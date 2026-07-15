With AFLW Fantasy open, who is shaping up to be the most selected player in 2026?

Zippy Fish, Ebony Marinoff and Bonnie Toogood. Pictures: AFL Photos

A WEEK has passed since the opening of AFLW Fantasy for 2026, and some ownership trends are already starting to emerge.

The competition is gearing up for the official practice matches in just over week, but as news from the clubs is starting to filter out about the match simulations, now is when we can start to get a sense on who might start HOT for the upcoming season.

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Defenders

She took the league by storm in 2025, and she is the people's choice to dominate our defence in 2026, as Zippy Fish (SYD, $878,000) is comfortably the most popular defender so far. It seems clear that coaches are pursuing a high-priced defensive structure, as Tilly Lucas-Rodd (GWS, $880,000) and Maddison Gay (ESS, $795,000) are the only two other defenders with above 50 per cent ownership, and alongside Fish, make up three of the five most expensive defenders. Daisy Darcy (GCS, $573,000) is the sole popular mid-priced defender, as she looks to return to her pre-ACL injury average in 2024 of 65. The most popular rookie, Evie Cowcher (GEE, $250,000), arrives in the AFLW with first-round draft pedigree and will be high on the pre-season watchlist.

Zippy Fish during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Midfielders

It would not be an AFLW Fantasy pre-season without Ebony Marinoff (ADE, $1,372,000) sitting in more midfields than any other player. It will be interesting to see if she can replicate her scoring under a new coach, so too for the 2025 scoring leader Laura Gardiner (SYD, $1,380,000), who is only a whisker behind Marinoff in ownership. Much like in defence, the most popular team is going with a guns-and-rookies approach, with the high-priced trio of Ash Riddell (NTH, $1,297,000), Jasmine Garner (NTH, $1,246,000), and Ella Roberts (WCE, $1,090,000) making up M3-M5. It is a surprise to not see the likes of Kiara Bowers (FRE, $1,210,000) and Charlie Rowbottom ($1,076,000) included, but they will undoubtedly increase in ownership as the season draws near. After Gold Coast hammered the first round of the draft, so too have Fantasy coaches, with Sunny Lappin (GCS, $285,000) and Ava Usher (GCS, $270,000) both sitting in nearly 50 per cent of all sides. Given the personnel and coaching upheaval at the Crows, the selection of Chloe Bown (ADE, $280,000) could prove wise if she is given midfield time early in her career after some elite under-18 scoring.

Ebony Marinoff during the AFLW Elimination Final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

It is a tall order to find many coaches who aren't picking one of Mim Strom (FRE, $1,091,000) or Matilda Scholz (PTA, $1,021,000) as their on-field ruck, with the former having been the best Fantasy ruck for two years running, and the latter having had an average of 100-plus in her final five games of 2025. Sadly, only one can be picked, with the community leaning towards Strom.

So far, coaches are picking Melbourne youngster Jacinta Hose (MEL, $200,000) as their bench option, but buyer beware, the Demons have several other tall options ahead of Hose in the best-21 ruck pecking order. I prefer veterans Lauren Bella (CAR, $347,000) and Emmelie Fiedler (STK, $436,000) or the cheaper rookie Georja Davies (GCS, $260,000) over selecting Hose.

Mim Strom poses for a photo during Fremantle's official team photo day on July 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

With the introduction of MID/FWD dual position status this year, coaches have quickly availed themselves of midfielders who had previously been locked away. Mikayla Bowen (GEE, $980,000) is chief among them, the highest averaging FWD to start the year, may still have room to grow under a new coach, Mick Stinear, given his success in generating scoring for his wing/half-forwards (most notably Eliza McNamara). Ellie Blackburn (WBD, $746,000) and Ash Centra (COL, $640,000) are both first-time forwards, and while they sit at the opposite ends of their careers, both are capable of 100-plus ceiling scores so will undoubtedly be popular for the rest of the pre-season. Bonnie Toogood (ESS $785,000) and Ash Richards (STK, $716,000) were both forwards in 2025, but with some injury scores baked into their production, are excellent starting picks. Imogen Trengove (COL, $265,000) is currently the pick of the sub-$300k options, the No.8 pick in the 2025 draft giving the Pies an injection of young talent into their half-forward line, not to mention an Under-18 Championships Fantasy average of 97.

Buyer beware, neither of the most highly owned FWD rookies, Mischa Barwin (COL, $200,000) and Lucy Waye (ADE, $200,000), are projected to be in their team's starting best 21, nor do they arrive in the League with much scoring pedigree.

Mikayla Bowen handballs whilst being tackled by Darcy Vescio during the match between Geelong and Carlton at GMHBA Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most popular team

Based on these numbers, here is a team made up exclusively of the more popular players so far.

Coaches seem to have focused on grabbing the best players on each line, with the most expensive player in each position forming the backbone of this team. Some notable premiums who have just missed out on selection in this most popular team include Courtney Hodder (MID/FWD, BRL, $838,000), Chloe Molloy (FWD, SYD, $823,000), Tarni White (DEF, COL, $869,000), Charlie Mullins (MID/FWD, STK, $690,000) and Serene Watson (DEF, STK, 810,000). Each of these players would make welcome additions to my team, particularly where you could turn a premium and basement rookie into two of these options.

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