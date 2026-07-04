L-R: Erone Fitzpatrick, Jasmine Garner, Ella Roberts. Pictures: AFL Photos

SOME players don't just influence games, they can completely change them.

Whether it's a burst of brilliance, a clutch moment when their side needs it most, or the ability to swing momentum in a matter of minutes, some players can turn a contest in the blink of an eye.

We've taken a look at your club's genuine match-winner.

ELOISE JONES

The retirement of Chelsea Randall and unavailability of the pregnant Danielle Paredes (née Ponter) may appear to have left the Crows light-on for a game-breaker, but you can never rule dynamic forward Eloise Jones out of a contest. 'EJ' has been steadily building after a major Achilles injury ruined her 2024, and looks set to be back to her best after a season under her belt. The former basketballer's strong vertical leap means she's difficult to stop in full flight, and she thrives on the responsibility of building out a match-winning lead. Give India Rasheed a few more years and she should be reaching this level as well, while winger Niamh Kelly is a different type of game-breaker.

Eloise Jones celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ALLY ANDERSON

It may not have been a career best season for the veteran midfielder, but Ally Anderson is still able to step up when it counts. As the Lions career-games record holder, Anderson has enough experience to keep a level head when the pressure is high. Look no further than their 2025 Week 1 final against Melbourne as an example. After a goalless first term for the Lions, Anderson finished the game with 28 disposals, 4 tackles and a career high two goals, earning her side the preliminary home final in their 13-point win. Notable mentions to go out to Belle Dawes whose energy has what it takes to go down to the wire, Courtney Hodder and Jade Ellenger who had a breakthrough year in 2025.

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ERONE FITZPATRICK

The Irishwoman kicked two goals on four occasions last year, despite playing as a full-time midfielder. Her speed and power from the stoppages kickstarted Carlton to a number of wins in the most recent season, and her ability to get on the scoreboard made her a genuine match-winner. Fitzpatrick's endurance means she can continue to have an impact on games right up until the final siren. Give Sophie McKay a few more years of development, and she should fit in the gamebreaker category, too.

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RUBY SCHLEICHER

If there's someone who's going to give Collingwood an edge with the game on the line, it's the skipper. Schleicher's ability to play across all three lines holds her in good stead, with her overhead marking and strength in the contest particular advantages in close finishes. She can be counted upon to take a crucial intercept, as well as push forward and kick truly. A fully fit Bri Davey comfortably fits into the gamebreaker category, but it's been several years since we've seen the former captain at her best due to injury, while Ash Centra definitely has the potential.

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BONNIE TOOGOOD

At her best, the skipper is more than capable of turning the tide in a match and can kick some goals in a hurry. Charging out of the forward line, Toogood is a player that thrives on emotion and momentum and wants nothing more than to help her team over the line. While her accuracy left something to be desired last year (kicking 5.13), she still had plenty of shots and has been working hard on revamping her set-shot routine. Good luck standing in front of a rampant Toogood on the lead.

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GAB NEWTON

The former No.1 pick has fully come into her own as a star player, named All-Australian for the first time last year. Newton's size through the midfield is difficult to combat, and her class with ball in hand makes her a dangerous prospect. She can be counted on to take the key intercept mark and pump the ball back into attack, and has had experience playing forward of centre, too. Hayley Miller – particularly playing forward – is another who can quickly swing a game, as can new recruit Eden Zanker.

Gabrielle Newton during the AFLW Round 7 match between Carlton and Fremantle at Ikon Park, September 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEORGIE PRESPAKIS

An up-and-flying Prespakis is a dangerous prospect. Her speed through the stoppage can blow a pack apart, while her toughness and tenacity can be relied upon with the game on the line. Few teams have direct match-ups able to fully quell Prespakis, and a single 10-minute burst of the midfielder at her best can push Geelong out to a match-winning lead. The Cats have a few other options for this category, including the somewhat unpredictable Aishling Moloney, and the forgotten Chloe Scheer, who can command a goalsquare when fully fit.

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HAVANA HARRIS

Coming into just her second season, Harris can command a forward line like a 10-year veteran. Blessed with size and strength beyond her years, Harris' reach and ability to stand her ground in a contested marking situation makes her difficult to stop in full flight, and she's a particularly steady set shot to boot. Looks set to dominate the competition for years to come, and is also capable of playing in the ruck, and even as the tallest of midfielders. Recruit Anne Hatchard – at her very best – can fall into gamebreaker territory, while draftee Ava Usher has the potential to develop in the coming years.

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ZARLIE GOLDSWORTHY

It’s been a tough couple of years for GWS but the silver-lining in all of that has been in the form of Zarlie Goldsworthy. After winning their first game in 378 days against the Western Bulldogs, the question was then asked if the Giants could do it again. Coming up against their fiercest cross-town rivals in the Sydney Swans the week after, the Derby was set to be their biggest challenge – but not for Goldsworthy. Finishing the match with a game-high 31 disposals, nine tackles (four in the final term alone), seven intercept possessions and a goal, the young Giant was best-on to ensure her team held on for the much needed seven-point victory.

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AINE MCDONAGH

She was the clubs leading goalkicker last year, but that’s not what makes forward Aine McDonagh a gamebreaker. It’s her work rate and the little things that help get her side over the line. Watch McDonagh in any game last year and she’s not just waiting in the forward line for the ball to come to her. She’s leading, she’s applying pressure and all 182cm of her is laying tackles in the dying moments. Averaging 1.6 goals, 12.1 disposals, 5.4 score involvements, 2.4 tackles and 2.2 marks per game, she’s arguably the reason why the Hawks scrapped through with some of those wins in 2025. In the wake of Aileen Gilroy’s retirement this year, expect more from McDonagh to take the game on when it counts.

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KATE HORE

There’s no doubt that Kate Hore is one of the best players in the competition, but she’s also one of the best captains, with a reliability and strength that would make you want to run through a brick wall. Whilst Melbourne was back to looking like a complete team last year, the Demons still had their shaky moments - but their skipper knew how to break open a game. In the semi-final against Adelaide, scores were level at three-quarter time, but Hore kicked her third goal in the first few minutes of the fourth term, breaking the stalemate. Hore’s work rate in the midfield, paired with her ability to hit the scoreboard when needed, will have her on any opposition’s whiteboard as their biggest liability if she’s left to run free.

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JASMINE GARNER

Obviously. But just allow us to wax lyrical about a player who can carry an already incredibly strong and capable team on her back in clutch moments. North Melbourne was the steady “invincible” team in 2025 with a winning streak that’s still ongoing, but there was one game that tested the Roos resolve more than ever. Coming up against what may be their future fiercest rivals in Melbourne, the 2025 preliminary final was a to-and-fro for three quarters, but then Jasmine Garner lead her team by example. With 12 disposals, four clearances and a goal in the fourth term alone, the skipper added some pace to the game to lead her Roos to the Grand Final with a 10-point win.

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GEMMA HOUGHTON

Now firmly in veteran status, Houghton is still nominated by opposition coaches as one of the most difficult match-ups in the league. Plays to the beat of her own drum, making her a highly unpredictable opponent, and her combination of height, speed and strength makes her a nightmare to defend both in the air and on the ground. She's the league's leading goalkicker for a reason, and when she's on fire, look out. Matilda Scholz could be the only ruck in the league who could be named a gamebreaker, while Abbey Dowrick has won a few games off her own boot, too.

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MONIQUE CONTI

By far and away Richmond's best player for its entire AFLW history, Conti's elusiveness at the contest has held her in excellent stead over the years. Won an AFLW Grand Final best-on-ground back in 2018 with the Western Bulldogs, and has dragged the Tigers over the line many a time with her ability to break from a stoppage and set up a teammate in space. Ellie McKenzie should definitely be entering the gamebreaker territory in 2026, particularly given her ability to play forward, while No.1 pick and key forward Olivia Wolmarans may get there in a few years.

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JESSE TAWHIAO-WARDLAW

If leading your club to the league’s biggest three-quarter time comeback in history doesn’t make you a gamebreaker then what does? In round seven last year, the Saints were quickly propelling themselves to a loss to Port Adelaide sitting 27-points down at the three-quarter time break. Enter Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw. The forward made the fourth quarter her own, kicking three goals within the space of five minutes and breaking the game wide open. Closing the gap to the Power, the rest of the Saints gained momentum, turning a goalless first term and scoreless third into an 11-point win.

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CHLOE MOLLOY

The superstar Swan was arguably one of the first gamebreakers in the AFLW competition, capable of controlling a game through both the midfield and the forward line. She's won many games through periods of sheer brilliance, and loves to get on a roll and quickly pile on the goals, including those kicked from sharp angles. Zippy Fish will comfortably rise to this category over the coming years, Montana Ham is worth a watch, while Ally Morphett at her very best can dominate the aerial side of the game.

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ELLA ROBERTS

Ella Roberts is not just a gamebreaker of the competition – she may be THE gamebreaker of the competition. At just 21 years old, Roberts’ ability to continuously produce explosive individual quarters has proved her to be the face of Daisy Pearce’s West Coast Eagles. Case and point? Roberts v St Kilda in Round 3, 2025. 17-points down at three-quarter time, Roberts put on a show. With five contested possessions, 98 metres gained and two goals in that final quarter alone, the Eagle led the charge in upsetting the Saints on their home deck, finishing the game 42 points to 28. Just a casual afternoon for Ella Roberts.

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ELLIE BLACKBURN

Who else but Ellie B? The veteran and former captain is still a genuine match-winner, whether that's through the middle of the ground or up forward, where she's spent more time of late. If the game's on the line, there's no one else you'd prefer to be charging into the forward line, and she's equally adept on the run as she is converting a set shot. Isabelle Pritchard can dominate a contest, while young key forward Emma McDonald may become a gamebreaker in years to come.