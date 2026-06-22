Adelaide's all-time leading goalkicker Danielle Ponter is to be placed on the club's inactive list this season

Danielle Ponter during AFLW Round seven between Adelaide and Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval, September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will be without forward Danielle Paredes (née Ponter) for the upcoming AFLW season after the 26-year-old announced her pregnancy.

The Crows' all-time leading AFLW goalkicker will be placed on the club's inactive list for 2026.

The pregnancy is Paredes' and husband Nate's first and has the star excited.

"Kids have always been a very important part of both our lives, and we love them very much, so to be able to have our own is something very special," she said.

"For now, footy has to take a step back and I have mixed emotions about that because footy has been such a strong part of my life for a long time, but I'm very happy and excited."

Adelaide executive general manager AFLW Bree Brock said the club will support Paredes in any way it can, and that she is hopeful of returning to play in 2027.