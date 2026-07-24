Taylor Smith in action during Sydney's practice match against Hawthorn on July 24, 2026. Picture: Sydney FC

WITH all 18 AFLW teams playing practice matches across the country this weekend, keep up to date with all the results here. This article will be updated after each game.

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West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park

A big final quarter saw Collingwood run over the top of West Coast on Friday afternoon, led well by captain Ruby Schleicher whose move into attack has proven fruitful.

Schleicher kicked two goals from her equal-team high 22 disposals, presenting as a damaging option ahead of the ball and pairing well with Ash Centra (11 disposals, two goals) who has shaken off an injury-riddled first season to be a powerful forward.

EAGLES v MAGPIES Full practice match stats

The much-awaited return of Brianna Davey was successful on limited minutes – the former captain finished with 15 disposals and four clearances on just 44 per cent of game time – and Mattea Breed (six disposals, one goal) played largely in attack.

Having returned to the backline permanently last year, Tarni White finished with 22 disposals and 11 intercept possessions, and Violet Patterson’s switch from wing to defence bore six intercepts and 14 disposals.

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With Sabrina Frederick remaining in Melbourne to play VFLW footy, it was a trio of recruits who supported Imogen Barnett through the ruck. Maisie Nankivell – a midfielder in her first AFLW stint for Adelaide back in 2019 – worked through the backline and ruck before hyperextending her knee in the final quarter, Liv Lewis played limited game time but featured at stoppage, and most impressive was Ariana Hetherington.

A little undersized for modern AFLW rucks, Hetherington competed well in the air and was a powerful presence around the ground.

Young intercept defender Lucy Cronin (13 disposals, eight tackles) progressed to a role on the ball to great effect, and former Melbourne defender Jemma Rigoni split her time between the backline and midfield rotation.

The Pies weren’t the only side with some magnet moves on display, with West Coast co-captain Charlie Thomas (20 disposals, six tackles) playing as a midfielder, leaving the emerging Zoe Wakfer (19 disposals, 12 intercepts, four contested marks) to lead the backline.

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Ella Roberts picked off where she left off last year – an All-Australian and best and fairest winning season at that – to finish with 32 disposals, one goal, and eight score involvements, and forward Charlotte Riggs has moved into the ruck to make the most of her leap in conjunction with the new ruck rules.

Draftee Jovie Skewes-Clinton kicked an impressive goal – and celebrated accordingly – playing in attack, and midfielder Mia Russo didn’t look out of place before having to come from the field with concussion.

Former Carlton forward Keeley Skepper’s day also finished early with some hamstring awareness, while Collingwood duo Brit Bonnici (cork) and Amy Smith (ankle) failed to finish the game.

WEST COAST 1.4 4.8 6.10 6.12 (48)

COLLINGWOOD 2.1 4.1 5.2 8.4 (52)

GOALS

West Coast: L.Wakfer, Skewes-Clinton, Roberts, Franklin, Bushby, Britton

Collingwood: Schleicher 2, James 2, Centra 2, Breed, Barnett

NOTABLE ABSENCES

West Coast: Sanne Bakker, Kayla Dalgleish, Bella Lewis, Lucia Painter, Lily Paterson, Courtney Rowley, Beth Schilling, Belinda Smith

Collingwood: Sabrina Frederick, Georgia Knight, Jordyn Allen, Ellie Brady, Lauren Butler, Kellyann Hogan, Kalinda Howarth

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG

In a physical clash, the Hawks got the best of the Swans on Friday afternoon, with both sides missing chunks of their best 21.

The recruitment of key forward Jac Dupuy has proved an immediate success, with the former Sun kicking two goals from eight disposals, including an impressive snap out of the ruck. Her positioning straightened up the Hawks in the front half, allowing Aine McDonagh (13 disposals, two goals) to play more of a mid-sized, agile attacking role.

SWANS v HAWKS Full practice match stats

Kaitlyn Ashmore (16 disposals, two goals) moved from the wing to inside the contest, making the most of her line-breaking run and setting up plenty of attack, and Casey Sherriff offered the same with her booming boot from the back half.

The Hawks moved the ball with speed, and capitalised on any errors coming from an under-strength Sydney outfit.

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Second-year player Grace Baba played the whole game down back, shaking off an early leg concern to impact in the absence of Emily Everist, while also finding herself in a couple of scuffles throughout the afternoon.

Meanwhile Lucy Wales successfully made her return from serious surgery that saw her miss the last month of the 2025 season.

Sofia Hurley (15 disposals, seven tackles) was Sydney’s best, moving with class and precision across the field, and Chloe Molloy played purely as a midfielder on her return from a back issue that ended her 2025 season prematurely.

New recruits Taylor Smith (three goals) and Maddie Quinn (one goal) paired well ahead of the ball for the Swans, but the side tended to lose shape in the front half making scores hard to come by.

With Alice Mitchell (ACL) out this year, Lexi Hamilton took up a key post role behind the ball, and Indiana Williams played in defence just days after being signed as a replacement.

Positively, ruck Ally Morphett (15 disposals, 23 hitouts) appears to be back to her best, and young defenders Lara Hausegger (14 disposals) and Ash Van Loon (nine intercepts, 13 disposals) stayed calm despite the Hawks’ attacking onslaught.

SYDNEY 0.1 0.2 2.4 5.4 (34)

HAWTHORN 3.1 3.5 4.9 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Sydney: Smith 3, Quinn, Grunden

Hawthorn: McDonagh 2, Dupuy 2, Ashmore 2, Bodey, Bates

NOTABLE ABSENCES

Sydney: Imogen Brown, Zippy Fish, Laura Gardiner, Jasmine Grierson, Montana Ham, Emma Juneja, Tanya Kennedy, Amelia Martin, Julie O’Sullivan, Lulu Pullar

Hawthorn: Najwa Allen, Maya Dear, Mackenzie Eardley, Jasmine Fleming, Tamara Smith, Laura Stone, Elli Symonds, Matilda Van Berkel

North Melbourne v Essendon at Avalon Airport Oval

Saturday 10.30am AEST

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval

Saturday, 11.30am ACST

Gold Coast v Carlton at People First Stadium

Saturday, 12.00pm AEDT

Fremantle v Richmond at The Good Grocer Park

Saturday, 10.30am AWST

Adelaide Crows v St Kilda at Unley Oval

Saturday, 1.00pm ACST

Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena

Saturday, 2.15pm AEDT

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Henson Park

Sunday, 2.35pm AEST