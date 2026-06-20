MATILDA Scholz looks set to tap the ball down to Jas Garner who will deliver it to Kate Hore and Courtney Hodder in the forward line of the Australian side.
The first batch of names have been released for the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game on August 1 at North Sydney Oval.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 24 via Ticketmaster. Club and AFL members will have access from 10am AEST, and the general public from 12pm AEST.
Sydney defender and NAB AFLW Rising Star winner Zippy Fish is the youngest of the 16 released names, coming into just her second AFLW season.
A who's who of Irish talent is also in the first group of names, including stalwarts Aisling McCarthy (eight AFLW seasons), Sarah Rowe (eight), Orla O'Dwyer (seven) and Niamh Kelly (seven).
The uniforms have also been released ahead of the match, with Ireland wearing green horizontal stripes with orange trim, dark green shorts and orange socks.
Australia will don a yellow diagonal striped guernsey with light green trim, light green shorts and green socks.
Teams were selected by the senior coaching group of each side, with Debbie Lee and Cora Staunton joining their respective countries' teams as chairs of selectors.
The match will be played under Australian rules with a Sherrin football.
Australia
Coach Darren Crocker, assistant Daisy Pearce, selector Debbie Lee
Kate Hore (Melbourne)
Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)
Courtney Hodder (Brisbane)
Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)
Monique Conti (Richmond)
Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)
Zippy Fish (Sydney)
Ireland
Coach Colin O'Riordan, assistant Craig Starcevich, selector Cora Staunton
Orla O'Dwyer (Brisbane)
Sarah Rowe (Sydney)
Erika O'Shea (North Melbourne)
Aishling Moloney (Geelong)
Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)
Dayna Finn (Carlton)
Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)
Niamh Kelly (Adelaide)