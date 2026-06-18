Becky Webster and Nina Morrison will be Geelong co-captains in 2026. Picture: Geelong FC

WITH the 2026 NAB AFLW season fast approaching, clubs have started locking in the leadership groups that will steer the ship.

Different clubs value different things, so read on to see each side's leaders, and why they've earned the honour.

The 10th season of AFLW kicks off on Sunday, August 9 with a clash between St Kilda and Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

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Captain: Abbie McKay

Vice-captain: Mimi Hill

Leadership group: Tara Bohanna, Harriet Cordner, Erone Fitzpatrick

In: Erone Fitzpatrick

Out: Nil

Speedy Irish utility Erone Fitzpatrick continues her swift rise at Carlton having been named in the club’s leadership group for the first time. Fitzpatrick had a breakout season in 2025, putting together career-best numbers to be named in the All-Australian squad after returning from a knee injury just a year earlier. Abbie McKay will continue as captain for the second season and will once again have Mimi Hill as her vice. Veteran defender Harriet Cordner and key forward Tara Bohanna round out the leadership group at Ikon Park.

Abbie McKay leads Carlton out ahead of a clash against St Kilda in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

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Captain: Ange Stannett

Vice-captain: Gab Newton

Leadership group: Emma O'Driscoll (deputy vice-captain), Hayley Miller, Meg Kauffman, Jess Low, Mim Strom

In: Meg Kauffman, Jess Low, Mim Strom

Out: Ash Brazill, Aine Tighe

Stannett will lead for a third season, with Newton elevated to vice-captain for the first time in the stead of veteran Brazill, who has taken a step back from the leadership group. Former skipper Miller remains as an experienced player within the leadership group, with star ruck Strom and unheralded pair Kauffman and Low added in for the first time.

Ange Stannett leads Fremantle out during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Captains: Nina Morrison, Becky Webster

Leadership group: Nil

In: Becky Webster

Out: Meg McDonald, Amy McDonald

The Cats have gone for the most streamlined of leadership groups under new coach Mick Stinear, with just two publicly named co-captains. Morrison and Webster, both 25, were drafted together ahead of Geelong's first season, and the pair have featured in leadership groups over the years. Morrison served as acting captain last year when the now-retired Meg McDonald wasn't selected.

Becky Webster and Nina Morrison will be Geelong co-captains in 2026. Picture: Geelong FC

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Captain: Rebecca Beeson

Vice-captains: Alyce Parker, Tarni Evans

Leadership group: Cambridge McCormick, Georgia Garnett, Tilly Lucas-Rodd

In: Georgia Garnett and Tilly Lucas-Rodd

Out: Katherine Smith

Former Hawthorn captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd has already made an impact at their new club, finding themselves in the leadership group for their first season in the charcoal and orange. Popular forward Georgia Garnett has also been voted into the group for the first time, and defender Cambridge McCormick has been elevated from an emerging leader to a member of the leadership group following an outstanding 2025 season where she was named in the All-Australian team. Rebecca Beeson returns as captain for her third season, joined once again by vice-captains Alyce Parker and Tarni Evans.

Rebecca Beeson leads her team out during the AFLW R2 match between GWS and Collingwood at Victoria Park on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

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Captain: Ellie McKenzie, Gab Seymour

Vice-captain: Monique Conti

Leadership group: Beth Lynch, Sarah Hosking, Bec Miller

In: Sarah Hosking, Bec Miller

Out: Katie Brennan, Tessa Lavey

The Tigers have opted for co-captains to replace Brennan, who stepped down at the end of last year. Seymour's rise to captaincy is an impressive story, having been a volleyball-playing rookie who was sent to learn the game through local footy after being signed by Richmond. McKenzie is still just 23, having already played six seasons.

Richmond co-captains Gabby Seymour and Ellie McKenzie. Picture: Richmond FC

Captain: Serene Watson

Vice-captains: Tyanna Smith

Leadership group: Georgia Patrikios, Molly McDonald, Paige Trudgeon

In: Paige Trudgeon

Out: Nicola Barr, Hannah Priest

Vice-captain Watson has been promoted to the top job after long-term leader Hannah Priest stepped down, with Smith deputised as a result. Ex-Blue Trudgeon joins the leadership group for the first time in her third season at Moorabbin, after a career-best 2025. It's a turning of the tide at St Kilda, with not one leader older than 25.

Our new skipper 😇



Serene Watson has been voted by her peers as our AFLW captain for season 2026, taking the reins from Hannah Priest to continue leading our pursuit for success.



Details: https://t.co/noHSMswj6q pic.twitter.com/9d7bkXkC3u — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) June 12, 2026

Captain: Lucy McEvoy

Vice-captains: Cynthia Hamilton and Sofia Hurley

In: Cynthia Hamilton, Sofia Hurley

Out: Chloe Molloy

Lucy McEvoy will be Sydney’s standalone captain for the first time after star forward Chloe Molloy stood down from the role this pre-season. Molloy and McEvoy had been co-captains since 2023, with Molloy stepping down from the role to focus on her body and her performance after a number of injury setbacks. McEvoy is joined by young guns Sofia Hurley and Cynthia Hamilton who take on leadership responsibilities for the first time.

Lucy McEvoy leads Sydney out ahead of a clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains: Bella Lewis and Charlie Thomas

Vice-captain: Mikayla Western

Leadership group: Jaide Britton, Lauren Wakfer, Emma Swanson

In: Lauren Wakfer, Emma Swanson

Out: Dana Hooker, Alison Drennan

A familiar face has returned to the Eagles' leadership group with inaugural captain Emma Swanson finding her way back after stepping down from the leadership responsibilities last season. Co-captains Bella Lewis and Charlie Thomas return for their second season sharing the top job, as has Jaide Britton who has been named as sole vice-captain. Ruck Lauren Wakfer has been elevated to the leadership group for the first time.

Charlie Thomas and Bella Lewis lead West Coast out ahead of a clash against Geelong in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

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