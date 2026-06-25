The AFL has today confirmed the schedule for the AFLW practice matches and match simulation trainings as clubs build towards the 2026 NAB AFLW Season

Brooke Boileau and Jessica Allan tackle Tayla Harris during the AFLW Semi Final match between Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today confirmed the schedule for the AFLW practice matches and match simulation trainings as clubs build towards the 2026 NAB AFLW Season.

Free for all fans to attend, the practice matches will be played from Friday, 24 July to Sunday, 26 July, while clubs will also take part in three match simulation trainings – two in July ahead of their practice matches and one in the week following.

The pre-season fixtures will provide fans with their first opportunity to see their teams and new recruits in action ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season, which begins on Sunday, 9 August with St Kilda and Carlton featuring in an historic AFL/AFLW double-header for Spud’s Game.

Twenty-six players moved clubs during the 2025 AFLW Trade Period, while 60 players were selected in the Telstra AFLW Draft last December, including No.1 pick Olivia Wolmarans, who joined Richmond.

Practice matches will be livestreamed on club websites.

Teams will be announced by AFL Media at 5.30pm AEST on the day prior to each practice match.

DATE TIME (LOCAL) TIME (AEST) HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE Friday,

24 July 12.00pm 2.00pm West Coast Eagles Collingwood Mineral Resources Park Friday,

24 July 2.00pm 2.00pm Sydney Swans Hawthorn SCG Saturday,

25 July 10.30am 10.30am North Melbourne Essendon Avalon Airport Oval Saturday,

25 July 11.30am 12.00pm Port Adelaide Melbourne Alberton Oval Saturday, 25 July 12.00pm 12.00pm Gold Coast SUNS Carlton People First Stadium Saturday,

25 July 10.30am 12.30pm Fremantle Richmond The Good Grocer Park Saturday,

25 July 1.00pm 1.30pm Adelaide Crows St Kilda Unley Oval Saturday,

25 July 2.15pm 2.15pm Brisbane Lions Geelong Cats Brighton Homes Arena Sunday,

26 July 2.35pm 2.35pm GWS GIANTS Western Bulldogs Henson Park

AFL Executive General Manager of AFLW, Health and Football Operations Laura Kane said:

“As we build towards the start of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season, practice matches and match simulation trainings provide clubs with the opportunity to have a competitive hit out before the season officially kicks off on Sunday, 9 August.

“Following consultation with clubs, two additional match simulation trainings have been introduced this year to provide clubs with more match-play opportunities ahead of the season, supporting player development and helping clubs enter Round 1 better prepared for the intensity of the competition.

“There’s so much hard work and preparation that goes into every pre-season and we can’t wait to see clubs in action for the first time this year.”

The match simulation trainings will be facilitated by clubs and held across three windows: Wednesday, 8 July to Sunday, 12 July; Friday, 17 July and Saturday, 18 July; and Friday, 31 July to Sunday, 2 August.

The match ups for the match simulation trainings are:



Match Simulation Trainings No.1 – Wednesday, 8 July to Sunday, 12 July



Collingwood v Carlton

Essendon v St Kilda

Fremantle v Adelaide Crows

Geelong Cats v Melbourne

GWS GIANTS v Brisbane Lions

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

Richmond v North Melbourne

Sydney Swans v Gold Coast SUNS

West Coast Eagles v Port Adelaide



Match Simulation Trainings No.2 – Friday, 17 July and Saturday, 18 July



Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles

Brisbane Lions v Sydney Swans

Carlton v Essendon

Gold Coast SUNS v GWS GIANTS

Melbourne v Richmond

North Melbourne v Collingwood

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

St Kilda v Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats



Match Simulation Trainings No.3 – Friday, 31 July to Sunday, 2 August



Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide

Carlton v Geelong Cats

Essendon v Melbourne

Fremantle v West Coast Eagles

Gold Coast SUNS v Brisbane Lions

GWS GIANTS v Sydney Swans

Hawthorn v Richmond

St Kilda v North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood



Arrangements and public access for match simulation trainings will be managed and communicated by each club.



Fans and media are encouraged to refer to club websites in the lead-up to match simulation trainings and practice matches for information regarding access and streaming.



The full fixture for the 2026 NAB AFLW Season is available here.