Footy is the place to be, even better – Kids Go Free!

Just in time for the school holidays, kids are taking charge of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The AFL are inviting families across the country to celebrate Kids Footy Month thanks to Coles. Kids aged 14 years old and under will have free entry* across games between Rounds 16 to 19 plus heaps of exciting activities for families and kids.

*Subject to capacity and availability. Please see terms and conditions below.