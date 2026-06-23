Players pose during the Australia v Ireland portrait session, 11th June, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FULL 25-player Irish squad has now been released for August's representative match against Australia, with nine All-Australians and three club best-and-fairests among them.

An eight-player segment of the squad has already been announced, but premiership players Vikki Wall, Blaithin Bogue, Jen Dunne and Sinead Goldrick are among the fresh faces.

Gold Coast co-captain Niamh McLaughlin will add some steel to the midfield, with GWS tall Eilish O’Dowd set to shoulder the ruck load.

Sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly will feature, as will speedy Carlton pair Dayna Finn and Erone Fitzpatrick.

The entire squad will take to the field, with a structure of 16 on the park, and an extended interchange bench of nine (up from five in regular matches).

Grace Kelly, Kayleigh Cronin, Amy Boyle Carr and Niamh Kelly during Adelaide AFLW Photo Day at West Lakes on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players were not eligible for selection if they have not yet played an AFLW game, ruling out the most recent intake of Irish players.

Gold Coast veteran key defender Clara Fitzpatrick and Geelong runner Kate Kenny are arguably the unluckiest to miss selection, while it's believed Swan Julie O'Sullivan (ACL) was not available.

The Irish team has also announced its wider support staff:

Coach: Colin O'Riordan (Sydney)

Assistants: Craig Starcevich (Brisbane), Tadhg Kennelly (GWS academy, Irish Sydney premiership player), Áine Tighe (Irish Fremantle player), Elise Coventry (Geelong assistant)

Chair of selectors: Cora Staunton (retired Irish GWS great)

Football operations: Jess Burger (Collingwood head of AFLW)

IRELAND SQUAD

Blaithin Bogue (North Melbourne, Fermanagh)

Amy Boyle-Carr (Adelaide, Donegal)

Kayleigh Cronin (Adelaide, Kerry)

Neasa Dooley (Brisbane, Kildare)

Jen Dunne (Brisbane, Dublin)

Dayna Finn (Carlton, Mayo)

Erone Fitzpatrick (Carlton, Laois)

Amy Gavin Mangan (North Melbourne, Offaly)

Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne, Dublin)

Rachel Kearns (Geelong, Mayo)

Grace Kelly (Adelaide, Mayo)

Niamh Kelly (Adelaide, Mayo)

Tanya Kennedy (Sydney, Donegal)

Orlagh Lally (Fremantle, Meath)

Niamh Martin (Hawthorn, Tipperary)

Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle, Tipperary)

Paris McCarthy (Sydney, Kerry)

Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn, Galway)

Niamh McLaughlin (Gold Coast, Donegal)

Aishling Moloney (Geelong, Tipperary)

Eilish O'Dowd (GWS, Leitrim)

Orla O'Dwyer (Brisbane, Tipperary)

Erika O'Shea (North Melbourne, Cork)

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood, Mayo)

Vikki Wall (North Melbourne, Meath)

Orla O'Dwyer ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's always a great honour to represent your country and it's extra special for this group to be the first to represent Ireland in an international game of Australian Rules football," O'Riordan said.

"From premiership players to All Australians and club best and fairest winners, our players have already accomplished and contributed so much to the game, in addition to successful careers in other codes.

"We're confident we've selected a team that will match it with the best Australian players. We have incredible competitors throughout the squad who are determined to represent Ireland and the Tricolour with immense pride."

The game will be played at 4:15pm AEST on August 1 at North Sydney Oval, with a Sherrin under Australian Rules. It will be broadcast live nationally on Fox Footy, Kayo Sports, Kayo Freebies and Binge.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 24 via Ticketmaster. Club and AFL members will have access from 10am AEST, with the general public at 12pm.

Adult tickets are $25, youth aged 15-17 are $15, children aged 14 and under are $5, with tickets for a family of four for $50.