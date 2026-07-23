AFLW practice matches kick off this weekend, giving fans their first proper taste of AFLW footy for the year.
This article will be update when teams are announced at 5.30pm AEST the day before each game.
>>>SCROLL DOWN FOR TEAMS
PRACTICE MATCH SCHEDULE
Friday, 24 July
- West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 12.00pm local time
- Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 2.00pm local time
Saturday, 25 July
- North Melbourne v Essendon at Avalon Airport Oval, 10.30am local time
- Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 11.30am local time
- Gold Coast v Carlton at People First Stadium, 12.00pm local time
- Fremantle v Richmond at The Good Grocer Park, 10.30am local time
- Adelaide v St Kilda at Unley Oval, 1.00pm local time
- Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, 2.15pm local time
Sunday, 26 July
- Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Henson Park, 2.35pm local time