin has been recruited in her place, while just three inaugural Demons remain on the list in Lauren Pearce, Sarah Lampard, and Paxy Paxman.

Maintaining its off-field strength

North Melbourne has broken all sorts of records over the last two years, and it has just as much been a product of its on-field talent as it has those recruited in off field roles. The program that has been developed around its seemingly invincible playing list has become one of intrigue, with other clubs across the country now attempting to replicate the level of support North Melbourne has provided its players.

Part of that may be as simple as head-hunting members of that program to bring their experience into clubs who are working hard to catch up to the undefeated Roos.

Ash Riddell is seen celebrating North Melbourne's premiership win on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's going to be people, and there are already people coming for Darren Crocker's charges. And to set up a brilliant program, you need good people. They've got good people, everyone wants good people," Bastiani said.

"How do you keep them? I think that's the biggest thing. The key to maintaining this dominance is going to be maintaining that off-field program."

Building a full-ground defence

Port Adelaide's game style evolved throughout 2025, adding layers and nuance to the hyper-contested, low possession brand the club is known for. And it worked somewhat, as it averaged 52.6 points per game and played in a highly entertaining way, but ultimately the club missed finals because of its leaky defensive performances. Despite finishing 10th on the ladder – only out of the top eight due to a percentage gap – the Power gave up 50.1 points per game. The only sides to concede more points each week were the 18th-placed Gold Coast, and 17th-placed Greater Western Sydney.

The blame cannot be squared at the backline alone, rather the capacity for Port Adelaide's full team to switch to defensive mode and quell opposition attack from turnover.

"Giving up 50.1 points per game, that's the third-most in the comp this year, it's only behind GWS and Gold Coast… they were winning games because they had so much attacking power, but they were so vulnerable back the other way," Bastiani said.

Port Adelaide players sing the song after the AFLW Round 11 match against Adelaide at Norwood Oval on October 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"And that's why a game against North Melbourne ends up being such a blowout, because it you can't attack, (and) you're already vulnerable defensively. So, I think that's the thing to add."

Key defender Janelle Cuthbertson has retired, but hasn't been able to get onto the park in the last two years so coverage has already been somewhat established with Amelie Borg and Teagan Germech leading the line, teenager Jemma Charity will likely come into the line next year following a debut season on the sidelines nursing an ACL injury, and Lauren Young has the potential to rotate through that area of the ground too, but it is the layers up the ground that need real development.

Solve the Courtney Wakefield problem

Since All-Australian key forward Courtney Wakefield retired at the end of 2022, Richmond has struggled to organise its forward line around a big, strong aerial target. Former captain Katie Brennan was handy in attack in the proceeding two seasons, kicking 14 and 13 goals respectively, while Caitlin Greiser reached a high point in 2024 with 13 goals of her own, but cohesion and consistency is still lacking.

"I've been banging my head against the wall about this for a number of years," Black said.

Mackenzie Ford and Ellie McKenzie (right) celebrates a goal during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The addition of Paige Scott in 2025 was meant to help matters, but the need to bring them high up the ground to support other areas still left the forward line lacking, and small pressure forward Emelia Yassir had a down year based on her standards.

Richmond's best performances came when dynamic midfielder Ellie McKenzie got dangerous ahead of the ball, thanks to her neat skill and impressive ability overhead. It was thanks to three goals from McKenzie that the side broke through for its first win of the season against Adelaide in round eight, and if the magnets can move to release her into the forward line more consistently, McKenzie could be the player to solve the Courtney Wakefield problem.

Back up a maiden finals appearance

Following a stunning 6-game winning streak through the middle of the season, and a shock round one win over perpetual contender Adelaide, St Kilda made finals for the first time in its history. Unfortunately, a finals win is still on the list of milestones to achieve, after going down to the Crows by 44 points, but that first hurdle was finally overcome.

But what the Saints need to do in 2026 is prove that finals berth was not a one-off moment of things conveniently coming together. Instead, continued growth must be evident.

St Kilda celebrates a win during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"The number one priority is just to next year, they need to make finals again. I think they need to show that it's not a fluke from this year, because this might sound hard, but making it to your first finals series that's great, but you've lost that final," Ferber said.

"Like, does that really count? It does count in a way, you made that top eight, but you didn't win it. So, I think next year they need to show that they can make finals again."

Having finished seventh on the ladder means their 2026 fixture will be relatively similar to last year in terms of difficulty – still being in the middle bracket of difficulty when the fixture matrix is broken down – but naturally, the League is expected to improve across the board once again, and the Saints need to be ahead of that development wave.

Turn entertaining footy into reliable footy

The Swans' aggressive, attacking style of footy has been built by design. Former coach Scott Gowans was always strong on the responsibility coaches and teams have to the development of AFLW as an entertaining product, so fast, free-flowing footy has always been the goal. The problem, however, is that it makes the team vulnerable when playing against teams with strong defensive lines.

Learning how to bring that style of footy in an effective way against any team it comes up against needs to be a focus for Sydney in 2026.

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"While we say that all teams should look to North Melbourne, I think Sydney in particular should look to North Melbourne and Carlton. It is possible to be entertaining and have a strong defensive plan. Those two things can be true at once, and a Laura Gardiner should look to someone like an Ash Riddell who is similarly tireless, works her guts out, strong accumulator, but there's – forgive me if I'm wrong – but there haven't ever been any real knocks on Ash's disposal," Black said.

Building a strong defence from which attacking transition can begin has been North Melbourne's bread and butter for some time now, and it is a trajectory the Swans can learn from as they further establish the type of side they want to be.

Keep the young stars improving

Much has been made of the exciting young list that West Coast has built in recent seasons. Coach Daisy Pearce has one of the most enviable groups of young players to mould and develop in her time at the helm. The challenge is twofold: keeping the bulk of these talented players together for the long haul, and keeping them developing rather than getting stuck in a plateau phase.

"Every single one of these people is 22 years or younger. Ella Roberts, Charlie Thomas – co-captain – Lucia Painter, Lauren, and Zoe Wakfer – sorry to lump them together, but they're exactly the same age – Georgie Cleaver, Charlotte Riggs – my favourite – Kayla Dalgleish, Jess Rentsch – rising star nominee – and Beth Schilling, who we didn't see much of. That's 10 players 22 years or younger who are all going to be incredible stars of the competition for a long time to come," Bastiani said.

Daisy Pearce shares a moment with Georgie Cleaver after the AFLW R4 match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Mineral Resources Park on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"They just need to keep them together, keep them improving, and keep them fit."

It is the makings of a list that can create sustained success, and although its first taste of finals this year resulted in a disappointing 41-point loss to Carlton, it has the potential to do some serious damage in seasons to come. But potential is just one part of the puzzle, which needs to be turned into on-field performance.

Back in their brand

When the Bulldogs worked too hard at negating opposition teams throughout their 2025 campaign, they lost a handle on games and struggled to implement their own style of footy. But when they headed into matches with the belief that their brand would stand up, they played freely, aggressively, and put impressive scores on the board.

The Dogs' style was on show in their wins over Richmond, Collingwood, Essendon, Gold Coast, and St Kilda, and gave their home crowd in Footscray record scores to cheer for, but it took some time to establish that mindset on a consistent basis.

The Western Bulldogs celebrate a goal during their clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Finding that balance of backing in their own brand of footy while also taking away one or two of the opposition's best assets should be the focus of 2026 and likely take them back to finals.

"You can't go in and just play your own way and hope the opposition doesn't do their thing, but you have to go in with the mindset first of being 'this is what our brand is' and then the extra layer is 'and these are the couple of things we're going to do to negate'," Bastiani said.

"So, finding that balance, I think, is important right from the start of the season, not taking half of the season to get to that."