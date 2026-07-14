The Geelong coach says it's his duty to chase quality players, but doesn't directly say he called Bombers star

Zach Merrett and Tom Atkins during round 22 between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, August 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott says certain conversations will remain private while opting not to confirm or deny reports he made direct contact with Essendon's Zach Merrett about a possible trade.

The Cats have been unapologetic in targeting players from rival clubs during Scott's tenure and are set to be a major factor in the player movement market again at the end of this season.

They are one of several clubs eager to lure Port Adelaide's Zak Butters back to Victoria and are also chasing out-of-contract Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene.

Merrett, who unsuccessfully sought a trade to Hawthorn last year and is widely tipped to try again, is another player Geelong has long had its eyes on.

On Monday, the Seven Network reported Scott sent a text message directly to Merrett to make clear that the prolific ball-winner is among the Cats' top targets.

Zach Merrett during round 18 between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba, July 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott was asked to respond to the report at his regular midweek press conference, ahead of Geelong's clash with St Kilda in round 19.

"There's no response," Scott told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's kind of like our private and confidential conversations and thoughts and hypotheticals."

Geelong has most notably lured Patrick Dangerfield (Adelaide), Jeremy Cameron (GWS) and Bailey Smith (Western Bulldogs) from rival clubs during Scott's time as coach, and he reiterated he is always interested in recruiting talented players.

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"I've brought it up before and I apologise to Marcus Bontempelli, but if someone said there's a one-in-a-million (chance) that he might come and play with the Cats, I would explore it," Scott said.

"So, in that context I don't think it is very interesting, even if it is true, to say, 'Hey, apparently the Cats are considering a really good player from another team'."

Scott conceded it was incumbent on media to follow up on reports, but defended his right to keep certain information confidential.

"I'm pushing back more and more on the right to know private information," Scott said.

"I just disagree with that in principle, in my private life and my professional life.

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"But I also respect the fact that you (media) feel like you need to ask. We can sit here and do this for hours."

Meanwhile, Scott remains hopeful Cameron will return at the business end of the season despite the star forward needing surgery on his injured left AC joint.

Cameron has also been battling issues with the right arm he had surgically repaired last year, but is expected to be available within four to six weeks.

Gryan Miers will return from a VFL stint against St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night and Mark O'Connor is expected to play after he was a late withdrawal last week.

Jack Henry (throat) and Tanner Bruhn (neck) have been cleared of serious injuries but are no certainties to face the Saints.