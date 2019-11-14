Junior and Concession Policy

Junior Policy

The following junior policy applies to the sale of daily public ticketing during the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, 2020 NAB AFLW Season and 2020 Marsh Community Series:

Children aged 6-14 as at 1 January in the current year are eligible to purchase a junior ticket.

Children aged 5 and under as at 1 January are entitled to enter the ground at no charge; however they must not occupy a seat.

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January in the current year are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

Concession Policy

The following concession policy applies to the sale of daily ticketing during the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, 2020 NAB AFLW Season and 2020 Marsh Community Series;

A person must have the appropriate form of concession to purchase a concession ticket. They must present the relevant concession documentation at point of purchase and upon entry to the ground. A second form of identification (eg drivers licence, Medicare card, credit card) may be requested when purchasing or utilising a concession ticket to verify the concession entitlement.

Patrons holding one of the following cards are eligible to purchase a ticket at the concession rate:

Centrelink issued: Pensioner Concession Card (PCC)*



Department of Veterans’ Affairs card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs issued Pensioner Concession Card*



Full time secondary or tertiary student cards**



Centrelink issued: Health Care Card (HCC)*

*Primary cardholder only (not dependents) is entitled to the concession price.

** Does not include International Student cards

The AFL is a National Affiliate of the Companion Card program and we agree to provide an admission ticket for the cardholder's companion at no charge.