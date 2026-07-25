Jasmine Garner and Orla O'Dwyer have been announced as captains of Australia and Ireland respectively

Australia captain Jas Garner and Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer on Sydney Harbour ahead of the AFLW Origin match to be played at North Sydney Oval on August 1, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IT HAS been nearly a decade since AFLW players last wore representative guernseys, when newly announced Australian captain Jasmine Garner lit up Marvel Stadium in a landmark 2017 State of Origin clash.

Representing the Big V, the then-23-year-old Collingwood forward dominated, booting a game-high five goals to guide Victoria to victory over the Allies.

Now, the League is reviving the concept with an international twist, as the sold-out 2026 NAB Australia v Ireland match marks Australian Football's return to the International Rules stage.

Reflecting on the significance of the inaugural clash, Garner marvelled at how far the women's game has come, citing the rise in skill and professionalism alongside the emergence of a new generation of talent.

"The competition has definitely come a long way (since the State of Origin game)," she told AFL.com.au.

"You see the style of footy, it's exciting. The skills - it's just a lot more professional now. You see the young stars coming through, like Zippy Fish, just great players. So, I’m really looking forward to playing alongside them this Saturday."

Australia captain Jas Garner on Sydney Harbour ahead of the AFLW Origin match to be played at North Sydney Oval on August 1, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Having enjoyed both individual and team success of the highest order, Garner views representative football as a career highlight — a rare opportunity to share the field with the League's best.

"It's just so much fun," she said.

"I look back at that Vic verses Allies game, running around as a 23-year-old alongside players like Daisy Pearce and Emma Kearney - the skill level was elite, and it was a great showcase for women's footy.

"You had the best players in the country having a kick together, and I just remember it being a cool experience. I'm sure this clash will be the same."

Jasmine Garner (left) and Ellie Blackburn celebrate a goal during the 2017 AFLW State of Origin match between Victoria and the Allies at Etihad Stadium on September 2, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

As Garner prepares to line up alongside the competition's top stars and emerging talent, the trailblazing captain is keen to build chemistry quickly.

"Hopefully, we can pass the ball to each other and remember we're on the same team," she joked.

"It's just going to be a great night of footy. The standard is going to be high, and the skill level is going to be elite."

For Garner, there are several familiar faces in the Australian side, including her two-time North Melbourne premiership coach Darren Crocker and a strong contingent of Kangaroos teammates.

Given the tight lead-in to the clash, she believes this established core will make bonding as a team much easier.

"It's awesome to have 'Crock' (Crocker) as our coach. He's done so many wonderful things for women's footy, and (his appointment) is well-deserved," Garner said.

"Obviously, we'll have 'Tahls' (Tahlia Randall) up forward, Libby (Birch) down back, and then Ash (Riddell) and I in the midfield. We've already spoken to 'Crock' about some shared structures we can apply, and I'm sure the other girls will be eager to get on board."

Australia captain Jas Garner on Sydney Harbour ahead of the AFLW Origin match to be played at North Sydney Oval on August 1, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

On the other side of the clash, she will also face a few club teammates-turned-international rivals in Blaithin Bogue, Amy Gavin Mangan, Erika O'Shea, and Vikki Wall.

"The Irish have done a lot for our sport. At North Melbourne, we have five of them," Garner said.

"They play a massive part in our game plan and at our club, and we love playing alongside them, so it's going to be a lot of fun playing against them this time."

Leading that opposition charge is premier cross-code athlete and recently revealed Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer.

While the history-making All-Australian has built a career as one of the competition's defining Irish talents, Saturday's clash in front of a capacity crowd of 9000 fans at North Sydney Oval holds deep personal significance.

Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer on Sydney Harbour ahead of the AFLW Origin match to be played at North Sydney Oval on August 1, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Born in the Harbour City to Irish parents who spent four years in Australia in the late '90s, O'Dwyer moved as a toddler to Tipperary, the county where she grew into a dual-code Gaelic football and camogie standout.

While O'Dwyer jokingly acknowledges her dual citizenship might raise a few eyebrows, leading her country on the very soil where her story began makes for a fitting homecoming of sorts.

"My parents came out in '96 and stayed for a couple of years, and I was lucky enough to be born here, but I hadn't been back (to Australia) until I got drafted in 2020," she said.

"So, it was kind of a full-circle moment - my parents didn't visit until 2022, and that was to watch me play with the Brisbane Lions. My mam's coming again for this game.

"I never thought I'd be back in Australia playing AFLW, but it's definitely nice to have the dual passport, too!"

Australia captain Jas Garner and Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer on Sydney Harbour ahead of the AFLW Origin match to be played at North Sydney Oval on August 1, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

For O'Dwyer, the fixture proves how far Irish football has come. With a growing AFLW fanbase back home and a deep talent pipeline capable of fielding an elite squad, the match celebrates a thriving cross-code legacy.

"There are a lot of Irish here in Sydney, which is great for growing the game," she said.

"We've come so far, and it all started back in 2017 with Cora Staunton, who's a selector with us (Ireland) now. When she became the first Irish player to come over, a documentary was made about her that all of us girls watched back home. She was a true trailblazer who paved the way for the rest of us.

"Seeing that growth firsthand in Ireland is huge. When I go back, people ask about every Irish player and every team. There's a real following now, and plenty of girls are knocking on the door for an opportunity to play professionally out here.

"I'm super proud. To be able to get a full squad together - and even have extras - shows the impact, with even more players arriving every year."