ON-SALE Date
Thursday 28th May 1pm - Members
Friday 29th May 1pm - General Public
TERMS & CONDITIONS
This offer is applicable for Gold Coast SUNS home matches played at People First Stadium during Rounds 16-19 of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season including round 17 GC SUNS v
Collingwood and round 19 GC Suns v Western Bulldogs.
Adults who purchase full-priced Reserved Seat tickets in eligible price categories can also add on up to two (2) free junior tickets in the same seating location, in accordance with the AFL Junior &
Concession Policy. Free junior tickets must be secured in the same transaction as the Adult purchase.
Limited kids free junior tickets are available for select reserved seat tickets only (Level 2 Back for round 17 Collingwood and Level 2 Back and Level 2 Reserved for round 19 Western Bulldogs) and
must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior and Concession policy. Juniors must have a ticket to gain entry to the Stadium.
Tickets can be obtained through Ticketek, please book early to avoid disappointment; it is highly unlikely tickets will be available at the gate for round 19 GC SUNS v Collingwood.
Standard ticket agent fees will apply.
Offer is strictly subject to availability.