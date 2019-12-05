ON-SALE DATE

12pm (ACST) Wednesday 20th May | Member Priority On Sale

2pm (ACST) Wednesday 20th May | General Public On Sale

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Kids Footy Month – Free junior tickets are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.

This offer is applicable for Round 17 v North Melbourne & Round 19 v Fremantle played at Adelaide Oval of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.

Round 17 v North Melbourne & Round 19 v Fremantle – General Admission Ticket Only

Public unlimited inventory subject to availability and until allocation exhausted.

Must be purchased with an Adult or Concession ticket only.

Western Stand unlimited inventory subject to availability (Member guest pass redemption only)

Must be purchased with an Adult or Concession guest pass ticket only.

Transaction limit of 10 applies

Standard additional ticket agent fees will apply

Kids free junior tickets are available for the Western Stand if a Western Stand membership barcode is entered at the time of purchase/booking.