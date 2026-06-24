AFL.com.au has predicted how Australia and Ireland could line up in their historic clash

Courtney Hodder, Kate Hore, Georgie Prespakis, Aishling Moloney, Sarah Rowe, Orla O'Dwyer and Erika O'Shea pose for a photo during the Australia v Ireland portrait session on June 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S been hypothetical Irish and Australian representative teams aplenty over the years, and there's just one more to come before the real teams take to the field.

Now the squads have been released for the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game on August 1, check out how the teams could line up.

It has been confirmed that all 25 in each squad will play, leading to a split of 16 on the field and nine on the bench.

If any player withdraws between now and the game, back-up players will be called upon to bring the squad back to 25.

Here are AFL.com.au's predicted teams.

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Australia

Coaches: Darren Crocker (senior), Daisy Pearce (senior assistant), Ben Brown, Courtney Cramey, Tanya Hetherington

B: Harriet Cordner, Libby Birch

HB: Zippy Fish, Maeve Chaplin, Emma Kearney

C: Sophie Conway, Georgie Prespakis, Ash Riddell

HF: Kate Hore, Chloe Molloy, Ella Roberts

F: Courtney Hodder, Tahlia Randall

Foll: Mim Strom, Jasmine Garner, Monique Conti

I/C: Matilda Scholz, Chelsea Biddell, Tahlia Gillard, Tyla Hanks, Maddi Gay, Ebony Marinoff, Ellie McKenzie, Tyanna Smith, Charlie Thomas

Courtney Hodder, Kate Hore, Georgie Prespakis during the Australia v Ireland portrait session, June 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Ireland

Coaches: Colin O'Riordan (senior), Craig Starcevich (senior assistant), Áine Tighe, Tadhg Kennelly, Elise Coventry

B: Kayleigh Cronin, Jen Dunne

HB: Erika O'Shea, Grace Kelly, Sinead Goldrick

C: Niamh Kelly, Aisling McCarthy, Dayna Finn

HF: Sarah Rowe, Vikki Wall, Orla O'Dwyer

F: Aishling Moloney, Aine McDonagh

Foll: Eilish O'Dowd, Erone Fitzpatrick, Niamh McLaughlin

I/C: Blaithin Bogue, Amy Boyle-Carr, Neasa Dooley, Amy Gavin Mangan, Rachel Kearns, Tanya Kennedy, Orlagh Lally, Niamh Martin, Paris McCarthy

Players pose during the Australia v Ireland portrait session, 11th June, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Participants by club

Adelaide: Chelsea Biddell, Ebony Marinoff, Grace Kelly, Niamh Kelly, Amy Boyle-Carr, Kayleigh Cronin

Brisbane: Sophie Conway, Courtney Hodder, Jen Dunne, Neasa Dooley, Orla O'Dwyer

Carlton: Harriet Cordner, Dayna Finn, Erone Fitzpatrick

Collingwood: Sarah Rowe

Essendon: Maddi Gay

Fremantle: Mim Strom, Aisling McCarthy, Orlagh Lally

Geelong: Georgie Prespakis, Aishling Moloney, Rachel Kearns

Gold Coast: Niamh McLaughlin

Greater Western Sydney: Eilish O'Dowd

Hawthorn: Aine McDonagh, Niamh Martin

Melbourne: Maeve Chaplin, Kate Hore, Tahlia Gillard, Tyla Hanks, Sinead Goldrick

North Melbourne: Libby Birch, Emma Kearney, Ash Riddell, Tahlia Randall, Jasmine Garner, Erika O'Shea, Vikki Wall, Blaithin Bogue, Amy Gavin Mangan

Port Adelaide: Matilda Scholz

Richmond: Monique Conti, Ellie McKenzie

St Kilda: Tyanna Smith

Sydney: Zippy Fish, Chloe Molloy, Tanya Kennedy, Paris McCarthy

West Coast: Ella Roberts, Charlie Thomas

Western Bulldogs: Nil