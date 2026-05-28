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Footy is the place to be, even better – Kids Go Free!

Just in time for the school holidays, kids are taking charge of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The AFL are inviting families across the country to celebrate Kids Footy Month thanks to Coles. Kids aged 14 years old and under will have free entry* across games between Rounds 16 to 19 plus heaps of exciting activities for families and kids.

*Subject to capacity and availability. Please see terms and conditions below.

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  • Adelaide Oval - Adelaide Crows
  • Adelaide Oval - Port Adelaide
  • The GABBA - Brisbane Lions
  • GMHBA - Geelong Cats
  • Peoples First Stadium - Gold Coast SUNS
  • Marvel Stadium - Marvel Stadium Matches
  • MCG - MCG Matches
  • Optus Stadium - Fremantle Dockers
  • Optus Stadium - West Coast Eagles
  • SCG - Sydney Swans
  • UTAS Games
  • ENGIE Stadium - GWS GIANTS

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Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.