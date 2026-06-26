Star forward Taylor Smith is settling into Sydney as she continues to chase her dream

Sydney recruit Taylor Smith. Picture: Sydney Swans

THERE is a distinct big-city allure to playing for the Sydney Swans. It brings a certain shininess; largely driven by the global city the club represents and the unique sporting landscape it operates in.

Having traded the Sunshine State for the Harbour City, star Swans recruit Taylor Smith is finding that the off-field perks and networking opportunities she chased are quickly becoming a reality.

After requesting a trade from Brisbane ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season, Smith admits the move was a complex decision.

Driven by her dream of becoming an Australian Football commentator – something she hopes will come to fruition this season – Smith realised she had reached a point where a change of scenery was necessary to pursue that goal.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Smith shared there is "no secret" that her career ambitions played a massive role in her choice to leave the Lions.

While moving clubs and cities has been largely positive, Smith admitted that the transition has been tougher than she expected.

"It's been more challenging than I thought it would be. I thought that at my age and with my experience, there wouldn't be so much adaptation physically and mentally," the 26-year-old said.

"I've probably put a lot of pressure on myself to help the club and help the girls by bringing some experience.

"It's taken me a little bit longer to adapt to a new program and to a completely new city, but I think I'm finding my feet and my stripes now."

A two-time premiership player, All-Australian, and League-leading goalkicker, Smith brings a powerful presence to the team. As a naturally self-aware leader with a high football IQ, she possesses a deep understanding of the game that allows her to recognise and adjust to situations instantly.

Taylor Smith celebrates during the AFLW Round six match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Whitten Oval, September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm definitely an overthinker, but I'm an overthinker because I care so much about things," she said.

"I often say that if I didn't overthink things the way I do, I wouldn't be where I am. I overthink kicking, marking – everything you can think of – and that's made me the player that I am, especially coming into the sport so late compared to a lot of the girls that I play with now," she said.

"While that can make things a little more challenging, it also ends up making things better. I just have to remind myself that overthinking is a good thing when it doesn't consume you."

Beyond the field, the move has also taken an emotional toll; relocating alone, without family, has been overwhelming. Smith and her partner, Tom, ultimately committed to a long-distance relationship because of his career opportunities.

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However, living with her premiership teammate and new Greater Western Sydney AFLW assistant coach, Emma Zielke, has made the transition much easier. Smith credits Zielke as an essential "sounding board" for navigating her new surroundings, saying: "I honestly don't know what I would do if I didn't have her."

Having shared professional highs like the 2021 premiership and profound personal lows like the loss of Smith's father in October 2021, Zielke provides a deeply familiar support system – made even more comforting by their golden retrievers being friends.

Demonstrating the wide international reach of Sydney and its bright-light opportunities, Smith – alongside Swans men's player Errol Gulden – recently met American actress, Sydney Sweeney, pre-game at the SCG.

"It was so random. I still can't believe that happened to me, to be completely honest," she said.

Taylor Smith takes a mark during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would meet (American country music singer) Tucker Wetmore first and then Sydney Sweeney. I was very lucky to be asked to do those things."

Marking Sweeney's second time experiencing an AFL match, the club rolled out the red and white carpet for her.

"She was actually lovely, really down to Earth," Smith said.

"It was a bit funny because she knew Errol from the last time she came, and I was awkwardly standing there. I think she thought I was a staff member at first. Then Errol had to be like, 'This is 'Tay', one of our women's players,' and she was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry! Nice to meet you'. She finished by saying that she wants to get down to a women's game, so keep your eyes peeled because Sydney Sweeney may make an appearance at a Swans game."

The pair gifted Sweeney a personalised No.21 Swans guernsey – matching Gulden's playing number – though the media coverage that followed provided an unexpected comedown for Smith.

"I did get cropped out of a lot of those photos, but that's OK. It was so funny because it came up on my feed – about seven different platforms posted the photo of Errol, her, and me, and I was cropped out of four of them," she said with a laugh.

"I was like, 'It's OK, it's fine'."

Brushing off the moment, Smith offered to share future celebrity meet-and-greets with her teammates if Sweeney were to attend an AFLW match down the line.

"Someone else can have their turn," she said.

"It would be nice for a few of the other girls to get that opportunity; I'd be happy to sit out the next one."