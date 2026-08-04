Mattea Breed, Montana Ham, Eden Zanker, Georgie Prespakis. Pictures: AFL Photos

FROM established stars to emerging talents ready to make their mark, every club boasts players worth keeping a close eye on this season.

Some are primed for a breakout campaign, while others could be the missing piece in a premiership push.

The W Daily crew takes a look at the player to watch from each club ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW season.

MADISON NEWMAN

With plenty of Adelaide's best players moving on in the off-season, there's never been a better time for a player to step up and make 2026 their best season yet. Enter Newman. nReliable and probably very underestimated in a midfield that still has the likes of Ebony Marinoff, Newman has the opportunity to elevate her game this year and go beyond being a consistent team player to a genuine gamebreaker. Already stepping into that role in the Crows' 45-point win over St Kilda in their practice match a few weeks ago, Newman was pivotal with 27 disposals, a goal and 507m gained. Honourable mention goes to young India Rasheed as well, who played every game last year and with a second pre-season under her belt, could have a breakout year. – Kaitlyn Ferber

Madison Newman in action during the elimination final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MARLO GRAHAM

Small, but mighty, Graham is likely to prove a steal at pick No.33 in December's draft. With footy smarts and neat skill, she is going to challenge Brisbane's general reluctance to play draftees early in their debut seasons. With the capacity to play a number of different roles, she is shaping as a dangerous small forward early in her career. To break in, she will have to oust a senior, regular contributor – no easy feat – but she can do some real damage at the feet of Dakota Davidson in a changing Brisbane attack in 2026. – Gemma Bastiani

Marlo Graham in action during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at The Good Grocer Park. Picture: AFL Photos

SOPHIE MCKAY

McKay took the AFLW by storm last season, becoming one of the most recognisable players in her debut year. The sister of Carlton captain Abbie, McKay kicked 18 goals in her first season as a Blue, finishing equal 10th on the goalkicking count with former Brisbane player, now Swan, Taylor Smith. It was incredible to see what the youngster achieved in year one. If the father-daughter of Carlton Hall of Famer Andrew McKay continues to work hard, there's no doubt the now 20-year-old can become one of the most dangerous players in the league - if she's not already. – Phoebe McWilliams

Abbie and Sophie McKay are seen during Carlton's 2026 team photo day at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

MATTEA BREED

Breed missed the entirety of 2025 with a knee injury, so has yet to be seen in Magpie colours after crossing over from Hawthorn in the 2024 trade period. Breed is set to add serious size and strength to Collingwood's engine room, and free up Ruby Schleicher to spend some time in attack. The Pies are also without Mikala Cann (Western Bulldogs) and Lily-Rose Williamson (Brisbane) in 2026, who between them covered an inside midfield role. By all reports, Breed is flying on the track and could form a strong inside-outside partnership with Ash Centra. – Sarah Black

Mattea Breed poses for a photo during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

MAGGIE JOHNSTONE

Placing expectation on a first-year player to be 'one to watch' is not really our style, but there's something about Johnstone. Taken as the Bombers' first pick of last year's draft at pick No.10, Essendon liked what they saw from the young midfielder's draft year with her energy and attack just what the side needs going forward. Johnstone has also already been quick to impress in her first pre-season, signing a contract extension through to the end of 2029 without yet playing a game. Furthermore, Essendon is luckily in the position of not being quite at the bottom of the ladder, meaning there's no pressure on Johnstone to come in and 'fix' a club overnight. With enough support alongside her in midfielders Maddy Prespakis and Georgia Nanscawen, Johnstone will have the space to show the skills that impressed in her draft year. – Kaitlyn Ferber

Maggie Johnstone poses after being taken by Essendon in the 2025 AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

EDEN ZANKER

The Dockers landed a big fish during the trade period, luring premiership forward Zanker west from Melbourne. A powerful mark who is strong overhead and rarely gets bodied out of contests, Zanker's importance to the Dockers has only doubled with Aine Tighe ruled out of the 2026 as she rehabs an ACL injury. Fremantle has been crying out for some scoring potency, taking Hayley Miller out of the midfield at times to play forward, but in doing so, robbing its engine room of some grunt. Zanker will go a long way to improving that problem, but a question remains as to her fitness ahead of the season as she nurses a foot injury. The Dockers are adamant she'll be right to go for round one, but foot issues are tricky and Zanker will be a crucial part of their plans should they have a serious chance of contending this season. - Sophie Welsh

Eden Zanker during Fremantle's 2026 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

GEORGIE PRESPAKIS

The younger of the Prespakis sisters had a stellar season in 2025, finishing second in the AFLW League Best and Fairest, just three votes behind eventual winner Ash Riddell. Prespakis' signature long sleeves are not the only reason this star stands out from the rest. The 23-year-old shows creativity in the Cats' midfield using her vision, evasiveness and silky skills to drive Geelong forward. Last season 'Pres' averaged a career-best 25 disposals a game and led the competition for clearances (6.8 per game). Prespakis has been training hard and doing extras on the track in an attempt to take her game to the next level this season. – Phoebe McWilliams

Georgie Prespakis laughs during Geelong's 2026 team photo day at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

DAISY D'ARCY

All eyes might be on the mammoth Academy haul Gold Coast reined in at the draft, but the return of experienced defender D'Arcy will be as important as any addition to the side this year. Unfortunately suffering an ACL injury at the end of 2024, D'Arcy sat out last season and her absence across half-back was keenly felt. Now, with her composure and clean skill coming out of defence, she will complement the dare and speed the side's draftees will add. In a side that has been building for the future, but lacked a defensive side to its game, D'Arcy will help to tighten the backline up, and make the Suns more competitive across the park. – Gemma Bastiani

Daisy D'Arcy during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on July 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TILLY LUCAS-RODD

One of the biggest names to move in the off-season, as a former All-Australian and a member of that squad last year, Lucas-Rodd is a known quantity. But their fit with, and impact on, a young Giants team could go a long way to them making inroads on the rest of the competition. They'll get Alyce Parker back to strengthen their onball brigade, but Lucas-Rodd's tireless run and decision making by foot could unlock some more avenues in attack for a team that doesn't lack for marking targets. The Giants were a strong uncontested team last year but by far the worst team at the contest, and Lucas-Rodd's dynamic nature makes their strength even stronger. – Joel Peterson

Tilly Lucas-Rodd poses for a photo during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE FLEMING

There's always been big wraps on Fleming. A high draft pick, a wonderful sporting pedigree and she's gone a long way to living up to the hype. But knee and groin injuries hampered her 2025, and her season mirrored her team's - the numbers looked OK, but the impact just wasn't the same. Fleming is a genuine gamebreaker - sublime skills, supreme evasiveness and the subtle craft to match her sheer talent. As fans, let's hope Fleming gets a full season from a fitness perspective. However, opposition coaches may not be quite as keen to see that happen. – Joel Peterson

Jasmine Fleming during the AFLW Semi Final between Hawthorn and Carlton at Ikon Park, November 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LAUREN PEARCE

A stalwart of the AFLW, there is every chance inaugural Demon Pearce is set for a role change in 2026. As Melbourne welcomes Jacinta Hose back from injury, and Georgia Campbell and Tayla Harris continue their time in the ruck, Pearce seems set for a shift forward, or into the midfield. Given rule changes in the ruck favouring those with impressive leaps, Pearce's capacity to compete is somewhat diminished thanks to persistent knee niggles and an ageing body. So, with personnel able to take over that role, could Pearce enter the twilight of her career in a different position? – Gemma Bastiani

Lauren Pearce and Zoe Prowse compete in the ruck during the semi-final between Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

EMMA KING

The two-time premiership ruck had a difficult start to last season, initially sidelined with a hamstring injury, and then struggling to break her way back into the team. She was eventually picked in round seven, and held her spot from then on. The new ruck rules are likely to see teams opt for athletic run-and-jump types, rather than overly physical types, and King's speed is not necessarily a strength. King is 32 years old and in the last year of her contract, but is still very powerful, a dangerous overhead mark and arguably the most experienced ruck in the league. – Sarah Black

Emma King poses for a photo after North Melbourne's AFLW Grand Final win over Brisbane on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ASHLEIGH WOODLAND

The bar has been set high as a best and fairest runner-up last season, but Woodland possesses a rare blend of size, ball-winning ability, endurance and goalkicking nous that could provide Port a match-up nightmare. Let's not forget Woodland won the league goalkicking with 21 in 2022 (season 6). In her first season at Alberton, Woodland booted 14, including a 15-disposal, five-goal masterpiece in the final game of that season. The gradual shift towards more midfield time saw her attend the fourth-most centre bounces of any Power player last season, but only returned 4.6 on the scoreboard. Get the balance right, with a bit more midfield support from the likes of Maria Moloney, and Woodland could supercharge an already potent attack. – Joel Peterson

Ashleigh Woodland in action during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OLIVIA WOLMARANS

Unsurprisingly, the No.1 pick from last year's draft is Richmond's player to watch this year. The powerful key forward has been managing a lower back complaint, so may be eased through the season, but having come out of the WAFLW, Wolmarans is already used to playing against bigger bodies. A strong presence in front of the footy, Wolmarans should spread the load and free up Caitlin Greiser and Katie Brennan, the latter of whom has been spotted further afield this pre-season. She crashes packs, and will also bring the Tigers' small forwards into play. – Sarah Black

Olivia Wolmarans poses during Richmond's 2026 team photo day at Punt Road Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

J'NOEMI ANDERSON

It feels like, finally, St Kilda is finding its identity. But before the Saints were contending in finals, they were developing their young stars for this very moment, particularly youngster Anderson. It's hard to believe the 21-year-old is entering her fifth season, but she's easily become a huge part of the Saints' brand of footy with 30 games under her belt. While some of the Saints' issues in 2025 pointed to a slower transition out of D50 as they struggled to convert to a score, Anderson at her absolute best could be that missing link to help her fellow forwards. Anderson played the majority of the Saints' practice match against the Crows in the midfield, clearly showing that there will be plenty of expectation for her to work as a bridge into the forward line. As long as they get some strength into her ankles in 2026, a limitation that affected her game in 2025, Anderson could be on track to a stellar year and provide the Saints with the final puzzle piece of what they've been missing. – Kaitlyn Ferber

J'Noemi Anderson in action during the elimination final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MONTANA HAM

When it comes to the Swans right now, attention falls on names like Rising Star winner Zippy Fish (can she back up her stunning debut season?), Chloe Molloy (can she stay on the park?) and Taylor Smith (what can she add in attack?) - and that suits Ham just fine. After being the No.1 draft pick back in 2022, Ham initially struggled to get consistency on the park, both with her body and her form, but now she is humming and coming off the best season of her career. This season is about continuing that growth and taking on increasing levels of responsibility from the midfield and up forward. Her strength, power, and height all make her a unique asset to the Swans, and they need her output to match the potential. – Gemma Bastiani

Montana Ham kicks the ball during the match between Sydney and Essendon at Coffs Harbour International Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CHARLOTTE RIGGS

West Coast nabbed the high-flying Riggs with pick No.24 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft, and she was able to come in and have an immediate impact in attack for the club in its surge to a maiden finals series. Now, with some changes to the ruck rule, and Riggs' capacity to jump, expect to see her spend more time leaping for the footy through the middle of the ground, freeing up Lauren Wakfer even more up forward. It is the next stage of progression for Riggs, who became a fast fan favourite last year. – Gemma Bastiani

Charlotte Riggs celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and West Coast at Henson Park in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ISABELLE PRITCHARD

Elevated to the co-captaincy, this could be Pritchard's year to assert her position among the very top bracket of players in the competition. There's an argument to be made she already is - she made the All-Australian squad last season after a pre-season foot injury that slowed her preparation. Pritchard is an elite clearance player, but it feels like there's still another level to reach for the powerful left-footer. If, in a Western Bulldogs team that's gone all-in on attack in the off-season, she can expand her game to fit that mould, get the blazer ready for season's end. – Joel Peterson