The new position will see her build a stakeholder network across the wider football industry

Chelsea Frawley speaks to the media during an AFLW Media Opportunity at AFL House on May 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CHELSEA Frawley has been appointed as the AFL's new AFLW stakeholder growth and engagement lead.

The newly introduced role was part of the recent realignment that saw Laura Kane take charge of the NAB AFLW competition, with Frawley to report into Emma Moore, the general manager of AFLW growth.

Frawley most recently led the Danny Frawley Centre, named after her father and focuses on supporting mental health and the role sport can play, and worked to run the annual Spud's Game.

Her new position will see her build a stakeholder network across the wider football industry which champions AFLW and strengthen partnerships within it.

Frawley will remain at the Danny Frawley Centre for the next few months ahead of the Spud's Game AFL-AFLW double-header on August 9 at Marvel Stadium, played between St Kilda and Carlton.

She will also continue to support the work of the Centre and wider community through her familial connection, alongside the Black Dog Institute.