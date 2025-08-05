Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round one

Bri Davey is seen during Collingwood's practice match against West Coast on July 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL EYES are on Collingwood young gun Ash Centra's availability for round one after the midfielder was concussed in the club's match against the Western Bulldogs over the weekend.

Centra entered protocols on Saturday, but information on her availability to play will be provided ahead of the match against Richmond on August 15, as she progresses through protocols.

It's not the only potential blow to the Pies with Bri Davey's long-awaited return to footy put on hold for a few weeks, after the veteran sustained a minor foot injury during the Pies' practice match against West Coast. A timeline for her return is still to be confirmed.

Melbourne has the most extensive injury list heading into the season with 10, including star defender Maeve Chaplin (foot, 3-4 weeks) and Georgia Gall (concussion, TBC). Highly touted draftee Chloe Baker-West has been ruled out for the season as she recovers from a stress injury in her leg, with sights on her debut now moved to 2027.

But in better news for the Dees, Eliza McNamara is looking likely for round one after she was sidelined during practice matches with a corked quad.

Carlton recruit Lauren Bella will miss up to 5-6 weeks with a calf injury sustained doing pre-season, severely thinning out the Blues' ruck stocks, with Breann Harrington already on the inactive list due to pregnancy.

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The Saints go into this Sunday's double-header with close to a full bill of health, with Molly McDonald (foot, 4-6 weeks) the only addition to the list alongside Nicola Xenos (knee, inactive).

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Kelly Hamstring TBC Brooke Smith Knee Season Lucy Waye Hand Test Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caitlin Kennedy Knee Season Olivia Lacy Leg Season Meg Lappin Leg 6-8 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lauren Bella Calf 5-6 weeks Maddy Guerin Knee Season Tayla McMillan Shin 3 weeks Meg Robertson Illness TBC Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordyn Allen Calf 1-2 weeks Matilda Argus Knee Season Lauren Butler Calf 3-4 weeks Ash Centra Concussion TBC Bri Davey Foot TBC Kalinda Howarth Calf 1-2 weeks Maisie Nankivell Knee TBC Updated: August 5, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Leg Season Updated: August 3, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgie Brisbane Hand 3-4 weeks Holly Egan Knee Test Emma O'Driscoll Glute 2-3 weeks Madi Scanlon Foot TBC Aine Tighe Knee Season Eden Zanker Foot Test Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alissa Brook Foot 7-9 weeks Kate Kenny Foot TBC Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Brancatisano Ankle 4-6 weeks Darcie Davies Hamstring 1-3 weeks Charlie Rowbottom Concussion Test Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgia Garnett Foot 1 week Zarlie Goldsworthy Leg 3 weeks Scarlett Johnson Knee Season Kaitlyn Srhoj Illness TBC Daisy Walker Knee 1 week Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Baba Ankle TBC Maya Dear Leg 3-5 weeks Emily Everist Knee Season Elli Symonds Foot TBC Matilda Van Berkel Foot Season Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Baker-West Leg Season Grace Beasley Knee Season Maeve Chaplin Foot 3-4 weeks Laela Ebert Knee Test Georgia Gall Concussion TBC Sinead Goldrick Knee Test Aoife Horisk Ankle 3-4 weeks Jorja Livingstone Wrist TBC Lauren Pearce Knee 3-4 weeks Saraid Taylor Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee 4-6 weeks Emma Kearney Hamstring 1-2 weeks Amy Smith Knee Season Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemma Charity Knee Season Ellie Hampson Hip 4-6 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dana East Ankle 1-2 weeks Zoe Hargreaves Knee 4-6 weeks Ellie McKenzie Arm TBC Montana McKinnon Knee 4-6 weeks Paige Scott Foot 5-6 weeks Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Molly McDonald Foot 4-6 weeks Nicola Xenos Knee Season Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jas Grierson Calf 2 weeks Amelia Martin Hamstring 6-8 weeks Alice Mitchell Knee Season Alex Neyland Knee Season Updated: August 4, 2026

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kayla Dalgleish Hamstring 3-5 weeks Lily Paterson Hip TBC Courtney Rowley Knee TBC Lily Smart Knee Season Mikayla Western Knee Inactive Updated: August 4, 2026