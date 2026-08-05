Hannah Munyard, Molly O'Hehir and Elaine Grigg. Pictures: AFL Photos

EVERYONE knows the top premium Fantasy options that posted elite averages last season. And of course they are important to crafting your AFLW Fantasy side. But who is next in your Fantasy line-up?

Today, we are looking at a few players who haven't yet put together what they are capable of but have shown enough glimpses to make us believe a breakout season is just around the corner. Last year, we saw it from Dayna Finn (Carlton), Sarah Goodwin (Adelaide), Montana Ham (Sydney) and Niamh McLaughlin (Gold Coast) – all of whom improved their Fantasy average by 20-plus points.

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Finding a player early in the year that skyrockets in value can be a huge boon for your Fantasy side and set you up for a great season, so let's dive into a few players that look capable of taking it to the next level in 2026.

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Teah Charlton (MID/FWD, $590,000)

Club: Adelaide

Drafted: Pick No.4 (2020)

2025 avg: 55.0

The departures of Anne Hatchard, Chelsea Randall and Danielle Ponter from the Adelaide midfield unit in 2026 have created a window of opportunity for this former high draft pick to play real midfield minutes, and I expect Charlton will grab this with both hands. Her Fantasy averages in recent seasons have been on the low end, being pushed to the outer of the midfield and half-forward rotations due to a stacked Adelaide midfield. But Charlton has shown a propensity to score well when given opportunities through the centre, with her best Fantasy season average of 70.6 (in 2023) coinciding with her highest season for CBAs. Big watch on the 24-year-old this season, after a promising start in the practice game against St Kilda.

Teah Charlton in action during Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hannah Munyard (FWD, $584,000)

Club: Adelaide

Drafted: Free fgent, 2020

2025 avg: 64.0

Munyard's 2025 season was cut short by a nasty ankle break in round one, but some promising signs were showing – a 64-point game came from just 58 per cent time on ground before she was carried off. Her outside run and carry perfectly suits the faster paced games seen in the AFLW lately, and her role as a connector for the Crows going forward is only growing in importance following the retirement of Stevie Lee-Thompson, the departure of Hatchard, and Ponter stepping away for the season. She can also hit the scoreboard as she did in the practice game against St Kilda, kicking two goals on her way to a 73-point Fantasy score. Priced at just 54.5, Munyard has the potential to become a premium forward in 2026.

Hannah Munyard during the Adelaide AFLW Official Team Photo Day at West Lakes, June 23rd, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Ash Centra (MID/FWD, $640,000)

Club: Collingwood

Drafted: Pick No.1 (2024)

2025 avg: 59.6

Despite some pre-season injuries, Centra was building nicely into her debut season in 2025 – earning a Rising Star nomination in Collingwood's round five upset victory over Sydney – before lower leg concerns ended her season early. Few players in the game have entered the competition with as much fanfare as Centra did, with the ability to impact anywhere on the ground and a genuine matchwinner in her junior footballing career. Centra has all the skills required to become an elite player early in her career, she just needs a clear run free of injury. Her practice game was somewhat quiet with just 11 disposals (and two goals), but this was largely due to playing just 48 per cent time on ground. The Magpies know exactly what they have in Centra and will be doing everything to get the ball in her hands and maximise her impact in 2026.

Ash Centra is seen during Collingwood's official team photo day on June 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lucy Cronin (DEF, $545,000)

Club: Collingwood

Drafted: Pick No.9 (2023)

2025 avg: 50.8

Cronin has been a breakout contender a few times now, and her flexibility as a player may make it difficult for her to grow to her potential in a single role. But Cronin's talent is a shining light at the Magpies, growing from a key defender into an important interceptor across half-back and in 2026, potentially an inside midfielder. Her defensive pressure against West Coast in the practice match was fantastic, laying eight tackles on her way to amassing a team-high four clearances on the day. There is a big watch on the split of midfield and defender roles she plays in 2026 – anything close to an even split would see her as a huge breakout player.

Lucy Cronin in action during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Molly O'Hehir (DEF, $376,000)

Club: Melbourne

Drafted: Pick No.3 (2024)

2025 avg: 35.0

Given the outstanding success of numerous players in the 2024 draft class so far, O'Hehir has not received as much of the limelight as she perhaps deserves. The No.3 pick is a special talent, boasting not just great height and athleticism but also terrific footy smarts. With injuries abound at the Demons already this season, O'Hehir is set to become a key player in the Melbourne backline as both an interceptor and distributor. Her practice match against the Power showcased what she can do, collecting 22 disposals, five marks and eight intercept possessions for a Fantasy score of 76. A big watch on this talented youngster reaching a new level in 2026.

Molly O'Hehir is challenged by Tess Craven during the AFLW Preliminary Final between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sierra Grieves (MID/FWD, $563,000)

Club: Richmond

Drafted: Pick No.11 (2024)

2025 avg: 52.4

Grieves has been a highlight reel since her incredible debut in the Dreamtime clash, playing a half-forward role at the Tigers. But her true talents lie as a high-production midfielder, boasting clean hands on the inside and pace on the outside. She was touted as one of the best clearance players in her draft, which is high praise given what we have seen so far. With some injuries and departures from the Tigers' midfield in the off-season, Grieves is a serious breakout candidate if she is given enough time in the middle. It all comes down to the tactics of new coach Jarrad Donders, and what he made of Grieves' impact in the role this pre-season.

Sierra Grieves during AFLW Round 10 between Collingwood and Richmond at Victoria Park, October 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Vikki Wall (FWD, $522,000)

Club: North Melbourne

Drafted: Free agent (2022)

2025 avg: 48.7

The Gaelic superstar has been a slow burn in the AFLW, averaging just 48.7 in her best season to date. But the cross-coder has firmly committed to the AFLW pre-season for the first time in 2026, and looks in ominous touch coming into the season. Not only excelling in the pre-season time trials, her practice game against the Bombers was a career high with 85 Fantasy points coming from 20 disposals, six marks and a goal. The running patterns and positioning in AFLW is such a unique aspect of our game, and Wall having the pre-season to study and learn those patterns better alongside her teammates might finally give her the boost to be the superstar forward she has the potential to be.

Vikki Wall during AFLW Round seven between Essendon and North Melbourne at Windy Hill, September 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Elaine Grigg (FWD, $574,000)

Club: Western Bulldogs

Drafted: Pick No.6 (2023)

2025 avg: 53.5

Grigg was drafted as a small, evasive player with a lot of upside back in 2023, but looms as one of the better breakout options this season. Her infectious energetic play style is something the Bulldogs desperately need in the middle of the ground, and coach Tam Hyett looks to be making that move this season. Grigg's performance in the practice game against Greater Western Sydney is the type of performance we hope to see plenty of this season – collecting 23 disposals and playing with such high energy around stoppage that she ended up with 12 tackles, for 114 Fantasy points. She may have set the bar a little high there against a poor GWS outfit, but the role should remain through the early part of the season.

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Others to keep an eye on: Ash Richards (STK, $716,000), Lucia Painter (WCE, $630,000), Havana Harris (GCS, $646,000), Laura Stone (HAW, $619,000), Airlie Runnalls (COL, $689,000), Sarah Poustie (WBD, $538,000), Ryleigh Wotherspoon (MEL, $599,000), Darcie Davies (GCS, $484,000), Zoe Wakfer (WCE, $280,000)

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