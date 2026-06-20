The first group of 16 players selected in the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game have been revealed

Australia's Kate Hore and Ireland's Sarah Rowe ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos

MATILDA Scholz looks set to tap the ball down to Jas Garner who will deliver it to Kate Hore and Courtney Hodder in the forward line of the Australian side.

The first batch of names have been released for the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game on August 1 at North Sydney Oval.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 24 via Ticketmaster. Club and AFL members will have access from 10am AEST, and the general public from 12pm AEST.

Courtney Hodder, Georgie Prespakis, Kate Hore, Erika O'Shea, Aishling Moloney, Sarah Rowe and Orla O'Dwyer ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney defender and NAB AFLW Rising Star winner Zippy Fish is the youngest of the 16 released names, coming into just her second AFLW season.

A who's who of Irish talent is also in the first group of names, including stalwarts Aisling McCarthy (eight AFLW seasons), Sarah Rowe (eight), Orla O'Dwyer (seven) and Niamh Kelly (seven).

The uniforms have also been released ahead of the match, with Ireland wearing green horizontal stripes with orange trim, dark green shorts and orange socks.

Erika O'Shea and Sarah Rowe ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos

Australia will don a yellow diagonal striped guernsey with light green trim, light green shorts and green socks.

Teams were selected by the senior coaching group of each side, with Debbie Lee and Cora Staunton joining their respective countries' teams as chairs of selectors.

The match will be played under Australian rules with a Sherrin football.

Kate Hore, Georgie Prespakis, Erika O'Shea and Sarah Rowe ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos

Australia

Coach Darren Crocker, assistant Daisy Pearce, selector Debbie Lee

Kate Hore (Melbourne)

Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

Courtney Hodder (Brisbane)

Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

Monique Conti (Richmond)

Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Courtney Hodder ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos

Ireland

Coach Colin O'Riordan, assistant Craig Starcevich, selector Cora Staunton

Orla O'Dwyer (Brisbane)

Sarah Rowe (Sydney)

Erika O'Shea (North Melbourne)

Aishling Moloney (Geelong)

Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)

Dayna Finn (Carlton)

Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)

Niamh Kelly (Adelaide)

Orla O'Dwyer ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos