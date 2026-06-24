Essendon's former skipper has opened up on the toll the past 12 months has taken on him

Zac Merrett after Essendon's loss to Richmond in the 2026 Dreamtime at the G game. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON star Zach Merrett has admitted to some "dark moments" due to the scrutiny and relentless reporting about his future.

The former Bombers captain has slammed the "obsessive nature" of media speculation, revealing he had confronted prominent media figures - who he chose not to name - about their opinions.

After unsuccessfully trying to move to Hawthorn during last year's trade period while under contract at Essendon, Merrett is again considering where he will play beyond this season.

The six-time Crichton medallist is expected to attempt to change clubs again this year and get to the Hawks.

Doing his best to continue playing at an elite level in a struggling team, Merrett - who stood down as Essendon captain in the off-season - conceded the "clicks" were taking a toll on him.

Zach Merrett at the launch of Kids Footy Month on June 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was probably naive to the amount of chatter and focus and noise that will present this year," Merrett said on Wednesday at the AFL's launch of Kids Footy Month.

"A lot of it's been justified. Some of it has probably borderline crossed the line with the obsessive nature of some personnel in the media.

"But I get to rock up every day and do my dream job. There's obviously so much greatness that comes with footy, and so much fun and enjoyment and passion.

"That five per cent (negative) is probably a cost of that 95 per cent (positive). There's been some dark moments, no doubt."

Merrett challenged his critics to back up their opinions with "some data".

The launch of Kids Footy Month on June 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The classy left-footer's role has changed this year, going from purely a midfielder to spending time up forward and recently to halfback.

Interim Essendon coach Dean Solomon wants to settle Merrett in defence to help the inexperienced Bombers' backline.

"I've had a few exchanges with a couple of people in the media behind closed doors, which can remain there," Merrett said.

"There's been a few things that (have) been a myth, or imbalance of reporting, and that's been a bit frustrating.

"But again, their role is to get clicks and tell stories, and I just want to play footy, so I'll keep trying to get better.

"There's certainly areas of my game I'm certainly trying to get better weekly and I'm in a rush to be a more well-rounded player, even at 30."

Merrett insisted he won't make a decision about his future until the end of the season.

"I feel a bit like I've been treading water a little bit ... it's been a pretty emotional time, with Brad (Scott being sacked as coach)," he said.

"We had the bye last week, which was nice just to get away and spend a week away with my son and my wife.

"Just mentally, emotionally delve down and process the last few weeks, but then also reflecting my own performances and my own game."

Merrett also backed Essendon president Andrew Welsh and the board's process in finding a full-time replacement for Scott.

Solomon has been firming as a serious candidate in recent weeks, while powerful Bombers figures are still urging the club to bring back James Hird for another stint as coach.

"It's a pretty attractive role," Merrett said.

"It's a club with amazing history, a really young group with a lot of talent and clearly the best footy is going to be ahead."