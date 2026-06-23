Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

EVER seen a Unicorn Pig in the wild? There was certainly one roaming around on Thursday night. Versatile Docker Luke Jackson (RUC, $987,000) produced a performance for the ages against the Cats, showcasing every facet of his game in a dream match-up.

Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 28 disposals, five marks, nine tackles, 25 hitouts and three goals, finishing with a season-high 166. The monster score snapped a four-week run without a ton and has him sitting at an appealing price with a BE of just 81 ahead of favourable clashes against the Suns and Giants.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

North Melbourne's defensive accumulator, Caleb Daniel (DEF, $834,000) feasted against the Tigers, finding the footy at every opportunity on his way to 40 disposals and a remarkable 16 marks for 153.

Meanwhile, Nick Daicos (MID, $1,128,000) extended his streak to five consecutive hundreds, posting a season-best 148. Traditionally, Port Adelaide has been one of the superstar Magpie's tougher opponents, but Daicos made light work of the match-up, gathering 41 disposals and a goal. With Richmond and Gold Coast up next, his status as a must-have Fantasy premium is beyond doubt.

Rounding out the top five were Noah Anderson (MID, $1,038,000) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,049,000), who both enjoyed huge days out, piling up 43 and 44 disposals respectively to continue their outstanding form.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

It's the last of the bye rounds and there are plenty of popular players having a week off as the Dogs, Cats, Saints and Dees put their feet up for the week.

Make sure you use your last opportunity to make three trades count and keep an eye on next week and the premium targets you will want off the final bye with Wanganeen-Milera at the top of the list.

MOST TRADED IN

Marcus Herbert (MID, $259,000)

Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,073,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,108,000)

Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $723,000)

Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $927,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $801,000)

Patrick Retschko (MID, $577,000)

Jack Ison (MID, $383,000)

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $737,000)

Learn More 02:58

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $400,000) +$94,000

Jai Murray (MID, $404,000) +$71,000

Luke Nankervis (MID, $521,000) +$51,000

Xavier Bamert (MID, $303,000) +$50,000

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $326,000) +$49,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000) -$90,000

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $724,000) -$67,000

Jarrod Witts (RUC, $638,000) -$60,000

Jack Crisp (MID, $816,000) - $57,000

Jarman Impey (DEF, $816,000) -$56,000

Jeremy Cameron kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $400,000) -28

Jai Murray (MID, $404,000) -10

Xavier Bamert (MID, $303,000) -8

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $326,000) -3

Kye Annand (DEF, $293,000) -1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000) 172

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,127,000) 149

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $963,000) 143

Tom Liberatore (MID, $965,000) 136

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $997,000) 136

STOCKS UP

Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,073,000)

The 30-year-old superstar is fresh off his bye and will be a popular target for the run home. He is averaging an impressive 123 in the three weeks leading up to his break and is entrenched as a top-eight midfielder who has the bonus of an elite ceiling. The only flag to consider is Errol Gulden's impending return may throw a spanner in his midfield/forward splits.

Isaac Heeney during Sydney's game against Port Adelaide in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,108,000)

The Bombers ball-magnet has flown under the radar to some extent, especially considering he is averaging 120 in his last five games. He has some nice match-ups on the horizon with the Roos, Saints and Giants within the next four weeks and he should be a high priority target for the run home.

Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $589,000)

The 23-year-old accumulator is back in his favourable half-back role and is heating up nicely for the run home. He has a BE of 43 on the back of scores of 97 and 88 leading into a match-up against the Pies where I think he will knock up his first triple-figure score of the year. A left-field option for the cash starved or coaches looking at an alternative way to generate some cash.

Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $723,000)

A role correction back into the midfield has resulted in a huge spike in scoring and a bargain selection option. His last two games have resulted in scores of 132 and 97 which leaves him with a BE of just 59 to reinforce his value.

Sam Durham controls the ball during the match between Essendon and Walyalup (Fremantle) at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Marcus Herbert (MID, $259,000)

The 23-year-old Eagles recruit looks the pick of the downgrade targets following an impressive debut where he scored 61 from 15 disposals, six marks and two tackles. It leaves him with a BE of three and he will generate some handy cash for the run home.

STOCKS DOWN

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000)

Unfortunately, the absolute rock of our backlines has suffered a serious calf injury and must be traded. His injured score of two was his first under 90 for the year and cruelly it was enough to drag his season average down to 99. He dropped a whopping $90k as a result of the injury.

Jack Steele (MID, $829,000)

Wait until his bye they said… well that was a bad idea given his five-game average of 79 has contributed to a season price fall of $205k including $28k following his score of just 64. He has a BE of 110 leading into the bye and simply has to be moved on.

Jack Steele is tackled by Zac Taylor during the match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $737,000)

The 24-year-old took full advantage of the opportunities that opened up as a result of Bailey Smith missing against the Dockers and rewarded faithful coaches with a great score of 97. With the bye this week, however, take the $220k season price rise and run.

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $831,000)

There is enough data now to confirm that the ruck rules haven't worked well for the 30-year-old Pie. Despite returning to solo ruck duties, his scores haven't reflected it with 77 and 55 in his last two with the most recent including just 11 hitouts. He has a BE of 112, a score he has surpassed just once this year.

Leo Lombard (FWD, $522,000)

The talent Sun has become a consistent cash cow, surpassing 50 in his last eight games that has led to a season price rise of $292k. He is now at a great price to use as an upgrade, especially with bargain options such as Sam Durham available.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.