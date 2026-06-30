Gabby Newton kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2025 and (inset) the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai. Picture: AFL Photos/UFC Performance Institute

IT'S not uncommon to see AFL and AFLW players hit up random gyms on their travels during the off-season, whether it's their old local haunt or a family-owned facility in Athens.

But Fremantle stars Gabby Newton and Ange Stannett had the opportunity to train at the staggeringly large 92,000 square foot UFC Performance Institute at Shanghai during their holiday.

The AFL Dockers have an alliance with local Chinese Australian Rules club Shanghai Dockers.

Former Gold Coast AFL strength and conditioning coach Dean Ritchie – who is involved with the Shanghai Dockers – invited the Fremantle players to the UFC training base, where he leads the strength and conditioning and sports science departments.

"This was the most incredible thing ever. I went on a holiday to China. There's a Shanghai Dockers team, and this girl Gigi who's headed it all up. They've got this incredible community of Aussies in China, and also locals who just love AFL, and it's just this beautiful community where they go and play footy," Newton told AFL.com.au.

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"One of them, the old S&C from Australia, he's moved over, he's doing UFC and he just said, 'Why don't you come down and train?' and we got to train and go around the whole UFC facilities.

"Talk about resources and facilities, they were nothing like I've ever seen, they were incredible."

Newton is hoping to back up last year's career-best season, which saw her average 24.4 disposals (previous best 17.8), 7.3 tackles and 3.1 clearances, finish second in the Dockers' best and fairest behind Aisling McCarthy, and be awarded a maiden All-Australian blazer.

A former No.1 pick who was plagued with serious injuries to both shoulders over her first few years at the Western Bulldogs, Newton has been reinvigorated by her move west, and is now entering her third year in the purple.

"[All-Australian] was crazy. It was very unexpected, but very cool. It was the most consistent year I've had, and the biggest block of training, without injury as well, which was really good for my performance," Newton said.

"When all the injuries and stuff happened so early, it felt like, 'Damn it, this was my dream, this is what I've wanted for so long, and it's just not going the way that I thought it might'. Everything happens for a reason.

Gabby Newton and Mim Strom pose for a photo after being named in the AFLW All-Australian team on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I probably have grown to appreciate what I have more as well. Not living in pain – in terms of my quality of life – has been incredible. The move, putting myself out of my comfort zone, has felt like it's been the right decision.

"It took me a year and a half to recover from my shoulder surgeries. I had complications, and it's so hard when something's not right, it should be OK, and you haven't hit your rehab markers. There was just a bit of mystery of what was going on for a while there. The medicos at the Doggies, we had to put our heads together, go back in and do another surgery.

"I feel like I've (now) been able to add a more powerful element to my game. I've always been able to run far, and I'm lucky that I've got long limbs and I can reach, but now it feels like if I was in a contest, I can add another string to my bow in terms of bodywork and finding different ways to get the footy, not just out and doing some tricky things."

Gabrielle Newton during the AFLW Round 7 match between Carlton and Fremantle at Ikon Park, September 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle was the last AFLW team training exclusively at night – a holdover from the early days of the competition, when players and coaches alike were working near-full time jobs during the day – but have made the switch this pre-season.

Newton – who given her surname, is somewhat fittingly chipping away at a science degree part-time, as well as picking up some casual admin work – has immediately noticed the benefits.

"It’s been the best thing ever. It feels like it was the last thing that we needed to be fully professional. It's been so fun to integrate with the boys and actually see them – they've been doing so well, so it's great. For us, to have our staff there and fully equipped has been the world of difference," she said.

"You would get home from training at 9pm, and not be able to wind down. Which is kind of good practice for when we play evening games, but it's been so nice to actually go home, cook dinner, put a load of washing on and get the training uniform ready for a few days later."