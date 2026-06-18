WITH the 2026 NAB AFLW season fast approaching, clubs have started locking in the leadership groups that will steer the ship.
Different clubs value different things, so read on to see each side's leaders, and why they've earned the honour.
The 10th season of AFLW kicks off on Sunday, August 9 with a clash between St Kilda and Carlton at Marvel Stadium.
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Captain: Abbie McKay
Vice-captain: Mimi Hill
Leadership group: Tara Bohanna, Harriet Cordner, Erone Fitzpatrick
In: Erone Fitzpatrick
Out: Nil
Speedy Irish utility Erone Fitzpatrick continues her swift rise at Carlton having been named in the club’s leadership group for the first time. Fitzpatrick had a breakout season in 2025, putting together career-best numbers to be named in the All-Australian squad after returning from a knee injury just a year earlier. Abbie McKay will continue as captain for the second season and will once again have Mimi Hill as her vice. Veteran defender Harriet Cordner and key forward Tara Bohanna round out the leadership group at Ikon Park.
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Captain: Ange Stannett
Vice-captain: Gab Newton
Leadership group: Emma O'Driscoll (deputy vice-captain), Hayley Miller, Meg Kauffman, Jess Low, Mim Strom
In: Meg Kauffman, Jess Low, Mim Strom
Out: Ash Brazill, Aine Tighe
Stannett will lead for a third season, with Newton elevated to vice-captain for the first time in the stead of veteran Brazill, who has taken a step back from the leadership group. Former skipper Miller remains as an experienced player within the leadership group, with star ruck Strom and unheralded pair Kauffman and Low added in for the first time.
Captains: Nina Morrison, Becky Webster
Leadership group: Nil
In: Becky Webster
Out: Meg McDonald, Amy McDonald
The Cats have gone for the most streamlined of leadership groups under new coach Mick Stinear, with just two publicly named co-captains. Morrison and Webster, both 25, were drafted together ahead of Geelong's first season, and the pair have featured in leadership groups over the years. Morrison served as acting captain last year when the now-retired Meg McDonald wasn't selected.
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Captain: Rebecca Beeson
Vice-captains: Alyce Parker, Tarni Evans
Leadership group: Cambridge McCormick, Georgia Garnett, Tilly Lucas-Rodd
In: Georgia Garnett and Tilly Lucas-Rodd
Out: Katherine Smith
Former Hawthorn captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd has already made an impact at their new club, finding themselves in the leadership group for their first season in the charcoal and orange. Popular forward Georgia Garnett has also been voted into the group for the first time, and defender Cambridge McCormick has been elevated from an emerging leader to a member of the leadership group following an outstanding 2025 season where she was named in the All-Australian team. Rebecca Beeson returns as captain for her third season, joined once again by vice-captains Alyce Parker and Tarni Evans.
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Captain: Ellie McKenzie, Gab Seymour
Vice-captain: Monique Conti
Leadership group: Beth Lynch, Sarah Hosking, Bec Miller
In: Sarah Hosking, Bec Miller
Out: Katie Brennan, Tessa Lavey
The Tigers have opted for co-captains to replace Brennan, who stepped down at the end of last year. Seymour's rise to captaincy is an impressive story, having been a volleyball-playing rookie who was sent to learn the game through local footy after being signed by Richmond. McKenzie is still just 23, having already played six seasons.
Captain: Serene Watson
Vice-captains: Tyanna Smith
Leadership group: Georgia Patrikios, Molly McDonald, Paige Trudgeon
In: Paige Trudgeon
Out: Nicola Barr, Hannah Priest
Vice-captain Watson has been promoted to the top job after long-term leader Hannah Priest stepped down, with Smith deputised as a result. Ex-Blue Trudgeon joins the leadership group for the first time in her third season at Moorabbin, after a career-best 2025. It's a turning of the tide at St Kilda, with not one leader older than 25.
Captain: Lucy McEvoy
Vice-captains: Cynthia Hamilton and Sofia Hurley
In: Cynthia Hamilton, Sofia Hurley
Out: Chloe Molloy
Lucy McEvoy will be Sydney’s standalone captain for the first time after star forward Chloe Molloy stood down from the role this pre-season. Molloy and McEvoy had been co-captains since 2023, with Molloy stepping down from the role to focus on her body and her performance after a number of injury setbacks. McEvoy is joined by young guns Sofia Hurley and Cynthia Hamilton who take on leadership responsibilities for the first time.
Captains: Bella Lewis and Charlie Thomas
Vice-captain: Mikayla Western
Leadership group: Jaide Britton, Lauren Wakfer, Emma Swanson
In: Lauren Wakfer, Emma Swanson
Out: Dana Hooker, Alison Drennan
A familiar face has returned to the Eagles' leadership group with inaugural captain Emma Swanson finding her way back after stepping down from the leadership responsibilities last season. Co-captains Bella Lewis and Charlie Thomas return for their second season sharing the top job, as has Jaide Britton who has been named as sole vice-captain. Ruck Lauren Wakfer has been elevated to the leadership group for the first time.
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