The AFL has partnered with local venues to host watch parties for the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match after the historic clash sold out

Courtney Hodder, Georgie Prespakis, Kate Hore, Erika O'Shea, Aishling Moloney, Sarah Rowe and Orla O'Dwyer ahead of 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland representative game. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has partnered with local venues to host watch parties for the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match after the historic clash sold out.

While tickets for the match at North Sydney Oval on Saturday, 1 August have been exhausted, fans across Sydney can still experience the excitement of the occasion alongside fellow supporters by attending a watch party at participating venues.

The AFL will paint participating venues, including the Coogee Bay Hotel (Coogee), PJ O'Brien's (Sydney CBD), Clovelly Hotel (Clovelly), Shea's (Clovelly), Rag & Famish (North Sydney), The Henson Park Hotel (Marrickville), The Bellevue Hotel (Paddington) and Club Five Dock RSL (Five Dock) in the Australian green and gold and the Irish green for the historic clash, with more venues in Sydney to be confirmed closer to the match.

For fans in Melbourne wanting to watch the match alongside fellow supporters, the W Club at The Aviary Hotel (Abbotsford) will also host a watch party.

A sold-out North Sydney Oval will host the historic clash. While fans wanting to get in on the action and haven't purchased a ticket, are encouraged to attend one of the watch parties.

For fans still hoping to secure tickets, a Ticketmaster waitlist remains in place should any additional tickets become available in the lead-up to the match.

The 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match will be played under Australian Football rules, using a classic Sherrin football, and marks the first AFLW representative fixture since the one-off contest between Victoria and the Allies in 2017.

Starting at 4.15pm AEST, the match will be broadcast live nationally on Fox Footy, Kayo Sports, Kayo Freebies and Binge.

It will bring together some of the competition's biggest stars and emerging talent, celebrating the continued growth of women's football and the strong connection between AFLW and Ireland.

AFL Executive General Manager of AFLW, Health and Football Operations Laura Kane thanked fans for their support of the match and encouraged those who missed out on tickets to attend a watch party.

"The sell-out speaks to the excitement surrounding representative football on the AFLW stage, and we can't thank everyone who has got behind this historic clash enough," Kane said.

"We're thrilled by the demand and can't wait for fans experience the atmosphere of a packed-out North Sydney Oval, but for those who missed out on tickets, the next best place to enjoy the action will be at one of our participating watch party venues.

"We've worked with local venues to help extend the excitement beyond North Sydney Oval and give fans another way to come together and support their team.

"We encourage fans to get along to one of the watch parties, wear their colours proudly and be part of what promises to be a special occasion."

Coogee Bay Hotel Operations Manager Xanthea Smith said the venue was excited to be one of the participating watch party venues.

"We're incredibly excited to be going live and loud for the AFLW at Coogee Bay Hotel," Smith said.

"As a proud Australian venue since 1873 and home to arguably one of the most passionate Irish fanbases outside of Ireland, we know our locals will really get behind this event."

For more information about the 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match, including the Live & Loud watch parties, visit AUSVIRL.AFL