Scarlett Johnson's season is over before it started after the Giants' top draft pick ruptured her ACL during a match simulation

Scarlett Johnson poses for a photo during an AFLW draft media opportunity on December 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without its top draft pick for the 2026 NAB AFLW season after Scarlett Johnson ruptured her ACL in last week's match simulation against Brisbane.

Johnson, a neat outside runner plucked out of the Northern Knights, was a bolter in the draft, shooting up the ranks late in the piece to be in the conversation for the top two picks. She was ultimately taken by the Giants with the second selection after Richmond opted for key forward Olivia Wolmarans with the top pick.

Largely a key forward as a junior thanks to her 175cm height, Johnson made the switch to the wing/half back last year to make the most of her athleticism and run, and she was set to complement the side's strong contested ball winners at the Giants this year.

Top three picks (L-R) Kiera Yerbury (No.3), Olivia Wolmarans (No.1) and Scarlett Johnson (No.2) after the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

She joins fellow top 10 draftee Alex Neyland on the sidelines for 2026, with the Swan suffering the same injury last month at training.

It leaves the Giants with an open list spot, joining Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and West Coast with places remaining after injuries/retirements.

The Giants kick off their season with a double-header alongside their men's team at Engie Stadium against West Coast in the week beginning August 10.