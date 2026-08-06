The squads are in for Sunday's AFLW season-opener between St Kilda and Carlton

L-R: Sophie McKay, Emmelie Fiedler, Keeley Sherar. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be without Sophie McKay and Keeley Sherar for its season-opener against St Kilda.

The pair picked up low-grade injuries during the week, with Sherar to miss with a quad concern, while McKay has a calf injury. The club expects the pair to be available for selection for round two.

The Blues have named three fresh faces, with Brooke Boileau, Claudia Whitfort and late call-up Nell Morris-Dalton to don the navy blue for the first time.

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Morris-Dalton was only added to the squad last week after the former Pie impressed with Carlton's VFLW team.

The Blues hit the trade period hard after making a preliminary final last year, adding midfield duo Boileau (Adelaide) and Whitfort, but the latter's fellow ex-Gold Coastian, Lauren Bella, has been ruled out of at least the first month with a calf injury.

Carlton's extended squad also includes potential debutant Lily Baxter and club debutant Kiara Bischa.

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St Kilda will unveil a new forward line for Sunday's double-header, with recruit Sophie Butterworth and draftee Abby Hobson locked in.

Butterworth played six games for Hawthorn over two years, while fellow tall forward Hobson was drafted with pick No.42 from Gippsland Power.

The pair will add some much-needed height to the Saints' forward line alongside Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (pronounced tauh-fee-ah-oh), who has re-embraced her surname with Māori origins in 2026.

The Saints have elected to play Rene Caris in the ruck, with Emmelie Fiedler not named.

Winger Molly McDonald is the only Saint who is unavailable through injury, set to miss the first month with a foot complaint.

St Kilda could potentially have a few more debutants, with Irishwoman Saoirse Lally and draftee Maya Louvell-Finn named in the extended squad.

Final teams will be confirmed on Friday night.

SUNDAY

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

B: E.Friend 16 P.Trudgeon 10

HB: S.Watson - C 12 S.Butterworth 2 A.Burke 3

C: N.Barr 17 G.Patrikios 21 C.Baskaran 26

HF: A.Richards 22 A.Hobson 32 H.Priest 14

F: J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw 30 J.Anderson 7

Foll: R.Caris 19 J.Lambert 9 T.Smith 6

I/C: D.Guttridge 5 Z.Besanko 11 M.Louvel-Finn 13 S.Lally 18 O.Vesely 23 A.Gee 24 A.Clarke 25 B.Jakobsson 35

New faces: Sophie Butterworth (club debut), Abby Hobson (AFLW debut)

Notable absences: Molly McDonald (foot), Emmelie Fiedler

CARLTON

B: H.Cordner 21 M.Hendrie 49

HB: A.Velardo 1 C.Fitzgerald 36 S.O'Connell 14

C: D.Finn 17 C.Whitfort 4 Y.Duursma 11

HF: P.Scholz 7 E.Fitzpatrick 19 L.Keck 23

F: N.Morris-Dalton 35 D.Vescio 3

Foll: J.Good 12 A.McKay - C 5 M.Hill 10

I/C: T.Bohanna 42 B.Vickers 24 B.Boileau 22 L.Goss 20 G.Pound 6 K.Bischa 30 A.Reidy 13 L.Baxter 8

New faces: Claudia Whitfort (club debut), Brooke Boileau (club debut), Nell Morris-Dalton (club debut)

Notable absences: Sophie McKay (calf), Keeley Sherar (quad), Lauren Bella (calf)