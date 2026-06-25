Ruby Schleicher is still pushing for a 17-game season, saying players are begging for more matches

Ruby Schleicher speaks to the team during the AFLW R10 match between Collingwood and Richmond at Victoria Park on October 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Ruby Schleicher has backed the restructured AFLW pre-season, while continuing to push for an expanded season.

Schleicher has been reappointed for a second year at the helm, supported by a small leadership group of vice-captain Jordy Allen and newly promoted leader, 20-year-old Lucy Cronin.

As reported by AFL.com.au, all AFLW teams will participate in three scratch matches and one official practice game during pre-season, up from one and one the year prior.

"For us, it's probably the one thing as players we've been begging for is more games. We want to play as the top players in our country – in our league, the highest level you can get to – and all we want to do is play more and be able to work on our skills," Schleicher told reporters on Wednesday.

"If that's what it looks like right now, great. No secret, we hopefully want to eventually be playing [17] games and making sure we're playing everyone once.

"But right now, we get to play more footy, and that's exciting. Four games to really grow into the [season], and it will affect what it looks like coming into round one."

The Pies' AFLW home base of Victoria Park is set to once again come under scrutiny ahead of the upcoming season, with VFL and VFLW games already moved from the muddy surface.

The boundary area has effectively been doubled for community footy, with the lines taken in by a considerable margin, taking much of the soggy flanks out of action.

"We haven't spoken about it [as a team]. I haven't got the lowdown on that, but I haven't heard that it isn't going to be [ready]," Schleicher said.

"I think that's probably the main thing, that there hasn't been a word. We're fully expecting it to be good to go, that we'll be out there and we're looking forward to getting back to Vic Park."

A general view ahead of the AFLW R2 match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood was granted two extra list spots for the upcoming season as part of an assistance package granted by the AFL, and as part of its influx of 10 draftees and recruits, brought across former netballers Liv Lewis and Maisie Nankivell, who also played a couple of games with Adelaide in 2019.

There was a clear focus on height for the Magpies' recruiting team, with ruck Josie Bamford, forward-ruck Ari Hetherington, 179cm Irish rookie Ellie Brady and key back Zara Neuwirth all added to the list.

"Across the field, one thing we probably were lacking was height. We did need to bring in a bit of height to help out 'Barns', to help out 'Sabbsy' (Imogen Barnett and Sabrina Frederick), it just gives us a bit more dimension and a few more options to throw around. It makes you a little harder to defend, whether it's forward of the ball, or you've got someone coming across as another defender," Schleicher said.

Collingwood players during the AFLW Official Team Photo Day at the KGM Centre on June 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"If you look at our defensive line, we've got good young players – who aren't necessarily key defenders – having to play on key forwards. It gives us that flexibility to put a bit more height in the backline, allow our girls with really good run-off strengths to bring those like Lucy Cronin, rather than locking her down on a key defender.

"Hopefully, we get the opportunity to do that. These girls, they're coming in, they're working bloody hard and they're going to bring a lot of excitement."