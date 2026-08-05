VICTORIA Metro prospects dominate the list of 46 players invited to the 2026 Telstra AFLW National Draft Combine, with the likes of Bailee Martin, Alli Allen and Scout Semple all selected.
The country's brightest prospects will converge in Melbourne from Tuesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1 to undertake a range of physical tests and club interviews.
Vic Metro had 13 players selected, while New South Wales/ACT and Queensland had eight representatives each.
The 2026 Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships winner South Australia has seven representatives, including All-Australian members Emma Charlton and Emily Mableson.
Vic Country star Ava Bilyk has also been selected after an outstanding junior season, while West Australian Cara Dziegielewski and Brisbane Lions Academy prospect Molly Ferguson are also among those listed.
Physical testing this year will include the vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and a time trial.
The time trial has been shortened from 2km to 1.6km this year to better reflect running patterns in an AFLW match.
Players were selected based on AFLW club nominations and a further 43 players have been selected for a State Combine, with three different ones to be held across Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
Additional players can be added to these lists prior to the event.
2026 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE LIST
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUB
|
Stephanie Aguinaldo
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Alli Allen
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Brylee Anderson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Ashleigh Barlow
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Ava Bilyk
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Evie Bingham
|
TAS
|
Tasmania
|
Evie Bowie
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Kiara Boyd
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Summer Browning
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Adelaide Caldicott
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mia Carlshausen
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Emma Charlton
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Zoe Curry
|
NSW/ACT
|
Oakleigh Chargers/GWS Giants Academy
|
Majella Day
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers/GWS Giants Academy
|
Cara Dziegielewski
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Miyu Endersby
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Molly Ferguson
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Georgie Fielder
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Mia Geere
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Ella Gibson
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Sophia Green
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ruby Lynch
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Emily Mableson
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Bailee Martin
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Taya Maxwell
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Isabella Mazzei
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Harlee McIllwain
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Grace McIntyre
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Greea McKeegan
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Maddison Meagher
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Lily Milner
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Lucy Moore
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Lacey Nihill
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Tayla Oliveri
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Zoe Petrides
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Aiyana Pritchard
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Emily Rankin
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Eliza Roche
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Aurelia Russell
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Scout Semple
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Morgan Stevens
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Lexi Strachan
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Charlotte Tidemann
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Layla Vizgaudis
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Frances Walsh
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sophie White
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
2026 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
CLUB
|
Ayla Airdrie
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Charli Bassett
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Rose Bell
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers/GWS Giants Academy
|
India Bonadeo
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Jade Brazier
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Charlee Brooksby
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Sienna Clinch
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Grace Dillow
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Piper Dixon
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Jacinta Eteuati
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Julia Faulkner
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Alana Fraser
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Meyah Fursland
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Georgia Garlick
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Maeve Gill
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Isabelle Godfrey
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Hannah Griffiths
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Demi Holloway
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Ava Horneman
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Ruby Jones
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Isla Judd
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Aluk Kuol
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Leni Lockyer
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Scarlett Marsh
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Skylah McPherson
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Tahlee McVee
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Gabrielle Mehrmann
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Beth Morris
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Bridie Neale
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Chelsea Newitt
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Grace Perrett
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Carmela Perri
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Marie Polimeno
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Darcie Prosser-Shaw
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Freya Ross
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Stella Scott
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Milly Shortal
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lola Stone
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Hope Taylor
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Krystal Thompson
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Grace Tracey
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Evie Ward
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Addison West
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets