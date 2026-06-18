See the full details of all the pre-season games ahead of the start of the 2026 AFLW season

Jasmine Garner kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW match simulations will kick off in early July, with match-ups now confirmed for clubs.

After the option of playing as many as six match sims and practice games was offered to clubs, a schedule of three match sims and one official practice game has been agreed upon.

As reported by AFL.com.au in March, the revamped pre-season schedule will allow for a greater number of unofficial scratch matches, under a variety of conditions.

This has been implemented in part to allow younger and less experienced players more development opportunities, particularly in the absence of state leagues running alongside the NAB AFLW competition.

The match simulations will not necessarily be played under "normal" conditions, with the two teams involved to decide just how the game will play out.

They may opt for particular scenario training (defending a small lead), stoppage practice, or shorter or longer terms of play than normal.

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Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle will be the first sides to meet, going head-to-head on the first weekend of July, having decided to include an extra match simulation.

The Dockers' AFLW team will be making the trip to Canberra with their male clubmates, who are facing the Giants in the AFL match, while the Giants' AFLW side are in the city for their community camp.

Megan Kauffman tackles Zarlie Goldsworthy during Fremantle's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

From there, three rounds of match simulation have been scheduled, as well as one official practice game played under normal match conditions.

Times and locations are yet to be publicly confirmed, but it's understood Sydney and Hawthorn are planning to play their practice game at the SCG, given the Swans' men's side will be at Engie Stadium that weekend.

In the past, the official practice matches have been streamed, but the match simulations were dependent on clubs. A greater number of match simulations is leading to a longer crossover period with the men's and women's competitions, and is likely to stretch already busy club media teams even further.

Match sim No.1 - weekend of Thursday July 9-Sunday July 12

Collingwood v Carlton

Essendon v St Kilda

Fremantle v Adelaide

Geelong v Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

Richmond v North Melbourne

Sydney v Gold Coast

West Coast v Port Adelaide

Match sim No.2 - weekend of Thursday July 16-Sunday July 19

Adelaide v West Coast

Brisbane v Sydney

Carlton v Essendon

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne v Richmond

North Melbourne v Collingwood

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

St Kilda v Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs v Geelong

Official practice match - weekend of Thursday July 23-Sunday July 26

Adelaide v St Kilda

Brisbane v Geelong

Fremantle v Richmond

Gold Coast v Carlton

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne v Essendon

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

Sydney v Hawthorn

West Coast v Collingwood

Match sim No.3 - weekend of Thursday July 30-Sunday August 2

NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland game will be held on August 1

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

Carlton v Geelong

Essendon v Melbourne

Fremantle v West Coast

Gold Coast v Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney

Hawthorn v Richmond

St Kilda v North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood

Sunday August 9

Round one commences with one match - St Kilda v Carlton, Spud's Game double-header

Thursday August 13

Remaining eight round one games played from Thursday onwards

Saturday August 22

Round two commences