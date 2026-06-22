All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Jaime Henry in action for Swan Districts against South Fremantle. Picture: WA Football via X

JAIME Henry had a day out in the WAFLW over the weekend, racking up 51 disposals to headline a big weekend of state league footy.

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 5.3 (33) def. West Adelaide 1.1 (7)

The Eagles remain comfortably atop the SANFLW ladder following a strong outing against West Adelaide on Saturday.

Felicity Ward – draft eligible this year – worked well both ways, finishing with 17 disposals and 13 tackles for Woodville-West Torrens, while Alice Tentye's outstanding season continued, recording 34 disposals and nine tackles.

Zoe Venning was equally impactful for West Adelaide, with 34 disposals and eight clearances.

Glenelg 2.5 (17) def. by Sturt 8.6 (54)

Sturt made it back-to-back wins for the first time this year, led well by Isobel Kuiper (27 disposals, nine clearances) and Georgia Swan (25 disposals, 10 clearances), while both Millie McCarthy and Summer Ross bagged a couple of goals.

Isla Wiencke (22 disposals, 11 tackles) and Cassie McWilliam (41 hitouts, eight tackles) were handy for Glenelg despite the loss.

Norwood 4.12 (36) def. South Adelaide 3.1 (19)

Norwood handed reigning premier South Adelaide its third loss in the season, as Jade Halfpenny (30 disposals, 13 tackles) had a day out. Kate Alexander almost made the win even bigger, but converted just two of her six scores on the day.

Ruck Soriah Moon was South Adelaide's best, with 41 hitouts, 19 disposals, and eight clearances.

North Adelaide 2.6 (18) def. by Central District 3.2 (20)

Central District held off North Adelaide to jag a second win of the season. Aoife Berry, Georgia Madigan, and Kirra Tonkin were the Bulldogs' goalkickers, while Julia Clark starred for the Roosters with 30 disposals and eight clearances.

QAFLW

Wilston Grange 2.4 (16) def. by Southport 5.14 (44)

Former Gold Coast and North Melbourne midfielder Ella Maurer (28 disposals, six clearances) was impressive in Southport's inaccurate win on Saturday, and Sienna Burnham recorded 21 disposals and 14 tackles.

Zimmorlei Farquharson and Jasmine Ware were Wilston Grange's goalkickers.

Morningside 15.17 (107) def. Maroochydore 1.3 (9)

Ally Lappin – daughter of Nigel – was handy for Morningside in a big win, with 22 disposals and eight inside 50s, as Laura Roy and Simone Arthur each kicked three goals. Ameleia Murray led the way for Maroochydore, with 29 disposals and five clearances.

Coorparoo 16.13 (109) def. Moreton Bay 1.0 (6)

Chelsea Chesterfield was impressive in front of goal, with five majors in Coorparoo's big win over Moreton Bay, and Grace Roberts-White (25 disposals, 12 tackles, six inside 50s) was huge through the middle of the ground.

Emmerson Brady (24 disposals, seven inside 50s) was Moreton Bay's best.

Aspley 2.4 (16) def. by Bond University 6.10 (46)

Jasmyn Davidson found equity for Bond University – 13 disposals, 13 tackles – as the club landed its eighth win of the year, remaining in touch with Coorparoo atop the ladder.

Kendra Blattman and Annabel Lynch each kicked two goals in the win, and Shannon Nolan (30 disposals, eight clearances) led the way with ball in hand.

Both of Aspley's goals came via Maddison Tallis.

University of Queensland 3.13 (31) def. by Broadbeach 7.8 (50)

Draft prospect Stephanie Aguinaldo was Broadbeach's best in its important win over University of Queensland with 22 disposals and a goal, and bottom-ager Asia Single – younger sister of Gold Coast's Lucy – recorded 19 disposals and seven tackles.

Former Brisbane small forward Luka Yoshida-Martin led the way for the University of Queensland, finishing with 25 disposals and six inside 50s.

WAFLW

Perth 15.8 (98) def. Peel Thunder 2.2 (14)

Former St Kilda utility Isabella Shannon had an absolute day out for Perth, kicking six goals from 30 disposals in the club's big win over Peel on Saturday afternoon. She was well-supported by Lauren Davey (four goals) and former Richmond defender Katelyn Cox (three).

Tiama Collard – eligible for the 2027 AFLW draft – had 18 disposals for Peel in the loss.

South Fremantle 5.2 (32) def. by Swan Districts 16.5 (101)

Jaime Henry got busy in Swan Districts' huge win over South Fremantle, consolidating the club's place atop the ladder.

Henry finished with 51 disposals and seven inside 50s, and each of Chloe Reilly and Keria Fawcett kicked four goals. Annalie Polimeno kicked two of South Fremantle's five goals.

East Perth 1.5 (11) def. by Claremont 8.8 (56)

Holly Touchell proved to be East Perth's sole goalkicker in its loss to Claremont on Sunday.

For Claremont, Jayme Harken was the leading possession winner on the ground with 24, and Sarah Viney was also important with 23 disposals.

Subiaco 3.5 (23) def. by East Fremantle 5.6 (36)

In an important win for East Fremantle, Jae Flynn recorded 25 disposals and a goal, leading the way for the Sharks.

Meanwhile, a quintet of former AFLW players carried the load for Subiaco in the loss, with Kristel Petrevski (33 disposals, eight tackles), Lisa Steane (25 disposals, six inside 50s), Dana Hooker (22 disposals, six tackles), Paige Sheppard (22 disposals, nine tackles), and Courtney Lindgren (18 disposals, six marks) all having a say.

VFLW

Essendon 2.2 (14) def. by Collingwood 10.7 (67)

Collingwood continued its winning ways, thanks to some consistent scoring throughout all four quarters.

Former Richmond forward Amelia Peck kicked four goals – including a stunning soccered major – in the win, and captain Dom Carbone (25 disposals, six clearances, two goals) was outstanding once again.

Sophie Molan (21 disposals, seven tackles) and El Chaston (20 disposals, six tackles) worked hard for Essendon.

Amelia Peck on the volley! 🤩



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/eey9r1MWki — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 20, 2026

Carlton 3.5 (23) def. by Port Melbourne 6.6 (42)

Port Melbourne ran over the top of Carlton in the second half on Saturday afternoon, keeping its season on track after some precarious weeks.

Emily Harley and Georgia Foran kicked two goals each in strong attacking performances for the Borough, while Seisia White and Keely Fullerton each snagged one. Meanwhile the usual suspects were up and about for the Blues, with Hannah Scott (36 disposals, six clearances) and Mia Fuller (24 disposals, 11 tackles) immense through the middle.

Western Bulldogs 6.8 (44) def. Box Hill 4.4 (28)

The Western Bulldogs got back on the winners list, helped along by Jemima Wrigley (26 disposals, five tackles) and Jorja Livingstone (24 disposals, eight tackles).

Former West Coast midfielder Kayley Kavanagh was immense for Box Hill in the loss, with 28 disposals, eight clearances, and seven tackles.

Geelong 4.1 (25) def. Darebin 1.1 (7)

Geelong's season of resurgence has continued, with an 18-point win over Darebin on Saturday afternoon.

Former Collingwood and Carlton defender Annie Lee had 24 disposals and 13 intercepts for the Cats, and hard nut Mel Staunton had 22 disposals and 16 tackles through the middle.

Isabella Daddo didn't give up for Darebin despite the loss, with 24 disposals and 16 tackles.

Williamstown 7.8 (50) def. Casey 1.2 (8)

Williamstown remains in touch with the top sides with another big win over Casey, led once again by Emily Eaves (18 disposals, five clearances, one goal), and Georgia Howes (two goals, 26 hitouts).

Shree Fairchild worked both ways for Casey with 18 disposals and 11 tackles.

Sandringham 2.6 (18) def. by Tasmania 6.7 (43)

Tasmania broke through for its first VFLW win with a commanding performance over Sandringham on Sunday. Angelica Clark was immense through the middle of the ground, finishing with 19 disposals, nine clearances, and nine tackles, and Brieanna Barwick was also damaging with 17 disposals, five clearances, and a goal.

For Sandringham, Charlotte Taylor (14 disposals, 11 tackles) was best, despite missing a chunk of the third quarter with a knock to the face.