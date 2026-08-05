Bailee Martin celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's U18 Championships game against Vic Country on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA Metro prospects dominate the list of 46 players invited to the 2026 Telstra AFLW National Draft Combine, with the likes of Bailee Martin, Alli Allen and Scout Semple all selected.

The country's brightest prospects will converge in Melbourne from Tuesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1 to undertake a range of physical tests and club interviews.

Vic Metro had 13 players selected, while New South Wales/ACT and Queensland had eight representatives each.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships winner South Australia has seven representatives, including All-Australian members Emma Charlton and Emily Mableson.

Vic Country star Ava Bilyk has also been selected after an outstanding junior season, while West Australian Cara Dziegielewski and Brisbane Lions Academy prospect Molly Ferguson are also among those listed. 

Cara Dziegielewski during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia on July 4th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Physical testing this year will include the vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and a time trial.

The time trial has been shortened from 2km to 1.6km this year to better reflect running patterns in an AFLW match. 

Players were selected based on AFLW club nominations and a further 43 players have been selected for a State Combine, with three different ones to be held across Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. 

Additional players can be added to these lists prior to the event.

2026 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE LIST

NAME

STATE

CLUB

Stephanie Aguinaldo

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Alli Allen

VIC M

Northern Knights

Brylee Anderson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Ashleigh Barlow

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Ava Bilyk

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Evie Bingham

TAS

Tasmania

Evie Bowie

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Kiara Boyd

VIC M

Western Jets

Summer Browning

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Adelaide Caldicott

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Mia Carlshausen

WA

Perth

Emma Charlton

SA

South Adelaide

Zoe Curry

NSW/ACT

Oakleigh Chargers/GWS Giants Academy

Majella Day

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers/GWS Giants Academy

Cara Dziegielewski

WA

West Perth

Miyu Endersby

SA

Central District

Molly Ferguson

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Georgie Fielder

SA

Glenelg

Mia Geere

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Ella Gibson

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Sophia Green

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers 

Ruby Lynch

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Emily Mableson

SA

West Adelaide

Bailee Martin

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Taya Maxwell

SA

South Adelaide

Isabella Mazzei

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Harlee McIllwain

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Grace McIntyre

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Greea McKeegan

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Maddison Meagher

VIC M

Northern Knights

Lily Milner

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Lucy Moore

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Lacey Nihill

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Tayla Oliveri

VIC M

Western Jets

Zoe Petrides

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Aiyana Pritchard

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Emily Rankin

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Eliza Roche

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Aurelia Russell

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Scout Semple

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Morgan Stevens

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Lexi Strachan

WA

West Perth

Charlotte Tidemann

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Layla Vizgaudis

SA

South Adelaide

Frances Walsh

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Sophie White

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

2026 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST

NAME

STATE

CLUB

Ayla Airdrie

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Charli Bassett

WA

East Perth

Rose Bell

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers/GWS Giants Academy

India Bonadeo

WA

Claremont

Jade Brazier

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Charlee Brooksby

SA

Norwood

Sienna Clinch

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Grace Dillow

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Piper Dixon

VIC M

Western Jets

Jacinta Eteuati

VIC M

Western Jets

Julia Faulkner

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Alana Fraser

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Meyah Fursland

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Georgia Garlick

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Maeve Gill

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Isabelle Godfrey

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Hannah Griffiths

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Demi Holloway

SA

Central District

Ava Horneman

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Ruby Jones

VIC M

Western Jets

Isla Judd

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Aluk Kuol

VIC M

Western Jets

Leni Lockyer

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Scarlett Marsh

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Skylah McPherson

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers 

Tahlee McVee

WA

West Perth

Gabrielle Mehrmann

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Beth Morris

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Bridie Neale

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Chelsea Newitt

SA

West Adelaide

Grace Perrett

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Carmela Perri

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers 

Marie Polimeno

WA

South Fremantle

Darcie Prosser-Shaw

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Freya Ross

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Stella Scott

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Milly Shortal

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Lola Stone

VIC M

Northern Knights

Hope Taylor

SA

South Adelaide

Krystal Thompson

SA

North Adelaide

Grace Tracey

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Evie Ward

TAS

Tasmania Devils 

Addison West

VIC M

Western Jets

 