When he got the Ireland coaching job, Colin O'Riordan was straight on the phone to Tadhg Kennelly and Rhyce Shaw

Colin O'Riordan during the AFLW International between Australia and Ireland at North Sydney Oval, August 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Colin O'Riordan learned he would be leading the Irish side in the historic Australia v Ireland AFLW clash, he immediately called in his support network.

First, it was current Gold Coast coach Rhyce Shaw, and second was the first Irishman to win an AFL premiership, Tadhg Kennelly.

While they didn't overlap in their playing careers at the Swans, both Shaw and Kennelly coached O’Riordan across his short time in the red and white guernsey, and their support was going to be instrumental.

"When he got appointed, he asked me straight away," Kennelly told AFL.com.au.

"I coached Colin for years and obviously had a bit to do with him as a player, and then as a coach as well. So, Colin asked me to help out, I said 'No problem, man, whatever you need son', and it's been a really exciting three days."

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Shaw had a similar story – a phone call from O'Riordan, an immediate offer to help in any way possible. Ultimately, Kennelly was tasked with relaying O'Riordan’s messages from the box ("just two Irishmen losing their mind at times"), and Shaw donned the pink kit acting as runner for the match, even wearing the same boots from his final AFL match in 2015.

Before the game, in an attempt to keep O'Riordan calm, Shaw could be overheard laughing.

"Make sure you send plenty of messages down, so I don't have to stay next to this guy," Shaw said pointing at Kennelly.

A quick response from O'Riordan proved the banter had the desired effect; "That's if I can get a word in".

Clara Fitzpatrick, Rhyce Shaw and Niamh McLaughlin after the AFLW International between Australia and Ireland at North Sydney Oval, August 1, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

There was pride emanating off the two older men when watching O'Riordan get to work, both having coached their junior in his early twenties, and now seeing him enter a new phase of life.

"Colin's still a very, very young man, and he's still developing and learning the game itself and as a coach. So, 100 per cent, very, very proud of him. Watching the way he's addressing (the players), and the way he coaches, and the way he talks to players and the way he’s trying to get the best out of the girls," Kennelly said.

"He's got a competitive edge in him, two minutes to go in the game and he's still trying to do things, he's still trying to get going, and the girls feed off that."

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The experience around the game was important for the trio. Kennelly and O'Riordan gave Shaw "an Irish blessing" of whiskey and Guinness, and they took a moment to reflect alongside head selector Cora Staunton.

"We had a lovely moment before the game, Colin, myself, and Cora Staunton in the room. I said to him, 'Who would have thought 20 years ago that myself, yourself, and you Cora would be actually coaching an Irish girls team in AFL in Australia?'" Kennelly said.

"It was a lovely moment, a moment I'll remember for a long time. I'm hooked on girls' football that's for sure. I've never been involved in the game, and I've really, really loved it. I've obviously watched it from afar, but it was a real emotional experience."