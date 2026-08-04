Early talks have been held about making the Australia v Ireland clash an annual fixture

Tyanna Smith is tackled by Orla O'Dwyer during the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland clash on August 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is giving serious consideration to taking the next Australia against Ireland AFLW clash to Irish shores in 2027 as it looks to build on the success of last Saturday's inaugural blockbuster.

It can be revealed that early discussions have already taken place around making the Australia v Ireland contest an annual fixture on the AFLW calendar, with the prospect of the clash being played in Ireland as early as next year also being raised.

It's one of multiple options being considered by the AFL as part of an idea to grow the Australia and Ireland contest and the AFLW brand, after the roaring success of Saturday's sell-out fixture at North Sydney Oval.

Other ideas raised have been to simply make the Australia v Ireland game an annual fixture, as well as to expand to a bigger location on Australian shores and take it to other states after the inaugural fixture was played in Sydney.

The timing of the fixture on the League's calendar would be a factor in taking the game to Ireland in 2027, after Australia coach Darren Crocker suggested this season's contest ideally should've been played earlier.

Crocker said last week: "Personally, I think the timing could be a little bit better. It could have been given to us a little bit earlier in the pre-season … when players are conditioned enough for match play."

Learn More 19:01

A game in Ireland in 2027 would also open up the possibility of the match being changed to an International Rules fixture, played with a Gaelic football in front of a local crowd, after this year's event was played under Australian Rules.

The Australia and Ireland game reached more than 600,000 people in Australia through broadcaster Fox Footy, while a crowd of 9,017 supporters attended at North Sydney Oval.

This year's inaugural game was part of the AFLW's long-term plan to eventually go bigger, with the Australia v Ireland fixture adding to other initiatives such as matches at larger venues and double-headers alongside men's games.

Australia soared to a comfortable victory in last Saturday's contest, with North Melbourne skipper Jas Garner winning best on ground honours as the hosts claimed a decisive 13.13 (91) to 6.5 (41) victory over Ireland.