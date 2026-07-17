Georgia Clark has become a GWS player as a replacement player for Scarlett Johnson

Georgia Clark warms up ahead of the round six AFLW match between Richmond and Collingwood at Swinburne Centre, on October 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has added former Collingwood forward Georgia Clark to its AFLW squad as a replacement player for the upcoming campaign.

The signing follows a long-term injury to top draftee Scarlett Johnson last Saturday.

Johnson ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament during the Giants' match simulation against Brisbane at Engie Stadium, leaving an open list spot. Clark completed a medical assessment with the club on Thursday before putting pen to paper.

Scarlett Johnson poses for a photo during an AFLW draft media opportunity on December 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The signing marks a remarkable turnaround for the 20-year-old Tasmanian, who just last weekend made an immediate impact in her long-awaited VFLW debut for the Tasmania Devils.

Racking up 16 disposals, six marks and two goals in the 24-point victory over Geelong, Clark capped off a successful return to football after spending the first half of 2026 sidelined while recovering from a hip labral operation.

Immediate impact 💥 pic.twitter.com/BPj6qBH87C — Tasmania Football Club (@FC_Tasmania) July 13, 2026

Now handed a second chance at the elite level, the forward previously played nine games for the Magpies across the 2024 and 2025 seasons after being selected with their first pick, No.8, in the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Before her time in black and white, Clark featured in two VFLW games for the Kangaroos in 2023. After parting ways with the Magpies at the end of last year, she will now bolster the Giants' attack with her formidable inside-50 presence.

Highly regarded for her aerial strength and strong contested marking ability - which earned her the nickname "G Clunk" at Collingwood - Clark first emerged as a dominant force in front of goal in the Talent League.

This standout form previously earned her selection in the AFLW Academy and an All-Australian nod at the Under-18 National Championships, underscoring the talent and high ceiling GWS is acquiring.