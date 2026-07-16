Zippy Fish during Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ONE YEAR ON chats to the breakout draftees from the 2025 NAB AFLW season, ahead of their second year in the league.

First up, runaway Telstra AFLW Rising Star winner Zippy Fish, the Swan who polled the maximum possible votes in the end-of-year award.

First came the name recognition. Then football fans realised just how good Zippy Fish is.

The speedy half-back flanker from Western Australia was a class above in her first season of AFLW, often entrusted by Sydney with the kick-ins, and running rings around players 10-15 years older.

She finished fourth in the Swans' best and fairest, and was the clear winner in the Rising Star award, having received the maximum votes from every judge.

Zippy Fish poses for a photo after being presented with the 2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star Award on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was pretty surreal, honestly. Obviously moving from WA to Sydney was a big change, but the girls are very welcoming and made it feel like a second home. The season was unreal, and we're looking to go one better this year," Fish told AFL.com.au.

"[The move] was all pretty good. It's not like the boys where you have to move in two days, it was pretty good to let it settle in. Dad moved over with me, which was a big help, and like I said, the girls were really welcoming so it made it easy.

"I feel like just getting to run out each week in the guernsey was the highlight."

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Having played 42 league (top-level) games with East Fremantle before she was drafted – winning the club's 2024 best and fairest – Fish feels she had an advantage over her fellow 18-year-olds who hadn't played against older women before.

"I think I was pretty lucky playing in the WAFLW. Obviously there were a few of us girls who did at such a young age, so I think we were pretty adaptive to the size of the girls and the speed of some of the girls. I think it was a little bit of an adjustment, but it was good," she said.

"I feel like I'm still one of those little kids walking around at the footy, so to have other young girls asking for photos and stuff like that was pretty humbling.

"I hope one day to see them on the big stage, and then they can give back to the younger girls who are aspiring to be them."

Zippy Fish during the Round one match between Sydney and Richmond at North Sydney Oval, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

When it comes to her plans for 2026, keep your eye on the centre bounces, with new coach Colin O'Riordan a chance to unleash Fish in bursts.

She'll also continue to maintain her close bond with clubmate Jas Grierson, who took Fish under her wing when she joined the Swans.

"Probably just looking to improve my versatility. I want to play a bit more in the midfield this year, and hopefully that comes off. I like my role at half-back, and looking to improve on the year that I had," Fish said.

"Jas Grierson, she's my little bestie at the club, and everyone knows it. I feel like her, we just clicked on day one. How chill I am, I feel she's on the same wavelength, so we just kind of just clicked, and besties since."