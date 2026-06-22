Vic Metro was too good for Western Australia, while South Australia got the job done against the Allies

Lani Cocks and Cara Dziegielewski. Pictures: AFL Photos

PERENNIAL powerhouses Vic Metro and South Australia once again look set for a title-deciding showdown, winning their second matches at the Marsh Under-18 Girls National Championships.

It was a quieter weekend for the key forwards after last week's heroics, but ruck Cara Dziegielewski starred for Western Australia, and bottom-age stars Lani Cocks (South Australia) and Matilda Lange (Tasmania) showed why the future is bright for the AFLW.

Western Australia 2.7. (19) lost to Vic Metro 6.9 (45)

Full match coverage and stats

Vic Metro made it two from two with a well-rounded 26-point win over Western Australia.

Sophia Green led the way on the stats sheet with 25 disposals, nine intercepts and five marks coming out of defence for Metro, with Hawthorn NGA product Brylee Anderson (23 disposals, three clearances) and Scout Semple (14, four clearances) doing the hard work on the inside.

Sophia Green in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at Cockburn ARC Oval on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Maddy Meagher was a constant presence on the wing, with 19 touches and a goal, while midfielder Emily Rankin had a well-rounded performance, finishing with 16 disposals, six tackles and two clearances.

Top ruck prospect Cara Dziegielewski was Western Australia's best, recording 24 hitouts, 15 touches and nine tackles, while defender Heidi Ireland held potential No.1 pick Bailee Martin to six disposals and one goal.

Bailee Martin in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at Cockburn ARC Oval on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Small midfielder Charli Bassett's strong U18 carnival continued with 18 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances.

Offsider Charlie Fletcher worked overtime in the stoppages, laying 13 tackles to go with her 18 disposals, while fellow bottom-age midfielder Caitlin Boss led her side with 23 disposals, six tackles and two clearances.

Caitlin Boss in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at Cockburn ARC Oval on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.3 2.4 2.4 2.7 (19)

VIC METRO 0.3 0.5 4.8 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Western Australia: Marley Kelman, Sienna Lilly

Vic Metro: Tayla Olivieri, Maddy Meagher, Grace McIntyre, Isabella Mazzei, Bailee Martin, Isabelle Godfrey

BEST

Western Australia: Cara Dziegielewski, Charli Bassett, Caitlin Boss, Charlie Fletcher, Heidi Ireland, Marley Kelman

Vic Metro: Sophia Green, Brylee Anderson, Maddy Meagher, Emily Rankin, Scout Semple, Addison West

Learn More 1:48:03

South Australia 5.7 (37) defeated Allies 3.10 (28)

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It was the bottom-ager show at Alberton Oval, with next-gen stars Lani Cocks and Matilda Lange leading the way for their respective teams.

South Australian Cocks helped her side to a narrow nine-point win, the midfielder very busy with 23 disposals, six clearances and three tackles.

On the other side of the coin, Tasmanian Lange recorded 21 touches, four marks, three clearances and kicked one of her inaccurate side's three goals.

Matilda Lange competes with Miyu Endersby during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Allies at Alberton Oval on June 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The South Australian coaches named defender Olivia Leslie as their best, having taken on Allies and GWS academy star Majella Day goalless, while taking eight intercepts in the process.

Fellow Giants academy prospect Zoe Curry was at her bullocking best with 19 touches, five clearances and four tackles, going head to head with South Australian top-ager Lucy Moore (19, seven clearances).

Zoe Curry during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Allies at Alberton Oval on June 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australian Miyu Endersby – who can also play a key defensive role – dominated the ruck battle with 34 hitouts and 12 disposals, going up against Morgan Stevens (10 touches, seven hitouts).

Learn More 06:09

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 0.3 2.4 4.6 5.7 (37)

ALLIES 0.2 2.4 2.7 3.10 (28)

GOALS

South Australia: Isabella Beaumont, Elke Cameron, Chelsea Newitt, Polly Turner, Layla Vizgaudis

Allies: Evie Bingham, Ava Horneman, Matilda Lange

BEST

South Australia: Olivia Leslie, Lani Cocks, Miyu Endersby, Polly Turner, Lucy Moore, Caitlin Hardin

Allies: Zoe Curry, Matilda Lange, Morgan Stevens, Peggy Rock, Evie Ward, Alana Fraser