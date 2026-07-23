An international border has been drawn on Brisbane's training ground as teammates prepare for big clash

Courtney Hodder and Orla O'Dwyer during the Australia v Ireland portrait session, June 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ACCUSATIONS of favouritism are already being thrown around at Brighton Homes Arena ahead of the impending Australia v Ireland clash in Sydney.

Brisbane teammates Orla O'Dwyer and Courtney Hodder have been selected for their respective countries, while head coach Craig Starcevich will serve as an assistant coach for the Irish team.

"Some of the girls might be not liking Craig at the moment," O'Dywer told AFL.com.au with her signature grin.

Neasa Dooley and Jennifer Dunne will also line up in the emerald guernsey, and Sophie Conway and Breanna Koenen for the Australians, taking the Lions to six players featuring in the representative match.

"A little bit of favouritism already happening. I'm like Craig, just watch your back mate," Hodder said with a laugh.

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"But no, it's cool, I think it just shows how far our club's come to have us represent our club and even our country."

Starcevich was one of the early adopters of the Irish experiment in the AFLW. Living in Switzerland over the off season, he often jumps on the three-hour flight to scout talent in Ireland.

That's how O'Dwyer landed at the club. So too Dunne and Dooley.

"He's been there since day one with me as well, and he knows a lot of the Irish players, he sent me a lot of Irish players, he comes to Ireland every off season, comes and looks at players," O'Dwyer explained.

"He's basically Irish," Hodder said with a roll of the eyes.

Craig Starcevich and his Brisbane players during the 2024 AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

The coach's favouritism is only further heating the internal rivalry between the players at training, O'Dwyer being particularly nervous at copping a real Hodder tackle.

"She doesn't properly tackle at training," O'Dwyer said.

"I just scream and I'm like 'You'd better kick it!'" Hodder chuckled.

But for Hodder, trying to keep up with the run of O'Dwyer will be the challenge.

"Orla herself, so unpredictable, got a whipping left foot, and can kick almost 60 metres super-fast. Yeah, she's going to be dangerous all over the field," Hodder explained.

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The national pride extends to the grandstand, with a tussle between who is bringing more family and friends to the game. O'Dwyer has Irish friends travelling from Perth and Melbourne to support her, Hodder has her huge family making the journey.

"Courtney has a big family in fairness, so she'll have everyone there, but I think just the Irish community in Sydney is just huge. Some of my friends come here and they're like 'Wow, and Aussie accent in Australia'," O'Dwyer said.

On field, however, the truce is for each player to stay in their lane, and everyone will be happy.

"I'm like, don't come down to my forward line, stay in the wing position," Hodder laughed.

But until then, the unfair umpiring at training will continue.

"At training I could tackle Orla and she's getting the free!" Hodder laughed.

"I'm like, come on Craig."