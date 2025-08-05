AFLW injury list, R1: Pies with major concerns, several Dees sidelined
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round one
ALL EYES are on Collingwood young gun Ash Centra's availability for round one after the midfielder was concussed in the club's match against the Western Bulldogs over the weekend.
Centra entered protocols on Saturday, but information on her availability to play will be provided ahead of the match against Richmond on August 15, as she progresses through protocols.
It's not the only potential blow to the Pies with Bri Davey's long-awaited return to footy put on hold for a few weeks, after the veteran sustained a minor foot injury during the Pies' practice match against West Coast. A timeline for her return is still to be confirmed.
Melbourne has the most extensive injury list heading into the season with 10, including star defender Maeve Chaplin (foot, 3-4 weeks) and Georgia Gall (concussion, TBC). Highly touted draftee Chloe Baker-West has been ruled out for the season as she recovers from a stress injury in her leg, with sights on her debut now moved to 2027.
But in better news for the Dees, Eliza McNamara is looking likely for round one after she was sidelined during practice matches with a corked quad.
Carlton recruit Lauren Bella will miss up to 5-6 weeks with a calf injury sustained doing pre-season, severely thinning out the Blues' ruck stocks, with Breann Harrington already on the inactive list due to pregnancy.
W Daily: The players unlucky to miss Aus v Ire selection, rucks on the rise
Kaitlyn Ferber, Phoebe McWilliams and Sophie Welsh discuss the players who were unlucky to miss selection in Australia’s rep footy side, why new ruck rules could see an increase in scoring, and why the next Australia v Ireland game should be played in the Emerald Isle
The Saints go into this Sunday's double-header with close to a full bill of health, with Molly McDonald (foot, 4-6 weeks) the only addition to the list alongside Nicola Xenos (knee, inactive).
Kaitlyn Ferber, Phoebe McWilliams and Sophie Welsh discuss the players who were unlucky to miss selection in Australia’s rep footy side, why new ruck rules could see an increase in scoring, and why the next Australia v Ireland game should be played in the Emerald Isle
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.