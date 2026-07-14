Jack Viney could be ruled out of playing this season, Melbourne coach Steven King has conceded

Jack Viney ahead of Melbourne's clash with North Melbourne in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE vice-captain Jack Viney is close to being ruled out for the rest of the 2026 season after a frustrating year on the injury front.

The veteran midfielder hasn't played at all this year after injuring his Achilles in the pre-season.

Viney has fully recovered from that injury but is still dealing with a back concern that has prevented him from running.

With six rounds to play in the home and away season, Demons coach Steven King said the club will make a decision on Viney's season imminently.

"I think it's getting close to that point now (where the club will rule Viney out for the year)," King told reporters at AAMI Park on Tuesday.

"Without speaking on Jack's behalf, it's getting to a point now where he has sort of progressed to a level, but whether it's still on the table, we'll have to sit down with the medical team and really nut that out.

"Obviously each week that goes on, it's getting more and more difficult.

"I'd love to have him out there, especially this time of year and what's coming ahead for us – he'd be valuable. But we don't want to compromise Jack in any way. His long-term health is going to be more important than trying to just get him back for this year, so that's something we have to sit down and manage."

Jack Viney during Melbourne training at Casey Fields, March 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bayley Fritsch and Harrison Petty missed the win over Richmond on Sunday after being picked to play, but both are expected to be available against North Melbourne this Saturday.

Fritsch dislocated his finger in round 17 and had the wound stitched up, but the risk of infection ruled him out, while Petty reported hamstring tightness late last week and also wasn't risked.

"I expect them both to train on Thursday, so hopefully they can both come back this week which would be great and actually add a bit to our front end, put the squeeze on selection a little bit as well. We're hoping they're both available," King said.

King responded to a report on Channel Seven that Richmond is trying to lure Melbourne's high performance boss Selwyn Griffith across to Punt Road after Ben Serpell departed the Tigers last week.

The first-year coach said he wasn't surprised by the approach, but did question the timing of it with six rounds and a finals series to come.

Selwyn Griffith (left) speaks with Simon Goodwin at Melbourne training on April 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I don't have fears (that he will be poached). I think it's a feather in the cap of our environment and in our program that we've got great people that work for us and play for us. So if people from the outside in this industry are looking at our club around what a Melbourne doing, that's making them spike and be successful, then that's a good thing," he said.

"I'm aware every club wants to get better – we're no different – so to do that you've got to add good people that have high skills and Selwyn is certainly one of those.

"So I'm not surprised; I think every club wants to get better and that's probably where Richmond are at the moment. They're a club that wants to turn their injury rate around. I'm a bit shocked by the timing. I mean we're still six or seven weeks left before finals. We've got a lot to play for, but that probably says more about them than us at this stage."