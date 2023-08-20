Tickets will be available following purchase. You will be able to download your tickets on your mobile phone via your ticket account or accessing them via the ticket agent app.

To support the efficient transfer of tickets, we strongly encourage the use of Ticket Forward to send tickets to the individuals attending within your group.

If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid issues at the venue.

How do I purchase Accessible?

If you have a requirement for accessible tickets, please submit a request to Ticketmaster via the webform here.

Further details on how to book an accessible ticket is also available on the Ticketmaster website.