Cynthia Hamilton at Sydney training on July 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CYNTHIA Hamilton is ready to unleash some serious craftiness in Sydney's forward line this upcoming season, roaming the ground to kick cheeky goals while tracking back to crush it in defence.

To master the art, she has enlisted the help of the ultimate Swans specialist, Tom Papley.

The pocket-rocket Papley is the quintessential modern small forward - crafty, dangerous, energetic, and always hunting for a sneaky goal. It's exactly the kind of flavour Hamilton aims to bring to the Swans' AFLW team in 2026.

But it's not just about the highlight reel; just like Papley is celebrated for his intense forward pressure, Hamilton's eagerness to track back fits that same elite, two-way work ethic.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Hamilton notes that members of the Swans' men's team have been joining their pre-season sessions to share a few "tricks" during line groups.

Cynthia Hamilton lays a tackle at Sydney training on July 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We had Tom Papley come into the forward line the other day and teach us some of his small forward, crumbing craft," she said.

"It's so unique, and we're so lucky to have that here - that they (the men's team) are willing to cross over and help in our program. We are blessed to have that opportunity to learn from them."

With Papley joining in to teach while sidelined with a calf injury, Hamilton has been working hard to refine her forward craft, although she is keeping his words of wisdom under wraps.

"They (the men's team) have been working on some really cool forward craft stuff that they've been lucky enough to pass on to us. He's given us a few tips and insights, but hopefully you'll get to see them when the season starts," she said.

Beyond her on-field role as a pressure forward who rotates into the midfield, Hamilton's leadership is also evolving.

Last month, the Swans announced that Lucy McEvoy will lead the side as sole captain for the first time, with Hamilton and Sofia Hurley elevated to co-vice captains.

Entering the competition as teenagers during the Swans' inaugural AFLW season has given Hamilton and Hurley a unique foundation, allowing them to learn from a diverse group of people and develop their own distinct leadership styles.

Reinforcing the Swans' 'Two teams, one club' philosophy, the AFLW leadership group will regularly catch up with AFL leaders including skipper Callum Mills and veteran Dane Rampe to gain insight and seek advice.

"Rampe's (guidance) is more of an organised thing, whereas 'Millsy' (Mills) just offered it up as well," Hamilton said.

"Their team is quite similar to our wome's team in the sense that they're very young and maturing groups.

"Millsy has such great experience with where we're at in relation to our journey as a team. Because he's lived the experience that we're going through, he provides such great insight into what we need to do to become successful. They have a very successful team right now, so learning from them will be so helpful for us to lead our girls on the right path.

"I haven't had much experience at other clubs, but by the way girls speak when they come to our club, we do 'Two teams, one club' really well here.

"The more I've been around the club and the more you get to know the male players, staff, and coaches, you see how similar our worlds are. At the end of the day, we're all professional athletes and we're all here to get better."

Cynthia Hamilton in action during Sydney's match simulation at Tramway Oval on June 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Hurley and Hamilton were the Swans' second (pick No.5) and third (pick 11) selections in the club's maiden 2022 AFLW Draft, which also saw Montana Ham go No.1 overall.

Reflecting on her journey from a teenage draftee to co-vice-captain, Hamilton highlights how much she and Hurley have grown since joining the Swans, emphasising that the club's supportive environment allowed them to fast-track their development.

"Sophie and I still go around to all the girls who are younger than us and say we're still the babies. 'Mon' (Ham), Soph and I will always be the OG babies of the Swans," she said.

"Coming in from the bottom, when we played our first AFLW game, we were debuting alongside 13 other girls who were also debuting. We got thrown in the deep end, but the way our program was set up, it was built to succeed. By our second year, we played finals and recruited well.

"The Swans have created an environment for us to grow and a space where Mon, Soph and I have been able to become ourselves, perform naturally, flourish, and become leaders. We just know that the club has full faith in us."

Hamilton's older sister, Lexi, was also an inaugural Swan after previously playing three games across stints with Gold Coast and North Melbourne.

Cynthia and Lexi Hamilton at Maroubra beach on October 23, 2024 ahead of AFL Indigenous Round. Picture: Phil Hillyard

When asked if their dynamic has changed now that she is co-vice-captain, Hamilton says their sisterly and professional bond has not wavered at all - if anything, she has another trusted sounding board.

"She actually calls herself my vice-captain advisor," Hamilton said with a laugh.

"But no (things aren't different), we both still challenge each other and want to make each other better. For anyone who plays with their sibling, especially at this level, it's genuinely a dream come true. Not only do you get to play professional footy, but to do it alongside someone you've spent your whole life looking up to is amazing.

"Lexi's such a resilient person; her career is an inspiration to always keep your head down and keep moving forward. Having her by my side makes me a better person and a better footballer.

"Hopefully, we can keep playing together for as long as we can. We'll never take putting on the Swans guernsey beside each other for granted."