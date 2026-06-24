THERE'S been hypothetical Irish and Australian representative teams aplenty over the years, and there's just one more to come before the real teams take to the field.
Now the squads have been released for the NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game on August 1, check out how the teams could line up.
It has been confirmed that all 25 in each squad will play, leading to a split of 16 on the field and nine on the bench.
If any player withdraws between now and the game, back-up players will be called upon to bring the squad back to 25.
Here are AFL.com.au's predicted teams.
Australia
Coaches: Darren Crocker (senior), Daisy Pearce (senior assistant), Ben Brown, Courtney Cramey, Tanya Hetherington
B: Harriet Cordner, Libby Birch
HB: Zippy Fish, Maeve Chaplin, Emma Kearney
C: Sophie Conway, Georgie Prespakis, Ash Riddell
HF: Kate Hore, Chloe Molloy, Ella Roberts
F: Courtney Hodder, Tahlia Randall
Foll: Mim Strom, Jasmine Garner, Monique Conti
I/C: Matilda Scholz, Chelsea Biddell, Tahlia Gillard, Tyla Hanks, Maddi Gay, Ebony Marinoff, Ellie McKenzie, Tyanna Smith, Charlie Thomas
Ireland
Coaches: Colin O'Riordan (senior), Craig Starcevich (senior assistant), Áine Tighe, Tadhg Kennelly, Elise Coventry
B: Kayleigh Cronin, Jen Dunne
HB: Erika O'Shea, Grace Kelly, Sinead Goldrick
C: Niamh Kelly, Aisling McCarthy, Dayna Finn
HF: Sarah Rowe, Vikki Wall, Orla O'Dwyer
F: Aishling Moloney, Aine McDonagh
Foll: Eilish O'Dowd, Erone Fitzpatrick, Niamh McLaughlin
I/C: Blaithin Bogue, Amy Boyle-Carr, Neasa Dooley, Amy Gavin Mangan, Rachel Kearns, Tanya Kennedy, Orlagh Lally, Niamh Martin, Paris McCarthy
Participants by club
Adelaide: Chelsea Biddell, Ebony Marinoff, Grace Kelly, Niamh Kelly, Amy Boyle-Carr, Kayleigh Cronin
Brisbane: Sophie Conway, Courtney Hodder, Jen Dunne, Neasa Dooley, Orla O'Dwyer
Carlton: Harriet Cordner, Dayna Finn, Erone Fitzpatrick
Collingwood: Sarah Rowe
Essendon: Maddi Gay
Fremantle: Mim Strom, Aisling McCarthy, Orlagh Lally
Geelong: Georgie Prespakis, Aishling Moloney, Rachel Kearns
Gold Coast: Niamh McLaughlin
Greater Western Sydney: Eilish O'Dowd
Hawthorn: Aine McDonagh, Niamh Martin
Melbourne: Maeve Chaplin, Kate Hore, Tahlia Gillard, Tyla Hanks, Sinead Goldrick
North Melbourne: Libby Birch, Emma Kearney, Ash Riddell, Tahlia Randall, Jasmine Garner, Erika O'Shea, Vikki Wall, Blaithin Bogue, Amy Gavin Mangan
Port Adelaide: Matilda Scholz
Richmond: Monique Conti, Ellie McKenzie
St Kilda: Tyanna Smith
Sydney: Zippy Fish, Chloe Molloy, Tanya Kennedy, Paris McCarthy
West Coast: Ella Roberts, Charlie Thomas
Western Bulldogs: Nil