Gather Round
Experience the Gather Round… a Festival of Footy including every team, all the stars and epic entertainment during school holidays.
The AFL acknowledges the Traditional Owners of country across Australia, on which we play our great game, and pay our respect to them, their culture and Elders past and present. During Gather Round, we acknowledge the Kaurna, Peramangk and Ngadjuri Traditional Owners of the Country where we will play our games.

Adelaide is full of family-friendly activities to keep the kiddies busy. From traversing through the treetops, to exploring natural wonderlands, tackling adrenaline-fuelled obstacle courses or getting up close and personal with wildlife, there’s plenty of activities to entertain pint-sized punters. Keep the family entertained and create memories to treasure

Gather Round News

  1. AFL Academy to feature during Gather Round

    The 2023 AFL Academy will convene in South Australia for a training camp and match during Gather Round.

  2. 100,000 tickets sold for Gather Round in 2023

    The AFL is pleased to announce it has reached the 100,000-ticket milestone for Gather Round ... A Festival of Footy.

  3. Second home or SA hoodoo? How visitors fare at Adelaide Oval

    We crunch the numbers on every club's Adelaide Oval record ahead of the historic Gather Round in SA in April 2023

  4. Extra flights planned for Gather Round in bid to lower fan costs

    The AFL and SA Government are actively working with airlines to boost capacity for Gather Round in April next year

Gather Round Ticketing FAQs
All you need to know about securing your place at Gather Round
