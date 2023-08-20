Ticket refund conditions are accessible in the AFL Ticket and Entry Conditions available here: www.afl.com.au/tickets/conditions-of-entry
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If I am unable to attend can I get a refund?
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When will I receive my tickets?
Tickets will be available following purchase. You will be able to download your tickets on your mobile phone via your ticket account or accessing them via the ticket agent app.
To support the efficient transfer of tickets, we strongly encourage the use of Ticket Forward to send tickets to the individuals attending within your group.
If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid issues at the venue.
How do I purchase Accessible?
If you have a requirement for accessible tickets, please submit a request to Ticketmaster via the webform here.
Further details on how to book an accessible ticket is also available on the Ticketmaster website.
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Can I enter using my membership?
Club and AFL members will have exclusive pre-sale access. All patrons are required to purchase a ticket using their provided access code for the match.
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How will my tickets be delivered?
All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can easily be accessed on your phone via your ticket agent account or app. We strongly encourage you to add them straight to your phone's ticket wallet and share them with your friends and family using the ticket forward function.
If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid issues at the venue.
For more information on how mobile tickets work please click the relevant link below:
What is Mobile Delivery? – Ticketmaster Help
If you have any difficulty accessing your mobile ticket, a customer service representative will be available at each venue to provide assistance.
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How do Family Tickets work?
A family ticket admits 2 Adults and 2 Juniors (under 15 years of age, as per the Junior policy)
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How do Youth tickets work?
Persons aged 15–17 years (inclusive) as at 1 January of the current year are eligible to purchase a youth ticket.
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How do junior tickets work?
Children aged 0–14 years (inclusive) as at 1 January of the current year are eligible to redeem a Junior ticket (subject to availability and venue requirements).
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How many Tickets can I Purchase?
The transaction limit will be ten (10).
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I am not a member, how do I purchase tickets?
Tickets will be on-sale to the general public from 12:00pm AEST Wednesday, June 24 via Ticketmaster.