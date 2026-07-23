The teams are in for this weekend's AFLW practice matches

Kaitlyn Ashmore celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's practice match against Sydney on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AFLW practice matches kick off this weekend, giving fans their first proper taste of AFLW footy for the year.

This article will be update when teams are announced at 5.30pm AEST the day before each game.

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PRACTICE MATCH SCHEDULE

Friday, 24 July

West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 12.00pm local time

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 2.00pm local time

Saturday, 25 July

North Melbourne v Essendon at Avalon Airport Oval, 10.30am local time

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 11.30am local time

Gold Coast v Carlton at People First Stadium, 12.00pm local time

Fremantle v Richmond at The Good Grocer Park, 10.30am local time

Adelaide v St Kilda at Unley Oval, 1.00pm local time

Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, 2.15pm local time

Sunday, 26 July

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Henson Park, 2.35pm local time