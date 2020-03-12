Current squads are not final and are subject to change at any point prior to the NAB Australia v Ireland match.
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Current squads are not final and are subject to change at any point prior to the NAB Australia v Ireland match.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
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