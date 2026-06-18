AFLW match simulations will kick off in early July, with match-ups now confirmed for clubs.
After the option of playing as many as six match sims and practice games was offered to clubs, a schedule of three match sims and one official practice game has been agreed upon.
As reported by AFL.com.au in March, the revamped pre-season schedule will allow for a greater number of unofficial scratch matches, under a variety of conditions.
This has been implemented in part to allow younger and less experienced players more development opportunities, particularly in the absence of state leagues running alongside the NAB AFLW competition.
The match simulations will not necessarily be played under "normal" conditions, with the two teams involved to decide just how the game will play out.
They may opt for particular scenario training (defending a small lead), stoppage practice, or shorter or longer terms of play than normal.
Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle will be the first sides to meet, going head-to-head on the first weekend of July, having decided to include an extra match simulation.
The Dockers' AFLW team will be making the trip to Canberra with their male clubmates, who are facing the Giants in the AFL match, while the Giants' AFLW side are in the city for their community camp.
From there, three rounds of match simulation have been scheduled, as well as one official practice game played under normal match conditions.
Times and locations are yet to be publicly confirmed, but it's understood Sydney and Hawthorn are planning to play their practice game at the SCG, given the Swans' men's side will be at Engie Stadium that weekend.
In the past, the official practice matches have been streamed, but the match simulations were dependent on clubs. A greater number of match simulations is leading to a longer crossover period with the men's and women's competitions, and is likely to stretch already busy club media teams even further.
Match sim No.1 - weekend of Thursday July 9-Sunday July 12
Collingwood v Carlton
Essendon v St Kilda
Fremantle v Adelaide
Geelong v Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs
Richmond v North Melbourne
Sydney v Gold Coast
West Coast v Port Adelaide
Match sim No.2 - weekend of Thursday July 16-Sunday July 19
Adelaide v West Coast
Brisbane v Sydney
Carlton v Essendon
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne v Richmond
North Melbourne v Collingwood
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
St Kilda v Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs v Geelong
Official practice match - weekend of Thursday July 23-Sunday July 26
Adelaide v St Kilda
Brisbane v Geelong
Fremantle v Richmond
Gold Coast v Carlton
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne v Essendon
Port Adelaide v Melbourne
Sydney v Hawthorn
West Coast v Collingwood
Match sim No.3 - weekend of Thursday July 30-Sunday August 2
NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland game will be held on August 1
Adelaide v Port Adelaide
Carlton v Geelong
Essendon v Melbourne
Fremantle v West Coast
Gold Coast v Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney
Hawthorn v Richmond
St Kilda v North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood
Sunday August 9
Round one commences with one match - St Kilda v Carlton, Spud's Game double-header
Thursday August 13
Remaining eight round one games played from Thursday onwards
Saturday August 22
Round two commences