Hosts Josh Gabelich and Michael Whiting are joined by all the key figures in a new six-part podcast series coming to AFL.com.au

Chris Fagan and Cam Rayner are among the key Lions figures who feature in AFL.com.au's new limited podcast series, 'Return of the Pride'. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S journey from the despair of the 'Go-Home Five' in 2013, to the jubilation of back-to-back premierships, is one of football's greatest stories of redemption.

As the Lions begin their quest for another three-peat, our new podcast Return of the Pride takes you behind the scenes of the rebuild, speaking with the powerbrokers and players who worked to revive the club over 12 years.

Across six episodes, AFL.com.au reporters Josh Gabelich and Michael Whiting are joined by coach Chris Fagan, former CEO Greg Swann, football boss Danny Daly, club greats Jonathan Brown and Simon Black, player manager Paul Connors, Hawthorn and Brisbane champion Luke Hodge, and more than a dozen premiership players, to relive the road back to glory.

Our team spoke with over 50 people as they pieced together the key moments that helped the Lions back from the struggles of the mid-2010s and turned them into the powerhouse they remain today.

Return of the Pride launches on Tuesday, March 10 with the first two episodes. Subscribe now on your favourite podcast platform to ensure you don't miss an episode.