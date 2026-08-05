Forty-six up-and-coming AFLW footballers have been invited to this year's Draft Combine

Bailee Martin celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's U18 Championships game against Vic Country on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA Metro prospects dominate the list of 46 players invited to the 2026 Telstra AFLW National Draft Combine, with the likes of Bailee Martin, Alli Allen and Scout Semple all selected.

The country's brightest prospects will converge in Melbourne from Tuesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1 to undertake a range of physical tests and club interviews.

Vic Metro had 13 players selected, while New South Wales/ACT and Queensland had eight representatives each.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships winner South Australia has seven representatives, including All-Australian members Emma Charlton and Emily Mableson.

Vic Country star Ava Bilyk has also been selected after an outstanding junior season, while West Australian Cara Dziegielewski and Brisbane Lions Academy prospect Molly Ferguson are also among those listed.

Cara Dziegielewski during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia on July 4th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Physical testing this year will include the vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and a time trial.

The time trial has been shortened from 2km to 1.6km this year to better reflect running patterns in an AFLW match.

Players were selected based on AFLW club nominations and a further 43 players have been selected for a State Combine, with three different ones to be held across Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Additional players can be added to these lists prior to the event.

2026 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE LIST

NAME STATE CLUB Stephanie Aguinaldo QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Alli Allen VIC M Northern Knights Brylee Anderson VIC M Eastern Ranges Ashleigh Barlow NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Ava Bilyk VIC C Geelong Falcons Evie Bingham TAS Tasmania Evie Bowie NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Kiara Boyd VIC M Western Jets Summer Browning QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Adelaide Caldicott VIC M Eastern Ranges Mia Carlshausen WA Perth Emma Charlton SA South Adelaide Zoe Curry NSW/ACT Oakleigh Chargers/GWS Giants Academy Majella Day NSW/ACT Murray Bushrangers/GWS Giants Academy Cara Dziegielewski WA West Perth Miyu Endersby SA Central District Molly Ferguson QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Georgie Fielder SA Glenelg Mia Geere QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Ella Gibson QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Sophia Green VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Ruby Lynch SA Woodville-West Torrens Emily Mableson SA West Adelaide Bailee Martin VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Taya Maxwell SA South Adelaide Isabella Mazzei VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Harlee McIllwain QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Grace McIntyre VIC M Sandringham Dragons Greea McKeegan VIC C Geelong Falcons Maddison Meagher VIC M Northern Knights Lily Milner VIC C Gippsland Power Lucy Moore SA Woodville-West Torrens Lacey Nihill VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Tayla Oliveri VIC M Western Jets Zoe Petrides QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Aiyana Pritchard QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Emily Rankin VIC M Eastern Ranges Eliza Roche VIC C Murray Bushrangers Aurelia Russell NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Scout Semple VIC M Eastern Ranges Morgan Stevens NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Lexi Strachan WA West Perth Charlotte Tidemann NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Layla Vizgaudis SA South Adelaide Frances Walsh NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Sophie White VIC C Dandenong Stingrays

2026 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST