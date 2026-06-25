The AFL has today confirmed the schedule for the AFLW practice matches and match simulation trainings as clubs build towards the 2026 NAB AFLW Season.
Free for all fans to attend, the practice matches will be played from Friday, 24 July to Sunday, 26 July, while clubs will also take part in three match simulation trainings – two in July ahead of their practice matches and one in the week following.
The pre-season fixtures will provide fans with their first opportunity to see their teams and new recruits in action ahead of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season, which begins on Sunday, 9 August with St Kilda and Carlton featuring in an historic AFL/AFLW double-header for Spud’s Game.
Twenty-six players moved clubs during the 2025 AFLW Trade Period, while 60 players were selected in the Telstra AFLW Draft last December, including No.1 pick Olivia Wolmarans, who joined Richmond.
Practice matches will be livestreamed on club websites.
Teams will be announced by AFL Media at 5.30pm AEST on the day prior to each practice match.
|DATE
|TIME (LOCAL)
|TIME (AEST)
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|Friday,
24 July
|12.00pm
|2.00pm
|West Coast Eagles
|Collingwood
|Mineral Resources Park
|Friday,
24 July
|2.00pm
|2.00pm
|Sydney Swans
|Hawthorn
|SCG
|Saturday,
25 July
|10.30am
|10.30am
|North Melbourne
|Essendon
|Avalon Airport Oval
|Saturday,
25 July
|11.30am
|12.00pm
|Port Adelaide
|Melbourne
|Alberton Oval
|Saturday, 25 July
|12.00pm
|12.00pm
|Gold Coast SUNS
|Carlton
|People First Stadium
|Saturday,
25 July
|10.30am
|12.30pm
|Fremantle
|Richmond
|The Good Grocer Park
|Saturday,
25 July
|1.00pm
|1.30pm
|Adelaide Crows
|St Kilda
|Unley Oval
|Saturday,
25 July
|2.15pm
|2.15pm
|Brisbane Lions
|Geelong Cats
|Brighton Homes Arena
|Sunday,
26 July
|2.35pm
|2.35pm
|GWS GIANTS
|Western Bulldogs
|
Henson Park
AFL Executive General Manager of AFLW, Health and Football Operations Laura Kane said:
“As we build towards the start of the 2026 NAB AFLW Season, practice matches and match simulation trainings provide clubs with the opportunity to have a competitive hit out before the season officially kicks off on Sunday, 9 August.
“Following consultation with clubs, two additional match simulation trainings have been introduced this year to provide clubs with more match-play opportunities ahead of the season, supporting player development and helping clubs enter Round 1 better prepared for the intensity of the competition.
“There’s so much hard work and preparation that goes into every pre-season and we can’t wait to see clubs in action for the first time this year.”
The match simulation trainings will be facilitated by clubs and held across three windows: Wednesday, 8 July to Sunday, 12 July; Friday, 17 July and Saturday, 18 July; and Friday, 31 July to Sunday, 2 August.
The match ups for the match simulation trainings are:
Match Simulation Trainings No.1 – Wednesday, 8 July to Sunday, 12 July
Collingwood v Carlton
Essendon v St Kilda
Fremantle v Adelaide Crows
Geelong Cats v Melbourne
GWS GIANTS v Brisbane Lions
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs
Richmond v North Melbourne
Sydney Swans v Gold Coast SUNS
West Coast Eagles v Port Adelaide
Match Simulation Trainings No.2 – Friday, 17 July and Saturday, 18 July
Adelaide Crows v West Coast Eagles
Brisbane Lions v Sydney Swans
Carlton v Essendon
Gold Coast SUNS v GWS GIANTS
Melbourne v Richmond
North Melbourne v Collingwood
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
St Kilda v Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats
Match Simulation Trainings No.3 – Friday, 31 July to Sunday, 2 August
Adelaide Crows v Port Adelaide
Carlton v Geelong Cats
Essendon v Melbourne
Fremantle v West Coast Eagles
Gold Coast SUNS v Brisbane Lions
GWS GIANTS v Sydney Swans
Hawthorn v Richmond
St Kilda v North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood
Arrangements and public access for match simulation trainings will be managed and communicated by each club.
Fans and media are encouraged to refer to club websites in the lead-up to match simulation trainings and practice matches for information regarding access and streaming.
The full fixture for the 2026 NAB AFLW Season is available here.