A season of highs and lows has left little breathing room for GWS in race to finals, says Xavier O'Halloran

Xavier O'Halloran in action during GWS' win over Geelong in round 18, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder-forward Xavier O'Halloran admits the Giants are treating the remainder of the season with "life or death" intensity, knowing there is no room for error in the crucial run home.

Following an up-and-down campaign, GWS currently sits outside the wildcard spots in 11th on the ladder, carrying an 8-9 record and a razor-thin percentage of 101.6.

Having experienced the highs of a 27-point win over Hawthorn in Opening Round, a record-breaking third quarter against Brisbane, breaking Fremantle’s 14-game winning streak, and a club-equal 39-point comeback against Geelong, the side has also suffered costly losses to lower-ranked opponents like Carlton and West Coast.

To keep their finals hopes alive and combat complacency, O'Halloran said the squad must bring that same desperate edge to every remaining match, starting with Sunday afternoon's clash against bottom-placed Essendon.

“We need to play our best footy now,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Learn More 04:18

“We treat it like it's life or death every week, especially at this back end of the year when footy matters most.

"We’ll be preparing as we would against any team, assuming that they're the best in the competition. We're looking forward to the challenge and can't wait.”

While admitting the team's inconsistency has been frustrating, O’Halloran remains optimistic.

“To see what we're capable of against the best sides in the competition, and then go put up some of those other performances is disappointing,” he said.

“But that's footy, and hopefully we play our best football going forward, just as we have the last couple of weeks.”

Xavier O'Halloran in action during GWS' win over Geelong in round 18, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Having spent several months sidelined by an ankle syndesmosis injury that required surgery — suffered during the Giants’ Round 8 loss to Gold Coast — O'Halloran returned against Geelong last Saturday.

“I was feeling every bit of the nine weeks on the sidelines in the first quarter,” O’Halloran said.

“But to come back from 39 points down after half-time and secure a good win is definitely something that you miss about footy. Being part of those games is always special.”

The 26-year-old’s recovery has given him firsthand appreciation for the Giants’ extensive rehab group, whom he praised for their "first in, last to leave" work ethic.

Xavier O'Halloran during round eight between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium, May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While injuries have opened exciting opportunities for the club's younger players, O'Halloran emphasised how critical peer support is during long-term recovery.

"When you've got a lengthy rehab list as we have, it sort of forces the boys to come together and do it as one," he said.

"We are all on different timelines, but we're amazing at lifting each other up. Rehab can be tough... but the boys definitely helped me put a smile on my face and made my recovery a lot easier."

Unfortunately, the Giants' injury list has grown from the weekend after youngster Phoenix Gothard dislocated his left shoulder. O'Halloran confirmed the club is awaiting scan results to determine the severity, acknowledging the incident "didn't look great".

Learn More 00:51

"Fingers crossed for him that whatever it is, it's best case, and hopefully we can see him back on the field.”

Despite the team's hurdles, Sunday represents a massive personal achievement as O’Halloran prepares to celebrate his 100th AFL game.

In a full-circle moment against the Bombers — the very team he debuted against during the COVID-19 pandemic without family present — the Melbourne product is ready to embrace the occasion.

“It's exciting, and I’ve definitely worked hard for it,” he said.

“I haven't thought about it too much yet, but I probably will after the game with family in Melbourne. Not everyone gets to hit milestones in football, so I'm very humbled and grateful to be in this position.”