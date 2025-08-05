Bri Davey is seen during Collingwood's practice match against West Coast on July 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL EYES are on Collingwood young gun Ash Centra's availability for round one after the midfielder was concussed in the club's match against the Western Bulldogs over the weekend. 

Centra entered protocols on Saturday, but information on her availability to play will be provided ahead of the match against Richmond on August 15, as she progresses through protocols. 

It's not the only potential blow to the Pies with Bri Davey's long-awaited return to footy put on hold for a few weeks, after the veteran sustained a minor foot injury during the Pies' practice match against West Coast. A timeline for her return is still to be confirmed.

Melbourne has the most extensive injury list heading into the season with 10, including star defender Maeve Chaplin (foot, 3-4 weeks) and Georgia Gall (concussion, TBC). Highly touted draftee Chloe Baker-West has been ruled out for the season as she recovers from a stress injury in her leg, with sights on her debut now moved to 2027. 

But in better news for the Dees, Eliza McNamara is looking likely for round one after she was sidelined during practice matches with a corked quad. 

Carlton recruit Lauren Bella will miss up to 5-6 weeks with a calf injury sustained doing pre-season, severely thinning out the Blues' ruck stocks, with Breann Harrington already on the inactive list due to pregnancy. 

25:41

W Daily: The players unlucky to miss Aus v Ire selection, rucks on the rise

Kaitlyn Ferber, Phoebe McWilliams and Sophie Welsh discuss the players who were unlucky to miss selection in Australia’s rep footy side, why new ruck rules could see an increase in scoring, and why the next Australia v Ireland game should be played in the Emerald Isle

The Saints go into this Sunday's double-header with close to a full bill of health, with Molly McDonald (foot, 4-6 weeks) the only addition to the list alongside Nicola Xenos (knee, inactive).  

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Kelly Hamstring TBC
Brooke Smith Knee Season
Lucy Waye Hand Test
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Kennedy Knee Season
Olivia Lacy Leg Season
Meg Lappin Leg 6-8 weeks
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lauren Bella Calf 5-6 weeks
Maddy Guerin Knee Season
Tayla McMillan Shin 3 weeks
Meg Robertson Illness TBC
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordyn Allen Calf 1-2 weeks
Matilda Argus Knee Season
Lauren Butler Calf 3-4 weeks
Ash Centra Concussion TBC
Bri Davey Foot TBC
Kalinda Howarth Calf 1-2 weeks
Maisie Nankivell Knee TBC
Updated: August 5, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brooke Brown Leg Season
Updated: August 3, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgie Brisbane Hand 3-4 weeks
Holly Egan Knee Test
Emma O'Driscoll Glute 2-3 weeks
Madi Scanlon Foot TBC
Aine Tighe Knee Season
Eden Zanker Foot Test
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alissa Brook Foot 7-9 weeks
Kate Kenny Foot TBC
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Brancatisano Ankle 4-6 weeks
Darcie Davies Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Charlie Rowbottom Concussion Test
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgia Garnett Foot 1 week
Zarlie Goldsworthy Leg 3 weeks
Scarlett Johnson Knee Season
Kaitlyn Srhoj Illness TBC
Daisy Walker Knee 1 week
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Baba Ankle TBC
Maya Dear Leg 3-5 weeks
Emily Everist Knee Season
Elli Symonds Foot TBC
Matilda Van Berkel Foot Season
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Chloe Baker-West  Leg Season
Grace Beasley  Knee Season
Maeve Chaplin  Foot 3-4 weeks
Laela Ebert  Knee Test
Georgia Gall  Concussion TBC
Sinead Goldrick  Knee Test
Aoife Horisk  Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jorja Livingstone  Wrist TBC
Lauren Pearce  Knee 3-4 weeks
Saraid Taylor  Calf 3-4 weeks
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee 4-6 weeks
Emma Kearney Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Amy Smith Knee Season
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemma Charity Knee Season
Ellie Hampson Hip 4-6 weeks
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dana East Ankle 1-2 weeks
Zoe Hargreaves Knee 4-6 weeks
Ellie McKenzie Arm TBC
Montana McKinnon Knee 4-6 weeks
Paige Scott Foot 5-6 weeks
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Molly McDonald Foot 4-6 weeks
Nicola Xenos Knee Season
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jas Grierson Calf 2 weeks
Amelia Martin Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Alice Mitchell Knee Season
Alex Neyland Knee Season
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kayla Dalgleish  Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Lily Paterson  Hip TBC
Courtney Rowley  Knee TBC
Lily Smart  Knee Season
Mikayla Western  Knee Inactive
Updated: August 4, 2026
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
De Berry Knee Test
Alice Edmonds Shoulder 1-3 weeks
Elisabeth Georgostathis Concussion TBC
Charlie O'Connor Moreira Shins 1-2 weeks
Updated: August 4, 2026