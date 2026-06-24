Ash Naulty the frontrunner to be Adelaide's new AFLW list manager

The Crows before the AFLW Elimination Final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval, November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE is set to appoint Carlton's former head of women's football Ash Naulty as its new AFLW list manager, just months after he parted ways with the Blues.

Naulty left Carlton in May, just days before players were due to return for pre-season training, having spent three seasons as the club's head of AFLW and list boss.

But he's now the frontrunner to join a new-look women's football department at the Crows, which is headed up by first-year coach Ryan Davis and long-time former Lions footy boss Bree Brock.

Adelaide's former list manager Katrina Gill moved to Melbourne, where she was promoted to a role as head of AFLW, while recruiting boss Josh Hare joined her as part of the Dees' new list management team.

Naulty has list management experienced and led Carlton's aggressive AFLW Trade Period last December, where the Blues completed deals for Lauren Bella, Claudia Whitfort and Brooke Boileau.

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The club also made the decision to not hand ex-captain Kerryn Peterson a new contract, despite being due to return from maternity leave, while trading out Keeley Skepper, Mia Austin and Maddi Torpey.