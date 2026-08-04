St Kilda and Carlton come together on Sunday to celebrate Spud's Game with both the women's and men's playing at Marvel

St Kilda and Carlton’s AFL and AFLW teams will take to the same field on the same day for Spud’s Game, uniting footy for one cause – mental health. Picture: James Wiltshire / AFL Photos

ANTICIPATION is building ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW season opener between Carlton and St Kilda on Sunday as both clubs come together to celebrate Spud's Game.

Inspired by the legacy of Danny Frawley, Spud's Game brings the community together to start the conversations that matter and break the stigma around mental ill-health.

"That is going to be unbelievable. Can you imagine the crowd that's going to be at that game and how many eyes are going to be on the game?" Collingwood AFLW star Sarah Rowe said on AFL.com.au's Tagged.

"Especially after the momentum that was built after the Aus-Ireland game, not only a double header and round one, but I think that Aus-Ireland game has really started things up for the competition." Collingwood AFLW jet Jordyn Allen replied.

"It's also Spud's Game, which is a huge momentum builder for the competition as well. It'll be so special to be able to have so many good conversations over the week leading into that game," Rowe added.

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Allen said Spud's Game was crucial in building communities.

"What I love about Spud's Game and what it represents is the community. I know that the AFLW is a really safe space for a lot of people, particularly from marginalized communities, to show up and be themselves at the footy," Allen said.

"To be able to have a double header where that is celebrated across both the men's and women's competitions is so special. I think it's a really nice touch and what a way to start off the AFLW season."

"You talk about community, I can really resonate with that, particularly after the Aus-Ireland game and what it means to people to have a community around you. To be able to have authentic conversations where you can share how you feel and what you think," Rowe added.

In the AFLW, both the Blues and Saints will be looking to improve after reaching the finals last year, while there's plenty on the line in the men's match as well including a potential wildcard spot for the winner.

The Blues have gone 9-2 with Josh Fraser in charge, Rowe and Allen sharing they haven't been surprised to see his success at the top level having crossed paths with him during his time at the Pies.

"I think Josh Fraser has done an amazing job. He was at Collingwood for years and I've had so many conversations with him, he's a breath of fresh air," Rowe said.

"I feel like he's the type of person that you can just be yourself and express yourself. We all know as players how important it is to have coaches like that."

"He was a galvaniser; he was definitely someone that bridged the programs. It doesn't surprise me that he's gone into Carlton and had such a significant impact," Allen replied.

"They're playing with this freedom and expression, it's really refreshing."

"You can see the change, they're playing with a lot of freedom and having a lot of fun," Western Bulldogs young gun Elaine Grigg added.

Josh Fraser before the round 12 match between Carlton and Geelong at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFLW match kicks off at 4.35pm at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, while the men's game begins at 7.20pm.